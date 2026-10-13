JPMorganChase Reports Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has released its third-quarter 2026 financial results. Results can be found at the Firm's Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/ir/quarterly-earnings .

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $5.1 trillion in assets and $372 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com .

Investor Contact:
Mikael Grubb
212-270-2479

Media Contact:
Joseph Evangelisti
212-270-7438

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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