JPMorganChase Opens New Two-Story Magnificent Mile Flagship, Bringing Chase, JPMorgan Private Client Together Under One Roof

New Chicago financial center combines everyday banking with planning, lending and investment guidance expanding access to financial expertise at every stage
JPMorganChase celebrated the grand opening of its new two-story location on Chicago's Magnificent Mile, combining a modern Chase branch and Chicago's first co-located J.P. Morgan Financial Center in a single location. Located at 830 N. Michigan Avenue at Pearson St., across the street from historic Water Tower, the 11,765 square foot location offers clients convenient everyday banking alongside personalized financial planning, lending and investment guidance.
The new flagship builds on JPMorganChase's longstanding commitment to Chicago, where the firm operates 265 branches, serves more than 4.3 million consumer customers and 400,000 small business customers across Chicagoland and employs more than 14,000 people locally. Located on one of America's most iconic corridors of commerce, culture and community, the new location reflects the firm's continued investment in expanding access to banking, advice and wealth management to support clients across the full spectrum of financial needs as their goals and circumstances evolve.
"One of Chase's greatest strengths is supporting clients at every stage of their financial journey," said Tom Horne, Head of Consumer Branch Banking. "This new co-location on Chicago's iconic Magnificent Mile brings together everyday banking and personalized financial guidance, making it easier to access the expertise they need – whether they're opening their first checking account, buying a home, growing a business, building wealth, or planning a legacy."
A History of Serving Chicago's Banking Needs
The new Michigan Avenue Financial Center reinforces JPMorganChase's longstanding presence in the heart of Chicago's retail district, where Chase, as the leading retail bank, has served Chicagoans and visitors for decades. Designed as a seamless, two-level experience, the flagship features a state-of-the-art Chase branch on the ground floor, along with a premium, private setting upstairs through the J.P. Morgan Financial Center.
The Financial Center is designed for affluent clients—particularly those with $1 million to $5 million in investable assets—through the J.P. Morgan Private Client program, offering personalized planning, investment management, and lending expertise.
"As clients' financial lives become more complex, they want advice that's connected — not fragmented," said Steve Goodman, Head of Private Client Banking. "This flagship branch combines banking, lending and investing in one location, creating a seamless experience — backed by the full strength of JPMorganChase — and helps clients pursue their long-term financial goals with confidence."
Making Banking More Accessible Through Branch Expansion/Renovations
JPMorganChase's new Magnificent Mile co-location is part of the firm's broader effort to expand access to financial services and personalized advice across the country.
In the month of July, Chase opened 11 branches nationwide (77 since January) and renovated 38 branches (218 since January). The firm is on track to open more than 160 new branches and renovate nearly 600 locations in 2026.
The following locations opened throughout July 2026
- Alabama
- Foley — 2400 S Mckenzie St
- Delaware
- Middletown — 400 Ernst Way (Bayberry Town Center)
- Florida
- Bonita Springs — 12851 Bonita Beach Rd SE (Midtown at Bonita)
- Saint Johns — 604 County Road 210 W (Beachwalk)
- Apollo Beach — 5565 N US Highway 41
- Kansas
- Wichita — 8003 E Kellogg Dr (Kellogg and Rock)
- Kentucky
- Cold Spring — 1046 Magnolia Ln
- Massachusetts
- Medway — 108 Main St (Medway Main Street)
- Mississippi
- Columbus — 1908 Highway 45 N Ste 1 (Columbus Arrington Park)
- North Carolina
- Cary — 1020 N Harrison Ave (Harrison Point)
- Tennessee
- Lebanon — 445 Highway 109 N (Hickory Ridge)
About Chase
Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with operations worldwide, assets of $5 trillion and $375 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2026. Chase serves more than 87 million consumers and 7.5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,100 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 14,500 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260817375559/en/
Media Contacts
Daniel Castorina - daniel.castorina@chase.com
Brian Hanover - brian.s.hanover@chase.com