JPMorganChase Expands J.P. Morgan Private Client Network with Four New Locations in California

Expansion brings personalized banking and wealth management services for affluent clients to more than 85 locations across the U.S.

JPMorganChase today announced the opening of four new J.P. Morgan Financial Centers in California, furthering its commitment to providing highly personalized banking and wealth management services to affluent clients.

The new Financial Centers will officially open their doors this week, beginning with downtown San Diego today, followed by Bay Area locations in Palo Alto, Mountain View and San Francisco tomorrow, November 13.

This expansion reflects the firm's ongoing efforts to meet the unique needs of clients seeking a highly personalized level of service—combining the convenience and trust of Chase with the premier financial expertise of J.P. Morgan.

Clients who qualify for J.P. Morgan Private Client have several ways to access our services:

  • J.P. Morgan Financial Centers: Enjoy in-person service from a dedicated team of experts in locations featuring private meeting spaces—designed for privacy, sophistication and comfort.
  • J.P. Morgan Private Client Corporate Centers : Work closely with a Relationship Manager based at one of 15 J.P. Morgan Private Client corporate centers, engaging in a way that best suits their preferences.
  • Select Chase Branches : Meet with a Senior Private Client Banker at one of 53 Chase branches, combining the convenience of Chase locations with direct access to the full suite of J.P. Morgan Private Client capabilities.

This latest expansion brings the network of J.P. Morgan Financial Centers to 20 locations, with plans to add 11 more Financial Centers over the next year.

"With our expanding network of J.P. Morgan Financial Centers, we're redefining what it means to serve affluent clients—offering more than just banking, with a truly personalized experience that brings together industry-leading expertise, advanced planning and the full power of J.P. Morgan's integrated offerings," said Stevie Baron, Head of Private Client Banking. "Our clients want a trusted partner for every financial milestone, and we're uniquely positioned to deliver on that promise."

J.P. Morgan Financial Centers offer clients access to award-winning insights and strategies, exclusive banking products, complimentary wealth planning and a dedicated concierge support team. Clients benefit from J.P. Morgan's global capabilities in banking, investing and lending, delivered by experienced senior bankers and wealth management advisors.

JPMorganChase remains committed to deepening relationships and providing exceptional value to affluent clients through extraordinary service, personalized financial planning and exclusive relationship benefits.

New Locations:

  • San Diego Downtown: 1280 Fourth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
  • El Camino Real and Cambridge Ave: 2275 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94306
  • San Antonio Center: 401 San Antonio Road, Suite 68, Mountain View, CA 94040
  • Laurel Village: 3533 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94118

For more information about J.P. Morgan Financial Centers and upcoming locations, please visit jpmorgan.com/financialcenters .

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with assets of $4.6 trillion, $360 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2025, and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 85 million consumers and 7 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: more than 5,000 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, nearly 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com .

Peter Kelley
peter.kelley@jpmchase.com

Iba Reller
iba.reller@jpmorgan.com

