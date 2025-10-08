Journey Medical Corporation to Participate in October 2025 Investor Conferences

Journey Medical Corporation ("Journey Medical" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: DERM), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company primarily focused on selling and marketing U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA")-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced that members of Journey Medical's management team will participate in two October 2025 investor conferences.

Details of the events are as follows:

4th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference
Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
Location: New York City
Format: 1x1 Meetings

The ThinkEquity Conference
Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025
Location: New York City
Format: Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) ("Journey Medical") is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on the selling and marketing of FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions through its efficient sales and marketing model. The Company currently markets eight branded FDA-approved prescription drugs that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology's most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical's common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and it files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit www.journeymedicalcorp.com .

Company Contact:
Jaclyn Jaffe
(781) 652-4500
ir@jmcderm.com

Media Relations Contact:
Tony Plohoros
6 Degrees
(908) 591-2839
tplohoros@6degreespr.com


