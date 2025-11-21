Join Jackpot Digital's Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on December 3, 2025

Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ,OTC:JPOTF) (TSXV: JJ,OTC:JPOTF.WT.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot").

Jackpot Digital, the leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature Jackpot's President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian.

Attendees will gain insight into Jackpot's leadership as the global pioneer in dealerless electronic poker tables and its positioning as a capital-efficient, high-growth gaming technology company. The Company's flagship Jackpot Blitz® platform—a 75" 4K touchscreen delivering fully automated, multiplayer poker—solves critical challenges for casino operators by reducing labor costs, eliminating dealer shortages, and driving higher-margin poker revenues. With trusted deployments across major cruise lines such as Carnival and Royal Caribbean, and partnerships with land-based operators including PENN Entertainment and Loto-Québec, Jackpot is expanding into regulated casinos worldwide. Supported by a scalable recurring revenue model, new regulatory approvals, and a strong pipeline of new business, Jackpot is uniquely positioned to capture market share in the electronic table game market projected to reach US$3.42 billion by 2031 (SOURCE).

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/JPOTF/83900891712.

Questions can be pre-submitted to JPOTF@redchip.com, or asked them online during the live event.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is the leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________
Jake H. Kalpakian
President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

Investor Contact:
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies, Inc.
1-407-644-4256
JPOTF@redchip.com

