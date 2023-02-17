Element79: High-Grade Gold Project with Near-Term Cash Flow Potential

Join BC.GAME's RIO Carnival for a Chance to Win Up to $1,200,000

BC.GAME is teaming up with its brand-new ambassador, Brazilian professional footballer David Luiz to bring RIO Carnival to the community of crypto casino players. With a whopping $1.2 million prize pool up for grabs and weekly cash prizes, this is a gaming event players won't want to miss as 2023 starts. For easy access to players, the crypto casino platform has created a dedicated event page accessible here: https:rio.bc.game .

RIO Carnival's $1.2M Prize Pool Event

RIO Carnival grants players the chance to earn RIO coins in order to win shares from the event's whopping $1.2M prize pool. RIO coins are an exclusive coin minted for the BC.GAME carnival event, and can be primarily earned by making deposits or wagers within the specified period.

Every $1 deposited grants 1 RIO coin. Per the terms and conditions of the event, all deposits must be wagered to obtain the corresponding RIO coins. Earning more coins offers players bigger shares in the event's prize pool.

Players may also collect RIO coins through other means, such as daily logins and inviting friends to join the contest.

The event runs from February 17, 2023 (00:00 UTC+0) to March 16, 2023 (23:59 UTC+0).

Weekly Cash Prizes for BC.GAME Players

The RIO coin doesn't just serve as special currency to be obtained during the RIO Carnival for winning shares in the event's prize pool. Players can likewise use their accumulated RIO coins to redeem weekly cash prizes for BC Dollars (BCD), where 1 BCD is equivalent to 1 USD . More details on the conversion are accessible through the RIO Carnival page.

RIO coins exchanged for BCD will be immediately burned upon redemption. If players want to win bigger prizes, they have the option to hold out for a chance to win a share of the $1.2M prize pool. The weekly redeemable prizes are refreshed every Friday at 00:00 AM UTC+0 throughout the event, allowing players to win up to $600 every week until RIO Carnival officially ends.

"Good times ahead for our crypto casino community! RIO Carnival is just the start of more gaming and gambling opportunities that we prepared for 2023. It's time to broaden your horizons in the world of gaming - where you can enjoy both rewards and gambling experience," Coco, the famous mascot of BC.GAME shares.

To know more about the RIO Carnival, head over to https://rio.bc.game/ .

About BC.GAME

Launched in 2017, BC.GAME is an online crypto casino known for offering a wide variety of online casino games, sport betting games, and live casino tables. It's a licensed platform that allows players to deposit fiat and cryptocurrencies, creating a more convenient way for users to enjoy online casino games. Just recently, BC.GAME announced David Luiz as the platform's latest brand ambassador, giving the award-winning crypto casino platform a chance to connect with Brazil's massive football community.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/join-bcgames-rio-carnival-for-a-chance-to-win-up-to-1-200-000--301749252.html

SOURCE BC.GAME

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Back by Popular Demand: IAB Brings the Advertising and Gaming Ecosystems Together with "IAB PlayFronts 2023"

Following the Success of the Inaugural Event in 2022, PlayFronts Presenters Include Samsung Ads, Activision Blizzard Media, Anzu, Niantic, Twitch, Zynga, and more

Digital gaming is growing exponentially, and it does not plan to slow down anytime soon. Advertising revenue in gaming across mobile, digital video, and esports totaled $8.6B in 2022 (nearly double that of 2019) and is projected to climb to $9.5B in 2023, per eMarketer. In addition, the branded digital goods market is projected to surpass $147B by next year with brands leaning into immersive and metaverse environments as an additional revenue channel for digital clothing and products. Back by popular demand, IAB welcomes the IAB PlayFronts - the annual marketplace dedicated to showcasing the near limitless possibilities of advertising in the gaming industry - for two days of thought leadership content and presentations.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pokémon community gathers for an annual event to catch 1M Pokémon to conquer kids' cancer

Logitech, Sport Clips, and others come together to support childhood cancer research in St. Baldrick's annual streaming event in April.

Logitech and Sport Clips alongside other gaming and technology brands are supporting the St. Baldrick's Foundation annual Pokémon event Catch a Million to Conquer Kids' Cancer a 7-day marathon in which streamers and creators are challenged to catch a million Pokémon to fund the most promising childhood research projects worldwide. With the help of sponsors, St. Baldrick's hopes to bring even more creators and streamers to the April event as sign-ups open today.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

XPLA Moves to Enhance User Experience and Interoperability with EVM Upgrade and Axelar Partnership

The node upgrade will incorporate the Ethereum Virtual Machine for improved infrastructure while also leveraging Axelar's industry-leading interchain communication for NFTs and Web3 gaming titles across XPLA's platform

- XPLA, a next generation of Web3 mainnet developed with gamers at the core of its design, today announced that they will be implementing the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) into their network, proposed, and approved through a governance vote. XPLA will also be increasing interoperability between connected networks through a new partnership with Axelar, a secure interchain communication network, to bring unparalleled interoperability to their gaming marketplace.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Game Studio FuzzyBot, Led by AAA Industry Vets, Announces Strategic Partnerships With Investments From Dreamhaven, Loaded, Lirik, and Gaingels

Previous $3.5M seed round for new studio was led by Bitkraft Ventures, with participation from Sisu Games Ventures and 1Up Ventures

- FuzzyBot, a new Los Angeles -based video game studio, recently entered into strategic partnerships with a dynamic cross section of gaming companies, securing investments from Dreamhaven, Loaded, Lirik, and Gaingels, among others. This follows FuzzyBot's $3.5 million seed round from August of 2021, which was led by Bitkraft Ventures with participation from Sisu Games Ventures and 1Up Ventures.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

HeroX Launches Second Challenge to Source VR Technology for Future Mars Mission Research

Exploration NASA MarsXR 2 Challenge Seeks Extravehicular Simulation Solutions; Prize Purse of $70K

HeroX the leading platform and open marketplace for crowdsourced solutions, with Epic Games and Buendea today launched a new crowdsourcing competition. The NASA MarsXR 2 Challenge is a follow-up to the original NASA MarsXR Challenge . It seeks contributions and storyboard concepts for a Virtual Reality testbed environment that replicates the experiences and situations astronauts may encounter on Mars.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Starbreeze AB Year-end report 2022

-

Fourth quarter 2022

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

