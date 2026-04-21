Johnson & Johnson Showcases CARTO-Powered Innovation, Including Debut of CARTOSOUND SONATA, to Advance Arrhythmia Care at HRS 2026

As Johnson & Johnson celebrates 30 years of CARTO, the launch of CARTOSOUND SONATA brings new AI-based imaging and mapping capabilities i to electrophysiology
A total of 17 abstracts will be presented, including new clinical data for the VARIPULSE Platform
Johnson & Johnson today announced it will showcase the latest advances across its electrophysiology portfolio at the 2026 Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) Annual Meeting, including new evidence in pulsed field ablation (PFA), and innovations in cardiac mapping and imaging.
At HRS 2026, the company will launch the CARTOSOUND SONATA Module, leveraging artificial intelligence with the CARTO System to automatically transform intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) images into detailed maps, allowing physicians to build accurate models of multiple heart chambers i,ii,iii,1 . The module also enables identification and automatic labeling of cardiac structures ii,iii .
CARTOSOUND SONATA seamlessly integrates with both SOUNDSTAR CRYSTAL (2D ICE) and NUVISION NAV (4D ICE) ultrasound catheters iv , enabling physicians to plan and perform treatment across a range of heart rhythm conditions, including atrial fibrillation, ventricular tachycardia, and complex concomitant procedures ii,iii .
"In my experience, CARTOSOUND SONATA elevates imaging capabilities by streamlining the process of building detailed maps of the heart across multiple chambers i using both 2D and 4D ICE technologies iv,v , even during the most complex concomitant procedures, ii,iii " said Luigi Di Biase 2 , MD, PhD, FACC, FHRS, System Director Electrophysiology at Montefiore Health System, Professor of Medicine (Cardiology) Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Montefiore Hospital. "This new module continues to demonstrate the power and versatility of the CARTO System and is a clear example of its continued evolution as a key platform in electrophysiology."
2026 also marks the 30th anniversary of the CARTO System. At HRS, Johnson & Johnson will celebrate how decades of innovation have helped shape modern electrophysiology. From early electroanatomical mapping to today's integrated AI-powered capabilities, CARTO remains foundational to how electrophysiologists approach arrhythmia care. It serves as a central platform that connects technologies across the electrophysiology portfolio and is designed to evolve alongside clinical practice.
"For 30 years, the CARTO System has led progress in electrophysiology, serving as the foundation of a connected platform that brings together imaging, mapping, and therapy. Looking into the future, we are decisively moving forward with continuous advancements toward new frontiers in cardiac mapping," said Michael Bodner, Company Group Chair, Electrophysiology & Neurovascular, MedTech, Johnson & Johnson. "As we introduce CARTOSOUND SONATA and continue to progress our PFA technologies, we remain committed to innovation that improves how arrhythmias are understood and treated, while evolving and pushing what's possible in AFib care."
At HRS 2026, Johnson & Johnson will present new clinical and real-world data on the VARIPULSE Platform for atrial fibrillation, highlighting safety, workflow efficiency, and real-world patient outcomes vi,vii,viii . Fully integrated with the CARTO System, VARIPULSE delivers precise, efficient, and reproducible treatment outcomes ix,x,xi . In the U.S., the latest VARIPULSE Plus update introduces automated irrigation flow control, reinforcing the platform's safety profile and supporting procedural consistency and physician confidence xii,xiii . Building on this advancement, the company recently launched the VARIPULSE Pro 3 platform in Europe with a new pulse sequence to streamline procedures and enhance workflow efficiency xiv,xv .
Highlights of data being presented at HRS include:
Late-Breaking Presentation: Variable Loop Circular Catheter Pulse Field Ablation in Real-World Practice: Low Complication Rates Across Patient and Procedural Characteristics. LB -525394 -03 Friday, April 24, 10:30am PT. Dr. Christopher Porterfield 4
Poster Presentation: The Variable Loop Circular Catheter Safety Survey (VariSure) Early Results. PO -02 -152. Dr. Christopher Porterfield 4
Poster Presentation: Zero-exchange Workflow With a Variable Loop PFA Catheter and No Dedicated Mapping Catheter Improves Procedural Efficiency. PO -04 -270. Dr. Mark D. Metzl 5
Poster Presentation: Hospital Readmission Among Patients with Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation Undergoing Ablation Using a Non-Integrated Pulsed Field Catheter With CARTO™ 3 versus EnSite™ Electroanatomical Mapping System. PO -01-334. Dr. Ronnie Rong 6
Poster Presentation : A Prospective Within -Patient Comparison of Transesophageal and Contemporary 4D Intracardiac Echocardiography for Left Atrial Appendage Closure (ICE4 -TEE Study). PO -01-323. Dr. Jiaqi Mi 7
At this year's congress, attendees will have the opportunity to experience interactive, hands-on demonstrations that showcase the power of integration across Johnson & Johnson's electrophysiology portfolio. In addition, the Rhythm Theater will showcase a panel discussion exploring AI-driven insights with CARTOSOUND SONATA in concomitant and VT procedures. These education opportunities underscore Johnson & Johnson's commitment to ground innovation in deep scientific expertise. More information can be found here .
Cardiovascular Solutions from Johnson & Johnson MedTech
Across Johnson & Johnson, we are tackling the world's most complex and pervasive health challenges. Through a cardiovascular portfolio that provides healthcare professionals with advanced mapping and navigation, miniaturized tech, and precise ablation we are addressing conditions with significant unmet needs such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, stroke, and atrial fibrillation. We are the global leaders in heart recovery, circulatory restoration, and the treatment of heart rhythm disorders, as well as an emerging leader in neurovascular care, committed to taking on two of the leading causes of death worldwide in heart failure and stroke. For more, visit J&J MedTech electrophysiology .
About Johnson & Johnson
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more about our MedTech sector's global scale and deep expertise in surgery, orthopaedics, vision, and cardiovascular solutions at jnjmedtech.com . Follow us at @JNJMedTech and on LinkedIn .
Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 related to CARTOSOUND SONATA. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com , www.investor.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.
© Johnson & Johnson and its affiliates 2026. All rights reserved. US_ELP_NAVI_415202
1 as compared to CARTOSOUND FAM Module
2 Dr. Di Biase is a consultant for Johnson & Johnson. Dr. Di Biase was not compensated for this authorship contribution.
3 VARIPULSE Pro is not currently approved in the United States
4 Dr. Porterfield served as a study investigator and as a consultant for Johnson & Johnson. Dr. Porterfield was not compensated for this authorship contribution.
5 Dr. Metzl served as a study investigator and as a consultant for Johnson & Johnson. Dr. Metzl was not compensated for this authorship contribution.
6 Dr. Rong served as a study investigator and as a consultant for Johnson & Johnson. Dr. Rong was not compensated for this authorship contribution.
7 Dr. Mi served as a study investigator and as a consultant for Johnson & Johnson. Dr. Mi was not compensated for this authorship contribution.
i CARTOSOUND SONATA™ Module IFU. UG-5463-0184H, Pg.1. jnjmedtech. 2026
ii CARTOSOUND SONATA™ Module IFU. UG-5463-0184H, Pg.2. jnjmedtech. 2026
iii CARTOSOUND SONATA™ Module IFU. UG-5463-0184H, Pg.3. jnjmedtech. 2026
iv CARTOSOUND SONATA™ Module IFU. UG-5463-0184H, Pg.4. jnjmedtech. 2026
v CARTOSOUND SONATA™ Module IFU. UG-5463-0184H, Pg.8. jnjmedtech. 2026
vi Metzl MD, Wasserlauf J, Joshi N, et al. Zero-exchange workflow with a variable loop PFA catheter and no dedicated mapping catheter improves procedural efficiency. Presented at: Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) 2026; April 23–26, 2026; Chicago, IL.
vii Porterfield CP, Krishnan K, Khaykin Y, et al. Variable loop circular catheter pulsed field ablation in real-world practice: low complication rates across patient and procedural characteristics. Presented at: Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) 2026; April 24, 2026; Chicago, IL.
viii Porterfield CP, Munjal J, Hushion MJ, et al. The variable loop circular catheter real-world safety survey: VARISURE early results. Presented at: Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) 2026; April 23–26, 2026; Chicago, IL.
ix Di Biase L, Marazzato J, Gomez T, et al. Application Repetition and Electrode-Tissue-Contact Results in Deeper Lesions Using a Pulsed-Field Ablation Circular Variable Loop Catheter. Europace. Published online August 16, 2024. Page 3, paragraph 2, Results Section
x Duytschaever M, De Potter T, Grimaldi M, et al. Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation Ablation Using a Novel Variable-Loop Biphasic Pulsed Field Ablation Catheter Integrated With a 3-Dimensional Mapping System: 1-Year Outcomes of the Multicenter inspIRE Study. Circ Arrhythm Electrophysiol. 2023 Mar;16(3):e011780. Page 5, Column 1, paragraph 1
xi Reddy VY, Calkins H, Mansour M, et al. Pulsed field ablation to treat paroxysmal atrial fibrillation: safety and effectiveness in the admIRE pivotal trial. Circulation. Published online September 11, 2024. doi: 10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.124.070333.Page 5, paragraph 2, Procedural Data Section
xii Almorad A, Sebag FS, Brix Kronborg M, et al. Acute safety, effectiveness and procedural workflow for the pulsed field ablation variable loop circular catheter in AF procedures: a prospective, multicenter, post-market clinical trial. Presented at: European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress; September 1, 2025; Madrid, Spain.
xiii Porterfield C, Krishnan K, Saleem M, Steckman D, Ebinger M, Gampa A, et al. Real-world safety profile of a multi-electrode variable loop pulsed-field ablation catheter. Presented at: Kansas City Heart Rhythm Symposium 2025; August 16 2025; Overland Park (Kansas City), KS.
xiv Zito E, Mansour M, Reddy VY, et al. Assessment of temperature dynamics in pulsed field ablation with a variable-loop circular catheter: a comparative analysis of waveform configurations and irrigation rates in specimens of bovine ventricular myocardium. Europace. 2025;27:euaf278. doi:10.1093/europace/euaf278.
xv VARIPULSE Pulse Field Ablations in an in vitro model: temperature characterization of sequence 2 at 30 mL/min vs commercial sequence 1 at 4 mL/min and 30 mL/min. Engineering report. Report No. 502270676.
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