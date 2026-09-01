John Pissanos Joins Evercore as Senior Managing Director in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that John Pissanos has joined the firm as a senior managing director in its healthcare investment banking group, focused on life science tools & diagnostics and medtech. He will be based in London.

"We are delighted to welcome John to Evercore," said Giuseppe Monarchi, co-head of Evercore's EMEA investment banking business. "John is a highly regarded healthcare banker with deep relationships across the sector and a strong track record advising clients on some of their most important strategic transactions. His extensive expertise across life science tools & diagnostics and medtech in particular further strengthens and expands our healthcare franchise and reinforces our continued investment in expanding our capabilities and serving clients across EMEA."

Mr. Pissanos said, "I am excited to join Evercore's healthcare investment banking team. Evercore has built one of the leading global healthcare investment banking franchises, and I look forward to working alongside colleagues across the firm's international platform to continue delivering exceptional advice and outcomes for our clients."

Mr. Pissanos joins Evercore with nearly 15 years of investment banking experience which he spent at J.P. Morgan, most recently as managing director and head of EMEA life science tools & diagnostics.

Mr. Pissanos earned an MBA from London Business School, an M.Sc. from the University of Reading, and a B.S. from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

About Evercore
Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com .

Business Contact:
Giuseppe Monarchi
Co-Head of EMEA Investment Banking
Communications@Evercore.com

Media Contact:
Jamie Easton
Head of Communications & External Affairs
Communications@Evercore.com
FGS Global
Evercore-Europe@fgsglobal.com

Investor Contact:
Katy Haber
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
InvestorRelations@Evercore.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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