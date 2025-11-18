Jiayin Group Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results on Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Jiayin Group Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results on Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Jiayin Group Inc. ("Jiayin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

What: Jiayin Group Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
When: 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Webcast: https://ir.jiayintech.cn/

Please register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIda039f786aa74135bac411589553e68a

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.jiayintech.cn/ .

About Jiayin Group Inc.
Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between underserved individual borrowers and financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers. For more information, please visit https://ir.jiayintech.cn/ .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Jiayin Group
Ms. Emily Lu
Email: ir@jiayinfintech.cn


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Jiayin GroupJFINNSD:JFINFintech Investing
JFIN
The Conversation (0)

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Record Gas Production Milestone Achieved

Ontario Lithium Project Development Update

Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold

Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Record Gas Production Milestone Achieved

Lithium Investing

Ontario Lithium Project Development Update

Gold Investing

Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold

Gold Investing

Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali

Gold Investing

Gold Boom, AI Bubble and Black Swans: Where is the Risk?

Gold Investing

Is the AI Arms Race Bolstering Demand for Gold?

Gold Investing

Byron King: Gold, Silver Upside "Wide Open," Hard Assets Heating Up