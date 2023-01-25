Bravada Files Technical Report for the Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada, Including Phase I PEA Results of 38% IRR and US$46.1 Million After-Tax NPV@5%

JetSynthesys acquires majority stake in Fanory; Onboards former Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari in a leadership role

~Fanory, coming out of stealth, is a monetization platform for creators to turn them into micro-entrepreneurs~

~Fanory is co-founded by former Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari~

New-age digital entertainment and technology company, JetSynthesys has acquired majority stake in Fanory, a start-up that helps creators monetize better than what is possible on social media platforms. As part of this transaction, JetSynthesys has onboarded ex-Twitter India Head and Fanory's co-founder, Manish Maheshwari as President at the Corporate level, JetSynthesys. Shareholders of JetSynthesys include the family offices of Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla, and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar amongst others.

Manish Maheshwari, Co-founder of Fanory and now President, Corporate Level, JetSynthesys

Co-founded by Maheshwari along with two of his former colleagues, Fanory enables creators to monetize their craft on their terms through their community of fans, thereby turning them into micro-entrepreneurs. The platform connects creators with their superfans through a personalized app, a model similar to how in the eCommerce space, Shopify helps small offline businesses set up personalized digital stores. Maheshwari will now focus on the global expansion of Fanory.

Regarding the transaction and new appointment, Rajan Navani , Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys , says, "Last year has seen high growth for us at JetSynthesys, and we are happy to begin 2023 with this transaction. We are looking forward to expanding our horizons in the digital entertainment space. The social media creators market has grown exponentially, and we see this continuing for the foreseeable future. Fanory's model is beneficial for creators. It compensates them for their hard work and creativity. With Manish by our side, we look forward to exploring this new avenue and entrenching ourselves deeper into the digital entertainment realm."

Fanory as a platform will work closely with the digital entertainment pillar of JetSynthesys. Fanory will assist creators in locating their superfans, i.e., those who are both ready and willing to pay for exclusive opportunities to interact with their favorite artists. It will then enable creators to upsell premium experiences on a personalized app through a frictionless, coin-based payment mechanism.

Manish Maheshwari , Co-founder of Fanory and now President, Corporate Level, JetSynthesys , said, "Social media platforms prioritize follower acquisition and engagement so that they can sell adverts to brands. Direct monetization for creators is an afterthought. Fanory is different because its core and only focus is creator monetization. This deal will exponentially grow the possibilities for creators and their superfans as they now have access to the broader platform and ecosystem relationships of JetSynthesys."

Before joining Twitter, Maheshwari was CEO of Network18 Digital. He has previously held leadership positions at Intuit and McKinsey in San Francisco and New York respectively. Manish's career has seen a sharp focus on social media, digital content, and technology platforms. In his previous position at Twitter, he oversaw its business in India and subsequently in new markets worldwide based out of Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco . He advocates for greater involvement of women to make social media and digital technology platforms more diverse and inclusive. Manish has previously served on the Governing Council of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), India's leading policy body for internet companies. Manish is an MBA from the Wharton Business School.

About JetSynthesys:

JetSynthesys is a new-age digital entertainment and technology company with a global foray into three key ecosystems: (a) gaming and esports, (b) digital entertainment, and (c) wellness and livelihoods. With millions of consumers across 180 countries, JetSynthesys builds world-class products, platforms, and services in these three verticals, aiming to touch the lives of billions of consumers. Since its launch in 2014, under the leadership of Rajan Navani (Chairman & Managing Director), JetSynthesys has built a powerful ecosystem of technology, talent, content, and distribution stacks, and is committed to delivering delightful moments to all stakeholders across multiple digital worlds, aptly titled the #Jetverse.

The company is backed by Kris Gopalakrishnan , Adar Poonawalla, Sachin Tendulkar , and the multi-billion-dollar family offices of the promoters of Thermax, Triveni Group, Yohan Poonawalla Group, and DSP Group. With offices in Europe , the UK, and the US, JetSynthesys is a key player in India's digital landscape. Built on innovation and new-age culture, JetSynthesys is building a digital ecosystem for consumers to be the one-stop solution for all their digital needs. It is perfectly poised to create success stories at scale through made in India apps with the best talent available globally, funded by the Indian capital.

JetSynthesys is part of the diversified JetLine Group of Companies, the roots of which originated in the 1930s in Bangkok, Thailand with a presence in India since 1974. Established by the Late Kishinchand Navani in 1937, the growth in Thailand and South-East Asia over several decades has resulted in large-scale manufacturing industries in textiles, packaging, electronics, and real estate development amongst others.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

GAIMIN announces partnership with BNB Chain to bolster Web3 Esports Growth Initiatives

GAIMIN, the world's leader in delivering decentralised, distributed data processing power, harnessing the underutilised resources found in gaming PCs, has today announced its partnership with BNB Chain, the world's largest smart contract blockchain in terms of transaction volume and daily active users, for Web3 esports growth initiatives.

Gaimin: Powering the Game (CNW Group/Gaimin)

With the global blockchain gaming market projected to grow from $4.6bn in 2022 to $65.7bn in 2027, GAIMIN is at the forefront of delivering blockchain technology and solutions to the gaming industry to facilitate their transformation to in-game Web3 technologies.

GAIMIN and BNB Chain will be working together to accelerate growth of blockchain technology in the gaming sector by helping developers build blockchain-base games that will be launched to gamers, globally.

Martin Speight , CEO of GAIMIN said "I am delighted to be working with BNB Chain to deliver Web3 technology to the gaming community. Our technology is designed to enable games developers to convert their AAA Web2 games to Web3 and allow the incorporation of blockchain functionality and services into their games."

Walter Lee , Partner Growth and GameFi leader at BNB Chain, commented, "We selected GAIMIN to become our first Partner for Web3 Esports Growth Initiatives following our review of its business model and its ability to reach the global gaming community. We are particularly excited by GAIMIN's approach to developing Web3 based technologies that allow games developers, and most importantly gamers, to benefit from this growth market."

Martin concluded, "Over the next few weeks we will be making further announcements relating to our technology development, associated services and importantly, how GAIMIN's esports team, GAIMIN Gladiators, will be supporting and promoting this partnership. These are exciting times, not only for GAIMIN and BNB Chain, but also for gamers and the gaming community. We are at the start of this paradigm shift in this emerging industry and we are excited about how through this partnership we can support its growth".

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-drivem, decentralised and censorship-resistant blockchain, powered by BNB. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain (BSC), which is EVM compatible and facilitates a multi-chain ecosystem. It is the world's largest smart contract blockchain in terms of transaction volume and daily active users. It has processed 3 billion transactions to date, from 20 million unique addresses, bringing developers massive user access with ultra-low gas fees and zero downtime since inception. The ecosystem has more than 1,300 active dApps across multiple categories such as DeFi, Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT and more.

About GAIMIN

GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetise the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralised data processing network harnessing under utilised processing power typically found in gaming PC's to create a world-wide decentralised data processing network, delivering supercomputer performance.

With a free to download PC-based application, GAIMIN monetises the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering supercomputer level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices which power GAIMIN.CLOUD. Focusing initially on video rendering and AI data processing, with an always available service to power blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network is continuously delivering data processing services and returning rewards back to its user community.

GAIMIN rewards users in its own crypto currency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different crypto currency.

For more information on GAIMIN click on this link: www.gaimin.io
To download the GAIMIN app, please go to www.gaimin.gg

For up to date information, please follow the following GAIMIN social media accounts:

For further information, please contact:
The Americas, Middle East and Australian Pacific - Andrew Faridani , Chief Marketing Officer for GAIMIN (based in Toronto, Canada ): andrew@gaimin.io

UK and Europe - Marc Bray , Chief Communications Officer for GAIMIN (based in Manchester, UK ): marc@gaimin.io

GAIMIN announces partnership with BNB Chain (CNW Group/Gaimin)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaimin-announces-partnership-with-bnb-chain-to-bolster-web3-esports-growth-initiatives-301729597.html

SOURCE Gaimin

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/24/c3410.html

INCREDIBLE STUF AWAITS! THE OREO BRAND'S MOST PLAYFUL COOKIE EVER TWISTS OPEN THE MOST PLAYFUL WORLD EVER

Milk's favorite cookie unveils the Most OREO OREO and invites Martha Stewart to dunk into the OREOVERSE, the brand's first-ever metaverse experience

OREO is kicking off the year with some out-of-this-world news. Today, the brand introduces a new limited-edition cookie, The Most OREO OREO, unveils the OREOVERSE - an interactive, digital world where OREO fans can play and explore — and invites none other than Martha Stewart to navigate the virtual world.

GAMURS Group and Primis Enter 2023 with an Exclusivity Deal for the Third Year in a Row

Primis, the leading video discovery platform for publishers and founders of Sellers.guide, announced they renewed an exclusivity partnership with GAMURS Group, the top gaming, esports, and entertainment media network.

Pole To Win Launches North American Valorant Esports Team, OR Esports

Games industry leader PTW launches a Valorant-focused PC Esports team, adding to their global roster of winning teams.

PTW announced today that they have added a second Esports team to their growing roster of winning teams. Their new team, formerly known as Stealing Lunch Money, will now be known as OR Esports and consists of Jonard Penaflor Dayton Akau Vincent Nguyen Chase Linder and Elijah Hawkins . The team is currently ranked 10 th in North America for Valorant on PC.

Ex-Konami Led Sci-Fi MMORPG "Search for Animera" Taps ImmutableX To Offer Unparalleled web3 Experience

Search For Animera launching on ImmutableX will be a gamechanger for web3 users, offering a AAA-level game with seamless NFT minting and trading, backed by Ethereum 's native security

- The development team behind web3-native massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Search for Animera today announces its launch on ImmutableX the preferred platform for building and scaling web3 games on Ethereum .

