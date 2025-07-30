Video

Jeff Rhodes: Gold, Silver Price Calls for 2025, Top Drivers to Watchplay icon
Gold Investing

Jeff Rhodes: Gold, Silver Price Calls for 2025, Top Drivers to Watch

Georgia Williams
By Georgia WilliamsJul 30, 2025 09:00PM
Georgia Williams
Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.

At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
See Full Bio

"You insure your health, you insure your car, and you insure your house... You should insure your wealth with gold," said Goldstrom Advisory’s Jeff Rhodes, highlighting gold as a form of financial insurance.

Jeff Rhodes of Goldstrom Advisory shares his analysis of the gold price and key drivers, plus his precious metals investment strategy.

"Play from the long side. Be prepared to take profits when it looks good, but generally adopt an approach to buy into dips," he said. "Always buy. Don't try to play the markets, just buy on a regular basis."

Watch the interview above for Rhodes' insights on the gold, silver, platinum and palladium markets.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Price Targets and Key Levels to Watch
Gold Investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Price Targets and Key Levels to Watch

Peter Grandich, gold bars.
Uranium Investing

Peter Grandich: Copper, Uranium in "Perfect Storm," My Strategy Now

Joe Cavatoni, gold bars.
Gold Investing

Joe Cavatoni: Gold's Key Driver Now, Catalyst for Next Leg Higher

Falco Resources President and CEO Luc Lessard.
Gold Investing

Falco Resources Eyes Governmental Decree for Horne 5 Gold Project Before Year End

Terra Clean Energy President and CEO Greg Cameron.
Uranium Investing

Terra Clean Energy Ramps Up Summer Drilling Plans, Eyes Resource Update

LaFleur Minerals CEO Paul Ténière.
Gold Investing

LaFleur Minerals Targets 2026 Production with Funded Drilling and Mill Restart Planning Underway

Up next

Scott Melbye, uranium. play icon
Uranium Investing

Scott Melbye: Uranium Outlook Bullish, Expect "Epic" Returns in 2025

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJul 22, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Scott Melbye of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) shares his thoughts on uranium supply, demand and prices.

"I just think it's going to be an epic year for returns on uranium investments across the board," said Melbye, who is also president of the Uranium Producers of America organization.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

John Feneck, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Platinum, Copper — 8 Stocks to Play These Metals

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJul 21, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, outlines his latest thoughts on the gold, silver, platinum and copper markets.

With prices on the rise, he encouraged investors to get involved if they aren't already.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Jeff Clark, gold and silver bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Jeff Clark: Gold Bull Market Running, These Stocks Getting Rewarded Now

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJul 18, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Jeff Clark, founder of the Gold Advisor, shares his outlook for gold and silver.

However, he emphasizes that he's less concerned about prices and more interested in making sure his portfolio is prepared to weather global uncertainty.

That means having exposure to physical metal, as well as stocks.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Rob McEwen, gold bars. play icon
Gold Investing

Rob McEwen: Gold to Go "Much Higher," Mining Stock Mania Not Here Yet

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJul 17, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Rob McEwen, chairman and chief owner of McEwen Inc. (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX), outlines his gold price outlook as well as future plans for his company.

"If I look at history and the cycles gold has gone through, we have all the ingredients needed to drive it much higher," he told the Investing News Network.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Shane Williams, gold bars.play icon
Gold Investing

Gold to Hit US$4,000, Driver for Next Leg Up — West Red Lake's Shane Williams

Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodJul 17, 2025
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
See Full Bio

Shane Williams, CEO, president and director at West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV:WRLG,OTCQB:WRLGF), shares his thoughts on gold's path to US$4,000 per ounce.

"It's established a base, and now as that new institutional money begins to move into gold, that's where I think we'll get that next leg up," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Georgia Williams

Georgia Williams

Managing Editor

Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.

At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.

Latest News

More News