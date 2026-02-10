Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results will be reported on February 24, 2026, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Company management will host a webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET 9:30 p.m. GMT to discuss the results and provide a business and financial update.  

Interested parties may register for the call in advance here or via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at https://investor.jazzpharma.com/investors/events-presentations

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals 
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with rare disease — often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of medicines, including leading therapies addressing epilepsies, cancers and sleep disorders. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics. JAZZ is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

