October 18, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 7, 2022, it will be changing its name from "Jazz Resources Inc.

Jazz Resources Inc. announces that the Fully Permitted Vila Nova Gold Project Bulk Sampling Mill has commenced testing

Jazz Resources Inc. announces that the Fully Permitted Vila Nova Gold Project Bulk Sampling Mill has commenced testing

JAZZ Announces Partial Closing of Private Placement of Units and Termination of Debenture Offering

JAZZ Announces Partial Closing of Private Placement of Units and Termination of Debenture Offering

JAZZ Announces Proposed Name Change and Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up to $1,300,000

JAZZ Announces Proposed Name Change and Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up to $1,300,000

September 7, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Jazz Resources Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it intends to proceed with a corporate rebranding and to change its name to "JZR Gold Inc." (the " Name Change ").  The Company does not intend to change its trading symbol.  The Name Change is subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") approval and the Company will provide further updates regarding the Name Change, including the effective date.

JAZZ RESOURCES INC. Announces a Private Placement Offering of Convertible Debentures and the Expiry of Certain Mineral Claims

JAZZ RESOURCES INC. Announces a Private Placement Offering of Convertible Debentures and the Expiry of Certain Mineral Claims

August 11, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering of convertible debentures (the " Debentures ") to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the " Offering ").  The principal sum of each Debenture will be $1,000.  The Debentures will bear interest at a simple rate of eight percent (8%) per annum and will mature on the date that is two (2) years from the date of issuance (the " Maturity Date "). For the first year of the term of the Debentures, interest will be paid in arrears in cash to the holders of the Debentures on the earlier of the conversion date or the date of the first anniversary of the Debentures. For the second year of the term of the Debentures, interest will be paid in arrears in cash on the earlier of the conversion date and the Maturity Date for interest accrued during the second year. The principal amount of the Debentures may, at the election of the holders and at any time prior to the Maturity Date, be converted into common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Conversion Shares ") at a conversion price of $0.85 per Conversion Share.  The Debentures will be offered pursuant to one or more prospectus exemptions set out in National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions .

JAZZ RESOURCES INC. Receives DTC Eligibility

JAZZ RESOURCES INC. Receives DTC Eligibility

August 10, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to announce that its common shares ("Shares") have been made eligible for book-entry and depository services of the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") to facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers of its Shares in the United States.

Falcon Initiates Airborne Survey Over Its HSP South Project -Contiguous to Go Metals Corp.

Falcon Initiates Airborne Survey Over Its HSP South Project -Contiguous to Go Metals Corp.

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company")., is pleased to report the Company has contracted Balch Exploration to fly AirTEM surveys over the Corporation's large land position within the HSP Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project area. (See figure 1

AirTEM was successfully employed by Go Metals at their HSP Project area and ground follow-up of the identified AirTEM anomalies, including trenching and direct drilling, which led to their new nickel discovery.

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 155.5M GRADING 2.57 G/T AU INCLUDING 73.1 M GRADING 4.26 G/T AU AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 155.5M GRADING 2.57 G/T AU INCLUDING 73.1 M GRADING 4.26 G/T AU AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to announce results from an additional 6 holes ( 3,925m ) as part of the ongoing drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit" or the "Project") through systematic drilling.

Holes GS2136, and GS2221 were drilled to the north in the Tolovana Area. Results from both holes demonstrate the potential for broad zones of higher-grade mineralization.   GS2221 was intended to intersect the downdip of the high-grade mineralization intersected in GS2121 where the bottom 62.4 metres ( 492.9m to 555.3m ) averaged 4.54 g/t Au and included multiple high grade intercepts. GS2221intersected 73.1 m grading 4.26 g/t Au within the lower part of a broader mineralized zone.

Puma Exploration Secures More Prospective Ground at Its Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Secures More Prospective Ground at Its Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that it has strategically increased its land holdings by 7,391 hectares at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick (see Figure 1).

The Company staked two (2) contiguous claim blocks (the Northern Rocky Brook and Jacquet River properties) covering 340 claims northeast of Puma's current holdings and close to the Rocky Brook Millstream fault ("RBMF"). The RBMF stretches over 200 km and is a major control for gold deposition. Several major gold deposits from Maine to Ireland (Oceana Gold, New Found Gold, Marathon Gold, Dalradian Gold) occur close to similar orogenic faults or their subsidiaries.

First Tellurium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

First Tellurium Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise up to $1,400,000 through the sale of up to 10,000,000 flow-through shares (the "Flow-Through Shares") and up to $700,000 through the sale of up to 7,000,000 units (the "Units"). Each Unit will consist of one non-flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.15 for a period of two years following the close of the offering.

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Southern Silver Files NI43-101 Technical Report for its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cerro Las Minitas Project

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Southern Silver Files NI43-101 Technical Report for its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cerro Las Minitas Project

This document corrects and replaces in its entirety the previous release that was issued by Southern Silver Exploration Corp. earlier today, October 13th, 2022 at 5:39pm ET.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver") reports that it has filed on SEDAR its National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Cerro Las Minitas Project, Durango State, Mexico, dated October 13, 2022 (the "Technical Report"). The report was authored by M3 Engineering & Technology Corp. ("M3"), Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. ("KGL"), Entech Mining Limited ("Entech"), and Metallurgical Process Consultants Limited ("MPC").

Southern Silver Files NI43-101 Technical Report for its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cerro Las Minitas Project

Southern Silver Files NI43-101 Technical Report for its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Cerro Las Minitas Project

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver") reports that it has filed on SEDAR its National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report titled Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Cerro Las Minitas Project, Durango State, Mexico, dated October 13, 2022 (the "Technical Report"). The report was authored by M3 Engineering & Technology Corp. ("M3"), Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. ("KGL"), Entech Mining Limited ("Entech"), and Metallurgical Process Consultants Limited ("MPC").

Filing of the Technical Report follows Southern Silver's news release issued August 29th, 2022 announcing the results of its Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on its 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas Project, Durango State, Mexico. Highlights from the PEA include:

