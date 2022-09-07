Precious MetalsInvesting News

September 7, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Jazz Resources Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it intends to proceed with a corporate rebranding and to change its name to "JZR Gold Inc." (the " Name Change ").  The Company does not intend to change its trading symbol.  The Name Change is subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") approval and the Company will provide further updates regarding the Name Change, including the effective date.

The Company further announces that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of up to 2,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.65 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,300,000.  Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (each, a " Warrant Share ") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.80 per Warrant Share for a period of 12 months after the closing of the Offering, whereby the expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated in the event the daily trading price of the Shares equals or exceeds $1.20 on the Exchange (or such other exchange on which the Shares may be traded) for 15 consecutive trading days.  Upon such an event, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice via news release to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which the news release is disseminated by the Company.

The Company may pay a finder's fee to certain registered brokerage firms, which fees would be comprised of a cash payment equal to 6% of the subscription funds received by the Company from subscribers introduced by such brokers and the issuance of non-transferable compensation warrants (the " Compensation Warrants ") equal to 6% of the number of Units purchased by subscribers introduced by such brokers.  Any Compensation Warrants will be issued on substantially the same terms and conditions as the Warrants.  The Units, Shares, Warrants, Compensation Warrants, Warrant Shares and any Shares issued upon the exercise of the Compensation Warrants will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

The Company will use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital purposes and to advance the development on the Vila Nova gold project located in the state of Amapa, Brazil, specifically, to finish testing the 800 tonne / per day mill and to begin bulk sampling at the Vila Nova Gold Project in the fourth quarter of 2022.  Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about September 23, 2022 and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary approvals, including acceptance by the Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Klenk

Chief Executive Officer

rob@jazzresources.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes all statements that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the details of the Offering and Name Change, including the proposed size, timing and the expected use of proceeds and the receipt of regulatory approval for the Offering and receipt of approval for the Name Change.  Forward-looking information reflects the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it.  Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  These factors include, but are not limited to: the Company may not complete the Offering and/or the Name Change; the Offering and/or the Name Change may not be approved by the TSX Venture Exchange; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mineral exploration industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks related to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with the specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks related to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulators.  The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.  The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

None of the securities of JZR have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

JAZZ RESOURCES INC. Announces a Private Placement Offering of Convertible Debentures and the Expiry of Certain Mineral Claims

August 11, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering of convertible debentures (the " Debentures ") to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the " Offering ").  The principal sum of each Debenture will be $1,000.  The Debentures will bear interest at a simple rate of eight percent (8%) per annum and will mature on the date that is two (2) years from the date of issuance (the " Maturity Date "). For the first year of the term of the Debentures, interest will be paid in arrears in cash to the holders of the Debentures on the earlier of the conversion date or the date of the first anniversary of the Debentures. For the second year of the term of the Debentures, interest will be paid in arrears in cash on the earlier of the conversion date and the Maturity Date for interest accrued during the second year. The principal amount of the Debentures may, at the election of the holders and at any time prior to the Maturity Date, be converted into common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Conversion Shares ") at a conversion price of $0.85 per Conversion Share.  The Debentures will be offered pursuant to one or more prospectus exemptions set out in National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions .

JAZZ RESOURCES INC. Receives DTC Eligibility

August 10, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to announce that its common shares ("Shares") have been made eligible for book-entry and depository services of the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") to facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers of its Shares in the United States.

Jazz Resources Inc. Reports on and Summarizes Certain Technical Information Received from the Operator of the Vila Nova Gold Project, Amapa State, Brazil

Highlights of the Report (as defined below) include:

JAZZ Closes Balance of Increased Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire - Jazz Resources Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it has closed (the " Second Tranche ") the balance of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of units (the " Units ") by issuing 1,264,750 Units at a price of $0.80 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,011,800.  Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Share ") in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant (a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $1.20 per Share for a period of 12 months after the date of issuance of the Warrants.

Jazz Announces Closing Of First Tranche Of Private Placement Of Units

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada May 13, 2022 TheNewswire - Jazz Resources Inc. ( TSXV:JZR ) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first portion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of units (the " Units ") by issuing 860,250 Units at a price of $0.80 per Unit for gross proceeds of $688,200.  Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Share ") in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant (a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $1.20 per Share for a period of 12 months after the date of issuance of the Warrants.

Red Pine Announces C$5,000,180 Bought Deal Financing

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

All monetary amounts are expressed in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Fabled Silver Gold Corp Announces Further Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO) (OTCQB:FBSGF) and (FSE:7NQ) reported today that it will, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, further extend the closing date of its private placement first announced by news release dated June 23, 2022 (the "Offering") by 30 days from the date of this news release

The Company closed the first tranche of the Offering for gross proceeds of C$415,800 on July 20, 2022 as reported in a news release dated July 21, 2022.

Crestview Exploration Options to Purchase the Falcon Project in Elko County, Nevada

Crestview Exploration Inc.

Calgary, Canada TheNewswire - September 7, 2022 Crestview Exploration Inc. ( CSE:CRS ) ( Frankfurt:CE7 ) (" Crestview " or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with the Falcon Mine Group (" FMG "), whereby Crestview has optioned to purchase 100% of the Falcon Project (" Falcon " or the " Property ").

Blue Star Gold Completes 2022 Exploration Program; 8.18 g/t Gold over 4.2 Metres Intersected at Gnu Zone

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that it has completed its 2022 exploration program across the Company's highly prospective Ulu, Hood River, and Roma projects located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

Highlights:

First Tellurium Strategic Partner Provides Additional Funding for UBC's Lithium-Tellurium Battery Development

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (OTC: FSTTF) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that the Company's Strategic Partner Fenix Advanced Materials of Trail, BC, has provided additional funding to the University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) to advance research and development of solid-state, lithium-tellurium batteries. The new batteries are designed to increase performance and stability specifically for powering electric vehicles. UBCO, home to over 11,562 undergraduate and graduate students, is a renowned research and innovation hub situated in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley.

As reported in First Tellurium's March 9 , 2022 news release, UBCO, in cooperation with Fenix, has developed a lithium ion tellurium battery that could meet a number of performance and safety needs for the EV battery market. Tellurium can extend lithium battery life up to 400% and in some cases hold ten times the charge (as reported January 26, 2022 ). The advanced and patented product is nearing commercial production. A recent Global News cast on the technology can be viewed here .

High-Quality Gold Targets Advanced at Purdy's North, Becher Area, and Nunyerry

  • Comprehensive exploration update regarding large-scale exploration programs underway across Novo's highly prospective 11,000 sq km portfolio of Pilbara tenements ( Figure 1 ).
  • Purdy's North reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling is ongoing at the Morto Lago gold-copper target with drilling intersecting several zones of quartz-veining and alteration, with assays pending. Morto Lago is adjacent to Azure Minerals Limited's (" Azure ") Andover nickel-copper-cobalt discovery (" Andover ") and Artemis Resources Limited's (" Artemis ") Carlow Castle gold-copper-cobalt discovery (" Carlow Castle ").
  • Purdy's North RC drilling underway at the Milburn target, also adjacent to Andover and Carlow Castle, where the first three holes have highlighted a moderate dipping interpreted thrust fault with zones of pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and pentlandite (visual identification confirmed by pXRF), with assays pending.
  • Several high priority West Pilbara targets including Southcourt, NRV06, and Bushmill nickel-copper targets are drill ready.
  • > 30,000 m aircore drilling program to commence this month in the Becher area within the Egina District testing multiple targets delineated along a significant mineralized corridor potentially extending to De Grey Mining Limited's (" De Grey ") Hemi gold discovery (" Hemi ").
  • High-order gold soil anomaly at Nunyerry North now extends over 1.4 km strike, with a second 1.2 km long soil anomaly at > 30 ppb gold defined south of the main target. Rock chip sampling returned peak high-grade results from quartz veins including 8.81 g/t gold, 7.39 g/t gold and 1.23 g/t gold . Further detailed mapping has defined additional swarms of quartz veins and specimen gold has been detected.
  • Over 20,000 m of RC drilling completed in near-mine exploration programs at the Nullagine Gold Project (" NGP ") in H1 2022, advancing several satellite prospects.
  • Reconnaissance programs commenced on regional districts in the East Pilbara with rock samples up to 94.7 g/t gold collected at Little Elsie .
  • Expansive high resolution aeromagnetic and radiometric geophysical survey programs completed across Purdy's North and Egina ( Becher area ) have advanced structural interpretation and geological understanding, and detailed ground gravity geophysical surveys at Egina and the Mosquito Creek Belt (" MCB ") have commenced.
  • Significant diamond drilling program totalling 3,162 m for 11 holes completed at the 50%-owned Malmsbury gold project (" Malmsbury Project ") joint venture with ASX-listed GBM Resources Ltd. (" GBM ") (ASX:GBZ), located 50 km SSW of the high-grade Fosterville gold mine in Victoria, Australia.
  • Additional significant results received to date from the Malmsbury Project program include 7.75 m @ 2.8 g/t gold from 87 m (MD15); 0.95 m @ 10 g/t gold from 102.65 m (MD17). Step-out hole MD22 successfully intercepted the Missing Link Monzogranite 80 m north of the gold-mineralized intrusive in MD17 1 . Gold and multi-element assays for MD20, MD21 and MD22 (final hole) are pending.
  • At the Malmsbury Project , close-spaced ground magnetic and ground gravity surveys are being designed to sharpen previously identified geophysical targets. An induced polarization (" IP ") survey is also planned to define sulphide rich granite-related targets and disseminated sulphide haloes around the high-grade gold reef targets.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/959b23ba-b5d4-422b-a9ec-84a337639b7f
Figure 1: Location map showing Novo Pilbara tenement holding with prospect type, location, and priority target areas labelled.

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Company's highly-prospective, multi-commodity portfolio of projects based in Western Australia and Victoria.

