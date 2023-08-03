Sage Potash Closes Private Placement

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Raises Second Quarter Dividend

Consolidated revenue increased 49.6% to $167.6 million; Jamieson Brands revenue increased 51.5%; Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 27.1% or $6.6 million to $31.1 million

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) today reported its second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2023. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

"Consumers globally remain committed to supporting their health and wellness needs, as evidenced by the continued demand for our products during the second quarter," said Mike Pilato, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. "Consumer consumption continued to be strong, and with the inclusion of the youtheory brand our Jamieson Brands revenue increased more than 50%. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter increased by 27%, as we continued to integrate youtheory, build our owned model in China, and invest to support our growth across the business.

"Jamieson Wellness is a much different company than it was just a few years ago, as we now operate on a larger scale and in the distinct business units of Canada, U.S., China and International to better support our organizational aspirations. Our ability to consistently deliver growth while also adjusting to the fluctuating global macro-economic environment is a testament to the strength of our team and our strategy.

"From a guidance perspective, we are maintaining our full year growth expectations for the U.S. and China, our key strategic pillars, while adjusting the top-end of our revenue guidance from +28% to +26% and Adjusted EBITDA from +18% to +16% to reflect the post-pandemic situation we are seeing in Canada and in a few International markets. Continued strong Canadian consumption growth is expected to be partially offset by adjusted inventories in trade as certain retailers manage their working capital investments.

"Overall, we are proud of our performance in the quarter, and pleased to announce an 11.8% increase in our dividend as we continue to drive value for all our stakeholders. Our growth in 2023 continues to be strong as our transformation this year sets us up for continued long-term success."

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Solid growth in Canada as consumer consumption significantly outpaced shipments in both units and dollars
  • Youtheory met revenue expectations; new products including new and improved turmeric SKU began shipping
  • Maintained strong growth momentum in China while successfully closing previously announced DCP Capital ("DCP") transaction and completing transition to an owned distribution model
  • Consumer patterns in Eastern Europe continued to stabilize with 5.0% growth in consumption
  • Began implementation of new environmental management system to track scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emission for 2024 reporting

Second Quarter Financial Results Consolidated Summary

All comparisons are with the second quarter of 2022

  • Consolidated revenue increased 49.6% to $167.6 million with both Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments contributing to growth
  • Gross profit increased by $14.2 million to $54.9 million largely driven by higher organic and acquired revenue; Gross profit margin 3 decreased by 370 basis points to 32.7% due to the inherently lower youtheory margin profile
  • EBITDA 1 increased $3.5 million or 18.6% to $22.3 million; Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by $6.6 million or 27.1% to $31.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments mainly related to investments associated with acquisitions, the Company's strategic partnership in China, and certain IT implementation costs
  • Net earnings decreased 28.6% to $7.2 million; Adjusted net earnings 1 increased 1.6% to $13.6 million due to the impact of higher revenues and gross profit, offset by selling, general and administrative and marketing investments in the U.S. and China to set the foundation for future growth, and increased borrowing costs
  • Diluted earnings per share was $0.17; Adjusted diluted earnings per share 2 was $0.32

Summary of Segment Results

All comparisons are with the second quarter of 2022

Jamieson Brands

  • Revenue was $132.9 million, an increase of 51.5% or $45.2 million
  • Organic Jamieson Brands revenue increased 3.6%
  • Canada revenue increased 2.0% as consumer consumption remained strong and outpaced shipments
  • U.S. (youtheory) contributed $42.1 million in revenue driven by innovation, strength of e-commerce, and distribution gains
  • China revenue grew 63.0%, representing the first period of sales under the new Jamieson-owned distribution model, or 21.0% on a pro-forma basis, driven by continued strong demand in cross border e-commerce, club sales, and new distribution
  • International revenue declined $2.2 million reflecting a general slowdown in regulatory approvals as international governments work through pandemic backlogs, and timing of customer inventory replenishment, while consumption remained strong across many geographic regions including 5.0% growth in Eastern Europe
  • Gross profit increased $11.8 million to $49.7 million due to higher revenue; gross profit margin 3 decreased by 580 basis points largely driven by the inherently lower youtheory margin profile
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased $4.1 million to $26.7 million driven by higher revenue and gross profit partially offset by previously noted investments in SG&A related to the U.S. and China; Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 decreased by 560 basis points to 20.1% due to youtheory's inherently lower gross profit margin and the seasonal weighting of youtheory volumes

Strategic Partners

  • Revenue was $34.7 million, an increase of 42.8% or $10.4 million, driven by the impact of higher pricing, available production capacity, and order timing
  • Gross profit increased $2.3 million to $5.1 million; gross profit margin 3 increased by 310 basis points to 14.8% due to timing of volume driven operating efficiencies and mix
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by $2.5 million to $4.4 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 increased by 490 basis points to 12.7%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

  • The Company generated $11.7 million in cash from operations compared to $13.3 million in Q2 2022
  • Cash from operating activities before working capital considerations of $12.7 million decreased by $4.2 million compared to Q2 2022 due to transaction related expenses, the Company's strategic partnership in China, and system implementation costs
  • Cash used in working capital decreased by $2.5 million compared to Q2 2022 driven by timing of accounts receivable collections and payables in the quarter
  • As at June 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $246.2 million in cash and available revolving facilities and net debt 1 of $253.8 million

1 This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS financial measure.
2 This is a non-IFRS ratio. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS ratio.
3 This is a supplementary financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each supplementary financial measure.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook

Consumer consumption continues to be strong across the organization, and the Company is maintaining its previous growth expectations in both its United States and China business units. In Canada, strong consumer consumption continues to outpace shipments while retailers have begun to reduce their investments in working capital. With lower shipments in Canada and regulatory timing impacting International, the Company has decided to trim the top end of its guidance range in Jamieson Brands revenue and profitability.

The Company now anticipates the following:

  • Consolidated fiscal 2023 revenue to range between $670.0 and $690.0 million (+22.0% to +26.0%) from a previous range of +22% to +28%
  • Jamieson Canada revenue growth of 2.0% to 4.0% (updated from 3.0% to 6.0%). Consumer consumption remains strong, reflecting continued consumer prioritization of their health and wellness offset by reduced inventory levels within customer and distributor partners as they lower working capital investments in response to higher costs of capital.
  • Jamieson International revenue of between flat and 10% growth (updated from 5.0% to 20.0%), reflecting a post COVID-19 government slowdown of processing product registrations in new and existing markets. The Company's revised outlook continues to be driven by marketing, innovation and the timing of distribution into new markets.
  • Adjusted EBITDA to range from $140.0 to $144.0 million (+13.0% to +16.0%) from the previous range of +13% to +18%
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share to range from $1.56 to $1.63 (flat to +5.2%), updated from the previous range of $1.62 to $1.72, reflecting revisions to the Company's revenue outlook along with higher prevailing interest rates and the timing of cash flows associated with the Company's partnership in China

The Company's guidance continues to reflect an accelerated investment in marketing, resources, and infrastructure to support long-term growth opportunities in the United States and in China. The Company continues to anticipate:

  • Youtheory revenue of between $145.0 and $155.0 million (unchanged) with growth driven by product innovation, expanded e-commerce initiatives and distribution gains
  • Jamieson China revenue growth of between 65.0% to 75.0% (unchanged), reflecting the transition to an owned distribution model completed in the second quarter and the related step-up to distributor level pricing, along with continued consumer demand in cross border e-commerce and distribution gains in the domestic retail channels

For additional details on the Company's fiscal 2023 outlook, including guidance for the third quarter of 2023, refer to the "Outlook" section in the management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Declaration of Second Quarter Dividend

The board of directors of the Company authorized a 2.0 cent or an 11.8% increase in the quarterly dividend and declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2023:

  • $0.19 per common share, or approximately $8.0 million in the aggregate
  • Paid on September 15, 2023 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023
  • The Company has designated this dividend as an "eligible dividend" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada)

Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and related MD&A are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com .

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter 2023 results at 5:00 p.m. ET today, August 3, 2023. To access:

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness also offers a variety of VMS products under its youtheory, Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com .

Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Company's anticipated results and its outlook for its 2023 revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted earnings per share. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "will", "estimate" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. This information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2023 and under the "Risk Factors" section in the MD&A filed today, August 3, 2023. This information is based on the Company's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and the statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law or regulatory authority.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect the Company's results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions associated with these statements carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. See "Forward-looking Information" and "Risk Factors" within the MD&A for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements.

Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts

Three months ended Six months ended
June 30 June 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue

167,577

111,990

304,302

215,665

Cost of sales

112,711

71,277

200,920

137,005

Gross profit

54,866

40,713

103,382

78,660

Gross profit margin

32.7%

36.4%

34.0%

36.5%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

34,832

24,996

67,224

46,616

Share-based compensation

1,425

1,136

2,921

2,278

Earnings from operations

18,609

14,581

33,237

29,766

Operating margin

11.1%

13.0%

10.9%

13.8%

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

1,482

(413)

1,645

50

Interest expense and other financing costs

6,008

1,238

12,310

2,516

Accretion on preferred shares

827

-

827

-

Earnings before income taxes

10,292

13,756

18,455

27,200

Provision for income taxes

3,088

3,662

4,186

7,365

Net earnings

7,204

10,094

14,269

19,835

Net earnings attributable to:
Shareholders

8,186

10,094

15,251

19,835

Non-controlling interests

(982)

-

(982)

-

7,204

10,094

14,269

19,835

Adjusted net earnings

13,632

13,415

22,478

24,159

EBITDA

22,277

18,785

41,583

37,223

Adjusted EBITDA

31,056

24,439

55,564

45,384

Adjusted EBITDA margin

18.5%

21.8%

18.3%

21.0%

Weighted average number of shares
Basic

41,943,971

40,461,610

41,860,444

40,451,991

Diluted

42,890,029

41,919,787

42,745,685

41,877,072

Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:
Basic, earnings per share

0.17

0.25

0.34

0.49

Diluted, earnings per share

0.17

0.24

0.33

0.47

Adjusted diluted, earnings per share

0.32

0.32

0.53

0.58

Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
In thousands of Canadian dollars

June 30,
2023 		December 31,
2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash

91,375

26,240

Accounts receivable

109,422

160,798

Inventories

208,523

154,488

Derivatives

6,071

6,580

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,305

4,298

421,696

352,404

Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment

109,921

111,709

Goodwill

272,815

272,916

Intangible assets

368,930

367,205

Deferred income tax

4,109

3,029

Total assets

1,177,471

1,107,263

Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

130,459

142,566

Income taxes payable

2,742

7,387

Current portion of other long-term liabilities

4,649

4,852

137,850

154,805

Long-term liabilities
Long-term debt

345,146

400,000

Post-retirement benefits

985

929

Deferred income tax

59,347

58,007

Redeemable preferred shares

85,940

-

Other long-term liabilities

60,017

61,931

Total liabilities

689,285

675,672

Equity
Share capital

313,107

307,200

Warrants

14,705

-

Contributed surplus

17,525

17,115

Retained earnings

86,495

85,483

Accumulated other comprehensive income

13,655

21,793

Total shareholders' equity

445,487

431,591

Non-controlling interests

42,699

-

Total equity

488,186

431,591

Total liabilities and equity

1,177,471

1,107,263

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures that are historical, non-IFRS measures that are forward-looking, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures. Management uses these financial measures for purposes of comparison to prior periods and development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. This information is also used by management to measure the profitability of ongoing operations and in analyzing the Company's business performance and trends. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. The Company uses the following non‑IFRS financial measures: "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted net earnings", the most directly comparable financial measure for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being net earnings, "normalized gross profit", "normalized SG&A", "normalized earnings from operations", "cash from operating activities before working capital considerations" and "net debt", the most directly comparable financial measures for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being gross profit, SG&A, earnings from operations, cash flows from operating activities, and long-term debt, respectively, the following non-IFRS ratios: "Adjusted EBITDA margin", "Adjusted diluted earnings per share", "normalized gross profit margin", "normalized operating margin", and the following supplementary financial measures: "gross profit margin" and "operating margin" to provide supplemental measures of the Company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in the Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management also uses non‑IFRS and supplementary financial measures in order to prepare annual operating budgets and to determine components of management compensation. For an explanation of the composition of each such measure and the usefulness and additional uses of each by management, see the " How we Assess the Performance of our Business " section of the MD&A, which is incorporated by reference. See below for a quantitative reconciliation of each non-IFRS financial measure to its most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's financial statements to which the measure relates.

The following tables provide a quantitative reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted net earnings, as well as gross profit to normalized gross profit, SG&A to normalized SG&A, earnings from operations to normalized earnings from operations, each of which are non-IFRS financial measures (see the " Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures " of this press release for further information on each non-IFRS financial measure) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022.

Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Segment Information
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted

Jamieson Brands
Three months ended
June 30

2023

2022

$ Change % Change
Revenue

132,916

87,715

45,201

51.5%

Gross profit

49,719

37,875

11,844

31.3%

Amortization of fair value adjustments

2,315

-

2,315

100.0%

Normalized gross profit

52,034

37,875

14,159

37.4%

Gross profit margin

37.4%

43.2%

-

(5.8%)

Normalized gross profit margin

39.1%

43.2%

-

(4.1%)

Share-based compensation (1)

1,425

1,136

289

25.4%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

33,279

23,448

9,831

41.9%

Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2)

(2,307)

(3,484)

1,177

33.8%

IT system implementation (3)

(1,429)

(1,436)

7

0.5%

Other

179

(11)

190

1727.3%

Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses

29,722

18,517

11,205

60.5%

Earnings from operations

15,015

13,291

1,724

13.0%

Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2)

2,307

3,484

(1,177)

(33.8%)

IT system implementation (3)

1,429

1,436

(7)

(0.5%)

Amortization of fair value adjustments (4)

2,315

-

2,315

100.0%

Other

(179)

11

(190)

(1727.3%)

Normalized earnings from operations

20,887

18,222

2,665

14.6%

Operating margin

11.3%

15.2%

-

(3.9%)

Normalized operating margin

15.7%

20.8%

-

(5.1%)

Adjusted EBITDA

26,656

22,557

4,099

18.2%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

20.1%

25.7%

-

(5.6%)

Strategic Partners
Three months ended
June 30

2023

2022

$ Change % Change
Revenue

34,661

24,275

10,386

42.8%

Gross profit

5,147

2,838

2,309

81.4%

Gross profit margin

14.8%

11.7%

-

3.1%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,553

1,548

5

0.3%

Earnings from operations

3,594

1,290

2,304

178.6%

Operating margin

10.4%

5.3%

-

5.1%

Adjusted EBITDA

4,400

1,882

2,518

133.8%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.7%

7.8%

-

4.9%

Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Segment Information (continued)
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted

Jamieson Brands
Six months ended
June 30

2023

2022

$ Change % Change
Revenue

241,026

170,903

70,123

41.0%

Gross profit

93,520

73,492

20,028

27.3%

Amortization of fair value adjustments (4)

2,315

-

2,315

100.0%

Normalized gross profit

95,835

73,492

22,343

30.4%

Gross profit margin

38.8%

43.0%

-

(4.2%)

Normalized gross profit margin

39.8%

43.0%

-

(3.2%)

Share-based compensation (1)

2,921

2,278

643

28.2%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

63,942

43,499

20,443

47.0%

Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2)

(5,108)

(3,484)

(1,624)

(46.6%)

IT system implementation (3)

(2,099)

(2,175)

76

3.5%

Other

179

(127)

306

240.9%

Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses

56,914

37,714

19,200

50.9%

Earnings from operations

26,657

27,715

(1,058)

(3.8%)

Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2)

5,108

3,484

1,624

46.6%

IT system implementation (3)

2,099

2,175

(76)

(3.5%)

Amortization of fair value adjustments (4)

2,315

-

2,315

(100.0%)

Other

(179)

127

(306)

(240.9%)

Normalized earnings from operations

36,000

33,500

2,500

7.5%

Operating margin

11.1%

16.2%

-

(5.1%)

Normalized operating margin

14.9%

19.6%

-

(4.7%)

Adjusted EBITDA

47,307

42,097

5,210

12.4%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

19.6%

24.6%

-

(5.0%)

Strategic Partners
Six months ended
June 30

2023

2022

$ Change % Change
Revenue

63,276

44,762

18,514

41.4%

Gross profit

9,862

5,168

4,694

90.8%

Gross profit margin

15.6%

11.5%

-

4.1%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,282

3,117

165

5.3%

Other

(72)

(47)

(25)

(53.2%)

Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses

3,210

3,069

141

4.6%

Earnings from operations

6,580

2,051

4,529

220.8%

Other

72

47

25

53.2%

Normalized earnings from operations

6,652

2,099

4,553

216.9%

Operating margin

10.4%

4.6%

-

5.8%

Normalized operating margin

10.5%

4.7%

-

5.8%

Adjusted EBITDA

8,257

3,287

4,970

151.2%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

13.0%

7.3%

-

5.7%

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
In thousands of Canadian dollars

Three months ended Six months ended
June 30 June 30
($ in 000's, except as otherwise noted)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net earnings:

7,204

10,094

14,269

19,835

Add:
Provision for income taxes

3,088

3,662

4,186

7,365

Interest expense and other financing costs

6,008

1,238

12,310

2,516

Accretion on preferred shares

827

-

827

-

Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment

3,659

2,722

7,126

5,380

Amortization of intangible assets

1,491

1,069

2,865

2,127

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)

22,277

18,785

41,583

37,223

Share-based compensation

1,425

1,136

2,921

2,278

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

1,482

(413)

1,645

50

Acquisition and divestiture related costs

2,307

3,484

5,108

3,484

Amortization of fair value adjustments

2,315

-

2,315

-

IT system implementation

1,429

1,436

2,099

2,175

Other

(179)

11

(107)

174

Adjusted EBITDA

31,056

24,439

55,564

45,384

Provision for income taxes

(3,088)

(3,662)

(4,186)

(7,365)

Interest expense and other financing costs

(6,008)

(1,238)

(12,310)

(2,516)

Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment

(3,659)

(2,722)

(7,126)

(5,380)

Amortization of intangible assets

(1,491)

(1,069)

(2,865)

(2,127)

Share-based compensation (5)

(1,303)

(1,136)

(2,757)

(2,278)

Tax deduction from vesting of certain share-based awards (6)

-

-

(1,022)

-

Tax effect of normalization adjustments

(1,875)

(1,197)

(2,820)

(1,559)

Adjusted net earnings

13,632

13,415

22,478

24,159

Three months ended Six months ended
June 30 June 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Gross profit

54,866

40,713

103,382

78,660

Amortization of fair value adjustments

2,315

-

2,315

-

Normalized gross profit

57,181

40,713

105,697

78,660

Normalized gross profit margin

34.1%

36.4%

34.7%

36.5%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

34,832

24,996

67,224

46,616

Acquisition and divestiture related costs

(2,307)

(3,484)

(5,108)

(3,484)

IT system implementation

(1,429)

(1,436)

(2,099)

(2,175)

Other

179

(11)

107

(174)

Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses

31,275

20,065

60,124

40,783

Earnings from operations

18,609

14,581

33,237

29,766

Acquisition and divestiture related cost

2,307

3,484

5,108

3,484

IT system implementation

1,429

1,436

2,315

-

Amortization of fair value adjustments

2,315

-

2,099

2,175

Other

(179)

11

(107)

174

Normalized earnings from operations

24,481

19,512

42,652

35,599

Normalized operating margin

14.6%

17.4%

14.0%

16.5%

(1)

The Company's share-based compensation expense pertains to our long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP"), with performance-based share units ("PSUs"), time-based restricted share units ("RSUs"), and deferred share units ("DSUs") expenses, along with associated payroll taxes.

(2)

Current period expense mainly pertains to legal and consulting costs associated with the acquisition of our former distributor partner in China on April 28, 2023, and costs associated with the completion of our transaction with DCP on May 16, 2023, as well as integration costs relating to our acquisition of youtheory which closed on July 19, 2022.

(3)

Current period expense mainly pertains to development costs associated with our IT system implementation to augment our system infrastructure. Unlike other system improvement projects with costs capitalized, due to its cloud-based nature, these system implementation costs are expensed accordingly.

(4)

This cost represents the post-closing amortization of the fair value increase of acquired inventories related to the April 28, 2023 transaction with our former distribution partner in China.

(5)

Costs pertaining to our LTIP, excluding PSUs granted to certain employees relating to business combinations.

(6)

The vesting of share-based compensation provides a tax benefit during the period in which the awards are settled.

Investor and Media Contact Information:
Jamieson Wellness
Ruth Winker
416-705-5437
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Pharmaceutical pill over graphics of data and hands holding a test tube.

How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies (Updated 2023)

Pharmaceutical companies are key to the life science sector, advancing new cures and improving treatments for patients.

However, diseases aren't easily targeted; there's no specific cure for all types of cancer, or a direct method for stopping all the infectious disease variants that affect humanity. For that reason, companies in the pharmaceutical industry try to expand potential treatments and seek new ways to work with medicine that already exists. As an example, a pharmaceutical company might develop drugs for multiple indications or could look at addressing broader categories, such as pain.

The US is the world's leader in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D). According to Statista, since 1995, R&D efforts in the country have grown significantly, rising from US$15.2 billion to a record high of US$102.3 billion in 2021.

map of the world made out of medical pills

Pharmaceutical Industry Overview: Top Regions (Updated 2023)

The pharmaceutical industry has a global presence, but the world’s biggest markets are the US and Europe.

Regions such as China and India have seen growth in recent years, but when it comes to the life science space — particularly the pharma industry — the US and Europe remain on top for consumption and development.

Potent capital opportunities and demand for products and devices in those areas have had an impact, and the biggest pharma companies on Fierce Pharma’s list of the 20 top pharma companies by revenue in 2022 are located in the US and Europe.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter 2023 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-888-886-7786 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-416-764-8658 from international locations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 40464539 and it will be available until Thursday, August 17, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Appoints New Board Director

Former retail executive brings grocery channel experience to the Company's Board of Directors

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL), announced today the appointment of François Vimard to the Company's Board of Directors.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

pills spilled out of a pill bottle on yellow background

Pharma Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

The biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world are responsible for developing and manufacturing the vast majority of prescription drugs, giving them a key role in the life science industry.

The pharma sector is responsible for the discovery, development and manufacturing of drugs and medicine. Companies are developing innovative treatments in areas like immuno-oncology and neurology, as well as novel options for rare diseases.

With the pharmaceutical sector projected to reach a staggering US$1.6 trillion in total revenue by 2028, the need for the industry is great. Opportunities for investment are also sizeable, but what's the best place to start? Those who want exposure to the pharma market may want to begin by looking at the major players in the space.

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics to Webcast Virtual Annual General Meeting on June 28th at 4:30 p.m. EDT

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, today is pleased to announce that the Company's virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") will be webcast on June 28, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Cardiol Therapeutics 2023 AGM

×