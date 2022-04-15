Jackpot World, the world-leading, free-to-play social casino mobile game and one of the top 15 highest-grossing casino mobile games in the world, has launched real-time multi-player mode. Following its launch, the app experienced a 15% jump in its active player base. Jackpot World has also released a new slot game called Samba and Carnival. The game features a samba theme, based on the famed Brazilian music genre ...

