Jackpot Digital Signs Largest Deal to Date for Eight-Table Deployment at Pechanga Resort Casino

Jackpot Digital Signs Largest Deal to Date for Eight-Table Deployment at Pechanga Resort Casino

Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ,OTC:JPOTF) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital"), the world's leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement to deploy eight (8) Jackpot Blitz® electronic poker tables at Pechanga Resort Casino ("Pechanga Casino") just outside of Temecula, California.

The order represents the largest single-property deployment to date and marks a significant milestone in the Company's continued expansion across the U.S. casino market. The deployment reflects the growing adoption of dealerless electronic poker technology by leading gaming operators, and further strengthens Jackpot Digital's position as the industry's premier provider of electronic poker solutions.

Pechanga Casino is one of the largest and most celebrated gaming and hospitality destinations in the United States. Owned and operated by the Pechanga Band of Indians, the property spans more than 200,000 square feet of gaming floor and features 5,500 slot machines, 151 table games, a AAA Four Diamond 1,100 rooms and suite resort-award-winning restaurants, a championship 18-hole golf course, a 20,000-square-foot spa, a 4.5-acre pool oasis, 1,200-seat theater and a 3,400-seat entertainment and tradeshow venue. Consistently ranked among the top tribal casinos in North America, Pechanga Casino attracts millions of visitors annually and is widely regarded as the crown jewel of Southern California gaming. For more information on Pechanga Casino, please check their website at www.pechanga.com.

With this deployment, Pechanga Casino establishes itself as a proof point for what large-scale electronic poker adoption can look like at the highest tier of the gaming industry. An eight-table installation at a property of Pechanga Casino's stature sets a new benchmark for scale and ambition, offering operators across North America a model for how dealerless poker technology can be integrated into a premier gaming floor. As marquee properties like Pechanga Casino move forward with dealerless poker, other major casino operators are likely to look to this deployment as a reference point for their own expansion plans - positioning Jackpot Digital at the forefront of what could become a broader industry shift toward dealerless gaming at scale.

To support the launch, Pechanga Casino plans a series of promotions, tournaments, and special events. Jackpot Digital and Pechanga Casino will partner to introduce guests to its new electronic poker offering and to generate excitement around the resort's newest gaming attraction. Jackpot Digital's technical and customer success teams will work closely with Pechanga Casino throughout the installation process to ensure a seamless rollout.

"This agreement represents a landmark achievement for Jackpot Digital," said Jake Kalpakian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jackpot Digital. "Partnering with Pechanga Casino is a significant milestone for our company. Pechanga Casino is widely recognized as one of North America's premier gaming destinations, and this commitment reflects the growing confidence that leading casino operators are placing in our technology. As demand for dealerless electronic poker continues to accelerate, the trajectory is clear. We are consistently growing our footprint including into some of the largest and most respected casino operators in the industry."

Jackpot Blitz® is Jackpot Digital's state-of-the-art, fully automated dealerless poker table, featuring an immersive 75-inch touchscreen interface. By eliminating the need for a live dealer, Jackpot Blitz® delivers faster gameplay, reduced operating costs, maximized uptime, and a highly engaging player experience for both casual and experienced poker players. The platform is designed to help casino operators optimize their gaming floor economics while driving incremental revenue.

To view a short video featuring Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Jimmy Johnson, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and two-time Super Bowl-winning coach, discussing the benefits of Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below.

Jackpot Digital's growing customer base includes leading cruise ship operators and an expanding roster of land-based casinos across North America and internationally. The Company has announced installations and orders in Canada and throughout the United States, including Arizona, California, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, New York, Oregon, Wisconsin, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as multiple international jurisdictions.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is the leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless, multiplayer poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________
Jake H. Kalpakian
President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306551

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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