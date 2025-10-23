Jackpot Digital Signs 4-Table Agreement with Nevada Casino Operator

Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ,OTC:JPOTF) (TSXV: JJ,OTC:JPOTF.WT.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange: LVH3) ("Jackpot Digital" or the "Company"), the leading provider of dealerless electronic poker tables to the global gaming industry, is pleased to announce that it has signed agreements (the "Agreements") to install four (4) of its Jackpot Blitz® dealerless electronic table games ("ETGs") at Mesquite Entertainment properties in Mesquite, Nevada, U.S.A. The installations are subject to all customary licensing and regulatory approvals.

Under the Agreements, the Company will deploy two (2) Jackpot Blitz® ETGs at each of Virgin River Hotel & Casino and CasaBlanca Resort & Casino. Both properties are operated by Mesquite Entertainment, and are popular Nevada resorts offering top-rated gaming, dining, and hospitality.

This latest order underscores the growing demand for Jackpot Digital's innovative dealerless poker technology in the United States and further strengthens the Company's position as a leader in dealerless poker ETGs.

"We are excited to introduce Jackpot Blitz® at Mesquite Entertainment properties, a respected casino operator in Nevada," said Jake Kalpakian, President and CEO of Jackpot Digital. "This agreement reflects the strong interest we're seeing across the U.S. for our fast, efficient and entertaining dealerless poker tables."

Justin Moore, CEO of Mesquite Entertainment, commented, "We are thrilled to bring state-of-the-art dealerless poker to our guests in Mesquite. With Jackpot Digital, we're delivering a fast, error-free, and immersive poker experience. The addition of Jackpot Blitz® tables aligns well with our mission to provide next-level entertainment at CasaBlanca Resort and Virgin River Casino."

The Jackpot Blitz® is a fully automated, dealerless electronic poker table featuring a large 75" touchscreen interface. Designed for maximum engagement, it blends the thrill of traditional poker with modern, streamlined gameplay. Its advanced technology supports a variety of betting options and delivers a user-friendly, fast-paced experience, suitable for both casual and experienced players.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and two-time Super Bowl winning coach Jimmy Johnson sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:

Jackpot's growing roster of customers includes major cruise lines, as well as an expanding number of land-based casinos across North America and internationally. The Company has announced additional installations or orders in Canada, the United States, including California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New York, Oregon, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as several international jurisdictions.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________
Jake H. Kalpakian
President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271518

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

