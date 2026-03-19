Jackpot Digital Signs 2-Table Agreement with New Mexico Casino

Jackpot Digital Signs 2-Table Agreement with New Mexico Casino

Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ,OTC:JPOTF) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital"), the world's leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables, is pleased to announce it has signed a licensing and equipment lease agreement with Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino, located in Mescalero, New Mexico. Under the agreement, Jackpot Digital will install two Jackpot Blitz® dealerless electronic table games (ETGs) at the property.

"We are thrilled to partner with Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino," said Jake Kalpakian, CEO of Jackpot Digital. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering immersive poker experiences while supporting the property's growth. We look forward to working closely with their team to bring Jackpot Blitz® poker to Mescalero and elevate the casino experience for their guests."

Inn of the Mountain Gods is a premier resort destination in southern New Mexico, featuring casino gaming, hotel accommodations, dining, golf, outdoor recreation, and entertainment. The addition of Jackpot Blitz® will introduce guests to a modern, fast-paced electronic poker experience.

The two ETGs will be installed pending customary regulatory approvals.

Jackpot Blitz® features a 75" touchscreen, intuitive interface, and sophisticated back-end software, enabling casinos to operate cash games and tournaments 24/7. The platform supports multiple table games, offers real-time reporting and game management, and is designed to increase hands per hour while reducing operational costs.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and two-time Super Bowl winning coach Jimmy Johnson sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok313WD5NpI

Jackpot Digital continues to expand its global footprint, with deployments across multiple jurisdictions and new markets. The Company is licensed in numerous locations, including Maine, Mississippi, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as several international jurisdictions and tribal casinos in California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New York, and Oregon.

About Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino

Located on the Mescalero Apache Reservation in Mescalero, New Mexico, the resort offers guests casino gaming, hotel accommodations, dining, championship golf, outdoor activities, and live entertainment. Set in the scenic Sacramento Mountains, it attracts visitors from across New Mexico and the broader Southwest region.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is the leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________
Jake H. Kalpakian
President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289137

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Jackpot Digitaltsxv:jjemerging tech investing
JJ:CC
The Conversation (0)
Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital

Disrupting Casino Gaming With Innovative Electronic Table Games

Disrupting Casino Gaming With Innovative Electronic Table Games Keep Reading...
Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA,OTC:SNANF) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona"), will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, March 18th at 3:30pm ET to discuss follow-up data from its... Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.Neuralink has drawn interest to the brain computer interface (BCI) sector with its N1 implant, which is undergoing human trials in patients with spinal... Keep Reading...
Laptop with overlay of fluctuating financial graphs and data points.

Tech Weekly: Mega-cap Earnings Dominate Narrow Trading Week

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Heliostar Presents Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Management Change

Streamex Corp. to Present at the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

Bold Ventures Announces Partial Results of First Phase of Drilling at Burchell

Related News

gold investing

Heliostar Presents Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

oil and gas investing

Oil Prices Near US$120 as Global Supply Fears Grow

energy investing

IPO ETFs in Focus as Renaissance Fund Adds New Listings

battery metals investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Management Change

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Announces Partial Results of First Phase of Drilling at Burchell

precious metals investing

NevGold Intercepts 11.42 g/t AuEq Over 7.7 Meters Within 4.91 g/t AuEq Over 27.4 Meters ; Initial Antimony-Gold Mineral Resource Estimate On Schedule For Q2-2026 With Focus On Near-Term Antimony Production

energy investing

Standard Uranium Executes Exploration Agreement with Kineepik Métis Local Inc.