Jackpot Digital Secures Approval from Louisiana Gaming Control Board

Jackpot Digital Secures Approval from Louisiana Gaming Control Board

Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ,OTC:JPOTF) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital"), the world's leading provider of innovative dealerless electronic poker gaming solutions, is pleased to announce it has been granted its manufacturer and supplier permits from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. This approval authorizes the Company to supply and service its Jackpot Blitz® dealerless electronic table games ("ETGs") to licensed casinos throughout the State of Louisiana.

The Company already has several planned installations in partnership with a leading national casino operator in Louisiana.

Louisiana represents one of the largest and most dynamic commercial gaming markets in the United States. The state's 24 physical casinos, comprising riverboat, land-based, and racino properties, generated approximately US$2.5 billion in annual adjusted gross revenue in 2025 [source: casinos.com], positioning Louisiana among the top-tier commercial gaming jurisdictions nationwide. With a broad footprint anchored in major population centers, including New Orleans, Shreveport-Bossier City, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge, the Louisiana casino market offers Jackpot a high-value, multi-venue expansion opportunity.

This Louisiana permits mark the Company's fourth commercial state-level approval in the United States, following prior approvals in Michigan, Mississippi, and Maine. Each state-level license enables Jackpot to access the entire market within the jurisdiction, allowing deployment of its Jackpot Blitz® ETGs across multiple casinos under a single regulatory framework and typically within major urban and resort corridors. This "one-license-to-many-casinos" model accelerates the Company's ability to scale its casino footprint.

The Louisiana approval underscores Jackpot's ongoing strategy to expand its presence in land-based casinos across the United States and globally. The Company's flagship product, Jackpot Blitz® ETG - featuring dealerless, multi-player poker - has already been installed or ordered in multiple U.S. tribal casinos as well as onboard cruise-ships with major operators. With addition of Louisiana, Jackpot continues to strengthen its position as the global leading provider of scalable, digital-forward dealerless poker solutions.

"We are extremely pleased to receive approval in Louisiana, one of the most significant and vibrant casino markets in the country," said Jake Kalpakian, CEO of Jackpot Digital. "This milestone adds to our growing series of licensing wins, showcasing the strength of our technology and compliance standards, while unlocking new opportunities across a premier casino market. With Michigan, Mississippi, Maine and now Louisiana on our licensing map, we are accelerating our go-to-market strategy and laying the foundation for broader international expansion of the Jackpot Blitz® ETGs."

Jackpot Digital continues to pursue additional licensing applications in other U.S. jurisdictions and international markets as part of its long-term strategy to expand its global installed base and drive recurring revenue growth from its ETG platform.

Jackpot Digital is now licensed in multiple U.S. jurisdictions, including Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi and U.S. Virgin Islands, several international jurisdictions. The Company also holds licenses to operate in tribal casinos in California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New York, and Oregon.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Super Bowl winning coach, Jimmy Johnson, sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is the leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"
_____________________________
Jake H. Kalpakian
President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290561

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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