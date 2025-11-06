Jackpot Digital Reports Increased Warrant Activity Led by Insider

Jackpot Digital Reports Increased Warrant Activity Led by Insider

Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ,OTC:JPOTF) (TSXV: JJ,OTC:JPOTF.WT.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital").

The Company is experiencing increased activity in the exercise of its trading warrants, which are currently listed and trading under the symbol "JJ.WT.C" on the TSX Venture Exchange. During the last 60 days, a total of 11,167,843 warrants, priced at $0.10 per share, have been exercised. These trading warrants expire on November 20, 2025.

This week, Mr. Lyle Berman, an insider of the Company, exercised 4,196,100 trading warrants.

Mr. Berman was inducted into the American Gaming Association's Hall of Fame, and was the Co-Founder of Grand Casinos Inc., and served as the Chairman of the Board of the World Poker Tour among other notable business achievements.

Mr. Berman commented, "Once Jackpot Digital is licensed in all major markets, their Jackpot Blitz® electronic poker tables will become essential for all low-limit poker games in casinos and card rooms."

The Company continues to expand its footprint with the rollout of its flagship product, Jackpot Blitz® dealerless electronic table games (ETGs), to casinos across the United States. In the past month, Jackpot Digital has successfully installed ETGs in casinos in California, Louisiana, New York and Wisconsin.

Early Warning Report

Mr. Lyle Berman, through his revocable trust, (the "Acquiror") has filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report"), advising that on August 1, 2025 and November 3, 2025 (the "Effective Date"), he acquired securities of the Company through the conversion of certain convertible debentures and the exercise of certain warrants.

Immediately prior to the Effective Date, the Acquiror had beneficial ownership, or exercised control or direction, both directly and indirectly over: (i) 33,452,728 Common Shares and (ii) 42,622,728 Warrants entitling him to acquire 42,622,728 Common Shares at $0.10 per Common Share. These holdings represented approximately 13.03% of the then outstanding Common Shares of the Company on an undiluted basis and 13.79% of the then outstanding warrants on an undiluted basis. Following the conversion of certain convertible debentures and exercise of warrants, the Acquiror has beneficial ownership or exercises direction or control over, directly and indirectly over: (i) 46,818,828 Common Shares; (ii) 38,426,628 Warrants; (iii) convertible debentures of the Company in the principal amount of $696,750 entitling him to acquire an additional 9,290,000 Common Shares at $0.075 per Common Share; and (iv) Notes in the amount of $2,000,001. His aggregate holdings now represent approximately 16.74% of the outstanding common shares of the Company, and 12.48% of the outstanding warrants of the Company.

The Acquiror may acquire further common shares of, or dispose his holdings of common shares of, Jackpot through the conversion of convertible debentures, exercise of warrants or through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

This news release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and relates to the Acquiror and the Company, whose head office is located at 575 - 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3A8 Canada. A copy of the Early Warning Report can be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile, or by contacting Matthew Schofield at ms@bermancc.com.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian
President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273382

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Jackpot DigitalTSXV:JJEmerging Tech Investing
JJ:CA
The Conversation (0)
Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital

Disrupting Casino Gaming With Innovative Electronic Table Games

Disrupting Casino Gaming With Innovative Electronic Table Games Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Q1 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q1 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q1 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy Position

ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced ExxonMobil Project Confirms REMs Top Tier Energy PositionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date AIML AI/ML Innovations Inc. Wednesday October 22, 2025 ARGO Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. CUPR Super Copper Corp. DATT Digital Asset Technologies Inc. GXP Greenridge Exploration Inc.... Keep Reading...
Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure Sector

Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure Sector

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure SectorDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated July 23, 2025, September 2, 2025, and September 12, 2025, the Company has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Finlay Minerals completes the 2025 Exploration Programs on the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone Projects

Skyharbour's Partner Mustang Energy Corp. Announces Results of TDEM Survey Over the 914W Property

Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Standard Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans and Highlights Successful 2025 Programs

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Minerals completes the 2025 Exploration Programs on the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone Projects

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Mustang Energy Corp. Announces Results of TDEM Survey Over the 914W Property

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Intersects 64 Metres Grading 3.0 g/t Including 33.5 g/t over 5 Metres at the Randy's Pit Target at Tapanahony Project, Suriname, as First Holes Intersect a Significant Gold System

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans and Highlights Successful 2025 Programs

Precious Metals Investing

1911 GOLD ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE APPEAL

Tech Investing

Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Announces PEA for Ana Paula Underground with Strong Economics and Sustainable Cash Generation