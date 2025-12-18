Jackpot Digital Receives License from Michigan Gaming Control Board

Jackpot Digital Receives License from Michigan Gaming Control Board

Jackpot Digital Inc.  (TSXV: JJ,OTC:JPOTF) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital")

Jackpot Digital, the world's leading provider of innovative dealerless electronic poker gaming solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received supplier gaming license from the Michigan Gaming Control Board to operate its innovative Jackpot Blitz® poker electronic table games ("ETGs") to commercial casinos throughout the State of Michigan.

This marks a major step in Jackpot Digital's North American growth, adding Michigan to the list of jurisdictions to embrace its state-of-the-art Jackpot Blitz® ETGs, which combine the excitement of live poker experiences with the speed, security and efficiency of digital gameplay.

Jackpot Digital's President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states, "Receiving our Michigan commercial license is a key milestone in our expansion.. Michigan's strong and dynamic gaming market is the perfect stage to introduce our advanced electronic tables to major operators and their players who want cutting-edge technology and seamless entertainment."

The Company plans to roll out its initial installations in Detroit commercial casinos in the first quarter of 2026. Jackpot Digital is already licensed in numerous jurisdictions, including Maine, Mississippi and U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as several international markets. In addition, Jackpot Digital holds licenses for tribal casinos in California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New York, and Oregon.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Super Bowl winning coach, Jimmy Johnson, sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is the leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

