Jackpot Digital Launches Five Jackpot Blitz Tables at Win-River Resort & Casino

Jackpot Digital Launches Five Jackpot Blitz Tables at Win-River Resort & Casino

Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ,OTC:JPOTF) (TSXV: JJ,OTC:JPOTF.WT.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital"), the world's leading provider of innovative dealerless electronic poker gaming tables, is pleased to announce the successful installation of five Jackpot Blitz® dealerless poker electronic table games ("ETGs") at Win-River Resort & Casino, a U.S. Tribal Casino property located in Redding, California.

Jackpot Blitz® is an advanced, fully automated casino poker table that replaces the need for traditional live dealers, delivering faster gameplay, operational efficiency, and an engaging experience for players. The installation at Win-River Resort & Casino presents the latest in a series of successful deployments, highlighting the demand for Jackpot Digital's cutting-edge dealerless poker technology.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10595/269390_c52bdf19a47eaa30_001full.jpg

Five Jackpot Blitz® tables recently installed at Win-River Resort &Casino, California

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10595/269390_c52bdf19a47eaa30_001full.jpg

This installation is part of Jackpot Digital's ongoing commitment to expanding its presence in the land-based casino gaming market. By delivering innovative and engaging dealerless poker ETGs, the Company continues to help casino partners meet the evolving needs of their players while driving new opportunities for growth.

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises and Princess Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in Canada and the United States, including California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New York, Oregon, U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as several international jurisdictions.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Super Bowl winning coach Jimmy Johnson sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is the leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________

Jake H. Kalpakian
President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Jackpot's future plans, the obtaining of customary regulatory approvals, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expects", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", "in due course" and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269390

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Jackpot DigitalTSXV:JJEmerging Tech Investing
JJ:CA
The Conversation (0)
Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital

Disrupting Casino Gaming With Innovative Electronic Table Games

Jackpot Digital Signs With Pit River Casino in California

Jackpot Digital Signs With Pit River Casino in California

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange: LVH3) is pleased to announce it has signed a licensing contract with Pit River Casino of Burney, California, USA ("Pit River") to install one (1) Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic... Keep Reading...
Jackpot Digital Signs 2-Table Contract with Sac and Fox Casino

Jackpot Digital Signs 2-Table Contract with Sac and Fox Casino

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt:LVH3) is pleased to announce it has signed a licensing contract with Sac & Fox Casino of Powhattan, Kansas, USA ("Sac & Fox") to install two (2) Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs, subject to... Keep Reading...
Jackpot Digital Appoints Chief Strategy Officer

Jackpot Digital Appoints Chief Strategy Officer

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Angelo Palmisano as Chief Strategy Officer of JackpotBased in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mr. Palmisano brings 30 years of diverse gaming industry experience from... Keep Reading...
Jackpot Digital Receives Class II License to Install Five Jackpot Blitz ETGs in Oregon's Three Rivers Casino

Jackpot Digital Receives Class II License to Install Five Jackpot Blitz ETGs in Oregon's Three Rivers Casino

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) is pleased to announce it has received the Class II Vendor's license from Three Rivers Casino Resort ("Three Rivers") located in Florence, Oregon. The Class II Vendor's license was the final step... Keep Reading...
Jackpot Digital Receives Third Order From Virgin Voyages

Jackpot Digital Receives Third Order From Virgin Voyages

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.A)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH3) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Virgin Voyages ("Virgin") to install one (1) Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Game... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated July 23, 2025, September 2, 2025, and September 12, 2025, the Company has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of September 25, 2025, it has completed the previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of certain assets of Call Centre Guys Inc. ("CCG"). As consideration... Keep Reading...
Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy PositionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.A July 2024 report by IDTechEx projects that the overall brain computer interface (BCI) market could reach a market value of over US$1.6 billion by... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Troy Minerals Achieves Key Milestone Toward Operational Mining License for Its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project, Mongolia

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 9, 2025

Prince Silver Corp. to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 9th

Sranan Gold Samples Up To 26.7 Grams Per Tonne Gold in The Poeketi Pit Area of The Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Related News

Cleantech Investing

Troy Minerals Achieves Key Milestone Toward Operational Mining License for Its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project, Mongolia

gold investing

Barrick Sells Côte d’Ivoire Gold Mine to Atlantic Group

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Metals to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 9, 2025

Precious Metals Investing

Prince Silver Corp. to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 9th

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Samples Up To 26.7 Grams Per Tonne Gold in The Poeketi Pit Area of The Tapanahony Project in Suriname

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Cuts 35.5 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 20.4 g/t Au over 0.5 m at Main ; Confirms Near-Surface High-Grade Gold Potential; Advances Toward VG10 Zone

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Metals Enters Into Letter of Intent and Announces Private Placement of up to $1 Million