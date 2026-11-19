Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through active investment in global developed and emerging markets
- Active ETFs are becoming a preferred way to harness markets, with year-to-date flows surpassing full-year 2025
- JALL brings together core global developed and emerging equities in a single active ETF, offering a simple way to access global diversification
- The product expands J.P. Morgan Asset Management's research enhanced product range, leveraging the team's 40-year, time-tested fundamental research and disciplined construction process
J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of the JPMorgan All Country Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JALL) on NYSE Arca. JALL expands the firm's research enhanced suite by offering a single, actively managed ETF for core global equity exposure across developed and emerging markets. The fund is seeded with $250 million at launch by FM, a leading commercial property insurer. As the largest issuer of active ETFs globally1, J.P. Morgan Asset Management continues to build a broad, differentiated active ETF range designed to help clients diversify portfolios and access institutional-quality active management.
"We have seen investors increasing allocations to active ETFs and international equities at high rates this year as opportunities are broadening across regions, sectors and styles," said Travis Spence, Global Head of ETFs at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "As part of our continued commitment to expanding our active ETF platform, this launch seeks to give clients a simple way to diversify portfolios across the global equity market in a single wrapper."
"As a long-term institutional investor, we see value in strategies that seek incremental alpha while maintaining the characteristics and diversification of a broad market portfolio. JALL brings this approach to global equities through an ETF structure," said Sanjay Chawla, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, FM. "Our experience with J.P. Morgan's research enhanced approach has given us confidence in the team's disciplined investment process, focus on fundamental stock selection and prudent risk management."
According to J.P. Morgan Asset Management's 4Q 2026 Guide to ETFs, active ETF flows have accelerated in recent years: total flows into active ETFs in 2025 were over 18 times flows into active ETFs in 2019. Moreover, year-to-date 2026 flows have already outpaced full-year 2025, reaching approximately $590 billion. As a portion of international equity ETF flows, active strategies increased to represent over 30% year-to-date 2026, underscoring investor interest in these products for global diversification.
JALL targets the global large stock blend segment, one of the largest active equity ETF categories, delivering core exposure through a differentiated, actively managed research-backed process. It invests primarily in equity securities of companies in developed and emerging markets, leveraging insights from a global team of fundamental research analysts located around the world.
Managed by the research enhanced portfolio management team, and led by Piera Elisa Grassi, Raffaele Zingone and Lina Nassar, the fund leverages the same investment approach as an existing offshore global portfolio with a 20-year track record, led by the team for over a decade. With more than 60 years of combined experience, the portfolio managers are supported by a team of more than 80 fundamental research analysts, with an average of 21 years of experience, covering 2,500 stocks globally.
"JALL serves as a natural extension for U.S. clients looking for global diversification," said Piera Elisa Grassi, Head of the Global Research Enhanced Portfolio Management Team and Lead Portfolio Manager of JALL. "We're applying our 40-year, time-tested process to a single global equity ETF. By combining deep fundamental research with disciplined portfolio construction, we aim to deliver diversified, global alpha for investors."
JALL is competitively priced at 22 basis points2.
About J.P. Morgan Asset Management
J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.8 trillion (as of 09/30/2026), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $5.1 trillion in assets and $372 billion in stockholders' equity (as of 09/30/2026). The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.
J.P. Morgan ETFs are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. is a member of FINRA. More information is available at https://am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/gim/adv/products/etfs.
There is no guarantee, obligation or assurance that any investors will maintain any specific level of investment in the Fund, and such investors have the ability to withdraw their investment at any point in time like any other shareholder of a mutual fund or ETF.
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of an ETF before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the ETF and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus: Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF.
1 Source: Bloomberg, FactSet and J.P. Morgan Asset Management as of Nov 5, 2026. Global accounts for U.S., UCITS, APAC, Canada, Latam and EMEA ex UCITS ETFs; excludes ETNs.
2 Source: Morningstar Global Large-Stock Blend category. As of April 20, 2026.
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SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management