Ivanhoe Mines to Issue Western Forelands Exploration Project Update and Host Investor Webinar on September 8, 2026

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN,OTC:IVPAF) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will announce an update on the company's majority-owned Western Forelands Exploration Project before market open on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.
In addition, the Company will host an investor webinar on the same day at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time to discuss the update. The webinar will conclude with a question-and-answer (Q&A) session.
To view the webinar, use the link: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-379-304-323
Participants Dial-in Numbers:
Local - Toronto: +1 (416) 855-9085
Toll Free - North America: +1 (800) 990-2777
Conference ID: 33298
An audio webcast recording of the webinar, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Ivanhoe Mines' website at www.ivanhoemines.com.
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal operations in Southern Africa; the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC; and the tier-one Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-rhodium-gold-copper mine in South Africa.
Ivanhoe Mines is exploring for copper in its highly prospective, 54-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Forelands, covering an area over six times larger than the adjacent Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex, including the high-grade discoveries in the Makoko District. Ivanhoe is also exploring for new sedimentary copper discoveries in new horizons including Angola, Kazakhstan, and Zambia.
Follow on X Robert Friedland (@robert_ivanhoe) and Ivanhoe Mines (@IvanhoeMines_)
Information contact
Investors
Tommy Horton: +44 7866 913 207 (London)
Eric Zurmuehle: +1 203 451 5834 (New York)
Website: www.ivanhoemines.com
Media
Tanya Todd: +1-604-688-6630 (Vancouver)
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312966