Ivanhoe Mines Founder and Executive Co-Chairman Robert Friedland Meets with U.S. President Donald J. Trump at the White House for the Launch of Project Vault, a $12 Billion Strategic Critical Minerals Stockpile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome. It operates in four segments: Platreef property, Kamoa Holding joint venture, Kipushi properties, and the Company's treasury offices.