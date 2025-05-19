ITM and Radiopharm Sign Supply Agreement for n.c.a. Lutetium-177

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, and Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD; NASDAQ: RADX "Radiopharm"), a developer of a world-class platform of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses, today announced the signing of a supply agreement that will provide Radiopharm with ITM's medical radioisotope, non-carrier-added Lutetium-177 (n.c.a. 177 Lu), to enable its usage in the clinical and potential future commercial development of the 177 Lu-based molecules in Radiopharm's development pipeline.

Under the terms of the agreement, Radiopharm will use ITM's n.c.a. 177 Lu across its clinical pipeline, including in key programs such as RAD 204 (PD-L1-targeting nanobody, Phase 1), RAD 202 (HER2-targeting nanobody, Phase 1), and RV01 (B7-H3-targeting monoclonal antibody, preclinical), for the treatment of solid tumors. Coupled with the targeting molecules that are designed to deliver ITM's n.c.a. 177 Lu directly to tumor sites, the radioisotope emits therapeutic beta radiation with the aim to destroy malignant cells in a highly precise and localized manner.

" Ensuring supply of key isotopes continues to be a priority for our team, allowing us to accelerate our clinical programs ," said Riccardo Canevari, CEO and Managing Director of Radiopharm Theranostics . " Lutetium-177 is required for three of our more advanced assets and this supply agreement with a radiopharmaceutical leader like ITM is another important step to ensure quality, reliability, and redundancy in our clinical development plans ."

ITM's n.c.a. 177 Lu is a market-approved, highly pure form of the beta-emitting radioisotope, Lutetium-177, that can be linked to tumor-specific targeting molecules for the treatment of various cancers and has been successfully used in numerous clinical and commercial radiopharmaceutical cancer treatments. ITM holds a U.S. Drug Master File (DMF) with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for n.c.a. 177 Lu and has marketing authorization in the EU (brand name EndolucinBeta ® ).

" As the leading global manufacturer of non-carrier-added Lutetium-177, we are just as committed to supplying our global partners with high-quality medical radioisotopes as we are to supplying our own pipeline ," said Andrew Cavey, CEO of ITM . " Supporting Radiopharm in the advancement of their therapeutic candidates reflects our shared dedication to delivering improved treatment options to people living with cancer ."

About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE
ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple phase 3 studies, combining the company's high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com

About Radiopharm Theranostics
Radiopharm Theranostics is a clinical stage radiotherapeutics company developing a world-class platform of innovative radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in areas of high unmet medical need. Radiopharm is listed on ASX (RAD) and on NASDAQ (RADX). The company has a pipeline of distinct and highly differentiated platform technologies spanning peptides, small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for use in cancer. The clinical program includes one Phase 2 and three Phase 1 trials in a variety of solid tumor cancers including lung, breast, and brain. Learn more at radiopharmtheranostics.com .

Authorised on behalf of the Radiopharm Theranostics board of directors by Chairman Paul Hopper.

For more information:
Riccardo Canevari
CEO & Managing Director
P: +1 862 309 0293
E: rc@radiopharmtheranostics.com

Paul Hopper
Executive Chairman
P: +61 406 671 515
E: paulhopper@lifescienceportfolio.com

Media
Matt Wright
NWR Communications
P: +61 451 896 420
E: matt@nwrcommunications.com.au

ITM Contact
Corporate Communications
Kathleen Noonan/Julia Westermeir
Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1500
Email: communications@itm-radiopharma.com

Investor Relations
Ben Orzelek
Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009
Email: investors@itm-radiopharma.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Developing innovative radiopharmaceuticals for a highly underserved oncology sector

Radiopharm Theranostics Accelerates 177Lu-RAD204 Phase 1 Dose Escalation Clinical Trial Based on Positive Recommendation from Data Safety and Monitoring Committee

Radiopharm Theranostics Accelerates 177Lu-RAD204 Phase 1 Dose Escalation Clinical Trial Based on Positive Recommendation from Data Safety and Monitoring Committee

DSMC concluded that Phase 1 study may continue as planned without any modifications

On track to complete the enrollment of the first two cohorts by mid-2025

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX: RAD, Nasdaq: RADX, "Radiopharm" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, announced today that it has achieved a key milestone in its ongoing clinical development program for its clinical-stage radiotherapeutic asset, 177Lu-RAD204, as the Data and Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) has approved to proceed to the next dose in its Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with PD-L1 positive advanced cancers 1 . The DSMC is an independent multidisciplinary group that conducts detailed reviews of unblinded study data, discusses potential safety concerns and provides recommendations regarding trial continuation.

"We greatly appreciate the DSMC's judicious review of our first cohort of patients in the Phase 1 study of 177Lu-RAD204, which allows us to advance to the higher dose cohort in a variety of PD-L1- driven cancers," said Riccardo Canevari, CEO and Managing Director of Radiopharm Theranostics. "With this clearance from the DSMC, the increased number of active centers and expansion to multiple tumor types beyond Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), we expect to accelerate our timelines for complete enrolment of the next cohort by mid-2025. We believe that RAD204 has the potential to strongly improve clinical outcomes for patients with PD-L1 positive advanced cancers and we look forward to seeing data from the first two cohorts of patients later this year."

The DSMC reviewed the first cohort of four patients treated with 30mCi of 177Lu-RAD204 and confirmed that there was positive safety, pharmacokinetic and biodistribution data and agreed that the study may continue without modifications. The second cohort of patients will start at 60mCi of Lu177 rather than 40mCi previously assumed in the protocol. The second cohort of patients is expected to be enrolled by mid-year 2025 and will include expansion to multiple tumor types including NSCLC, Small-Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), Triple-negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), Cutaneous Melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and Endometrial Cancer.

There are currently four clinical trial sites actively screening and recruiting patients in Australia.

About 177Lu-RAD204:

RAD204 is a single-domain monoclonal antibody (sdAb) that targets PD-L1, a protein that helps control the immune system and is overexpressed in many solid cancers, making it an attractive therapeutic target in multiple tumor types, including NSCLC, SCLC, TNBC, Cutaneous Melanoma, HNSCC, and Endometrial Cancer. Previously published Phase I imaging data of 16 NSCLC patients with 99Tc-RAD204 demonstrated that the diagnostic compound is safe and is associated with acceptable dosimetry 2 .

Tumor targeting with radioimmunotherapies such as 177Lu-RAD204 has the potential to address resistance mechanisms to current standard-of-care treatment options.

About Radiopharm Theranostics

Radiopharm Theranostics is a clinical stage radiotherapeutics company developing a world-class platform of innovative radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in areas of high unmet medical need. Radiopharm is listed on ASX (RAD) and on NASDAQ (RADX). The company has a pipeline of distinct and highly differentiated platform technologies spanning peptides, small molecules and monoclonal antibodies for use in cancer. The clinical program includes one Phase 2 and three Phase 1 trials in a variety of solid tumor cancers including lung, breast, and brain. Learn more at radiopharmtheranostics.com .

Authorized on behalf of the Radiopharm Theranostics Board of Directors by Executive Chairman Paul Hopper.

For more information:

Investors:
Riccardo Canevari
CEO & Managing Director
P: +1 862 309 0293
E: rc@radiopharmtheranostics.com

Anne Marie Fields
Precision AQ (formerly Stern IR)
E: annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com

Media:
Matt Wright
NWR Communications
P: +61 451 896 420
E: matt@nwrcommunications.com.au

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Acceleration of RAD204 Phase 1 dose escalation trial

Acceleration of RAD204 Phase 1 dose escalation trial

Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD:AU) has announced Acceleration of RAD204 Phase 1 dose escalation trial

Download the PDF here.

Radiopharm Theranostics to Participate in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference

Radiopharm Theranostics to Participate in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, Nasdaq: RADX, "Radiopharm" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that members of management will be participating in the D. Boral Capital Inaugural Global Conference on May 14, 2025, in New York City.

To register for one-on-one meetings with management in New York City, interested parties should contact John Perez at jperez@dboralcapital.com.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Radiopharm Theranostics Doses First Patient with 18F-RAD101 in U.S. Phase 2b Imaging Study of Brain Metastasis 

Radiopharm Theranostics Doses First Patient with 18F-RAD101 in U.S. Phase 2b Imaging Study of Brain Metastasis 

Phase 2b study evaluating diagnostic performance of 18F-RAD101 for suspected recurrent brain metastases from solid tumors of different origins

Underscores Radiopharm's commitment to developing transformative oncology radiopharmaceuticals

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Double helix DNA with word "ETFs" and biotech stock tickers.

5 Small-cap Biotech ETFs to Watch

Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors don’t have to be tied to one specific stock. When it comes to biotech ETFs, they give sector participants exposure to many biotech companies via one vehicle.

ETFs are a popular choice as they allow investors to enter the market more safely compared to investing in standalone stocks. A key advantage is that even if one company in the ETF takes a hit, the impact will be less direct.

Below the Investing News Network takes a look at five small-cap biotech ETFs. The funds were selected using ETFdb.com, and their total assets under management (AUM) were under US$100 million as of May 20, 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 2025 RBC CAPITAL MARKETS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 2025 RBC CAPITAL MARKETS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday May 21, 2025. Kave Niksefat senior vice president of Global Marketing and Access at Amgen, will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Notification regarding unquoted securities - CDX

Notification regarding unquoted securities - CDX

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Notification regarding unquoted securities - CDX

Download the PDF here.

Lodgement of CONNEQT Pulse Device with the TGA

Lodgement of CONNEQT Pulse Device with the TGA

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Lodgement of CONNEQT Pulse Device with the TGA

Download the PDF here.

Dosing of 1st Six Patients in Phase I/II Skin Cancer Trial

Dosing of 1st Six Patients in Phase I/II Skin Cancer Trial

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Dosing of 1st Six Patients in Phase I/II Skin Cancer Trial

Download the PDF here.

March Quarterly Appendix 4C

March Quarterly Appendix 4C

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced March Quarterly Appendix 4C

Download the PDF here.

Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

Analyst Report Eyes 227% Upside for Brightstar Resources as Gold Production Nears

Harvest Gold Soil Sampling Program Reveals Several New Gold Targets At Its Quebec Mosseau Project

Silver47 Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Battery Metals Investing

Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

Gold Investing

Analyst Report Eyes 227% Upside for Brightstar Resources as Gold Production Nears

Gold Investing

Harvest Gold Soil Sampling Program Reveals Several New Gold Targets At Its Quebec Mosseau Project

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Comments on Peruvian Government Reform Centralizing Oversight of Small-Scale Mining Under Ministry of Energy and Mines

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Schedules Start of Drill Program for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project

Energy Investing

Purepoint Completes Initial Drill Program Along Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor at Smart Lake JV

