Inventus Reports $1.16 Million in Gold Sales and 102% Return on Bulk Sample Cost at Pardo

Inventus Reports $1.16 Million in Gold Sales and 102% Return on Bulk Sample Cost at Pardo

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV:IVS,OTC:GNGXF) ("Inventus" or the "Company") is pleased announce results for its Trench 1 bulk sample at its 100%-owned Pardo "River of Gold" Project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

Highlights

  • 172 ounces of gold were recovered from 2,512 dry tonnes processed

  • Gold sales totalled $1,166,596

  • Gold sales exceeded direct bulk sample costs of $578,626 by 102%

  • Approximately 17,500 tonnes are stockpiled and ready for processing, with a further 20,000 tonnes permitted for extraction

Why These Results Matter for Investors

Wesley Whymark, CEO, comments:

"Pardo continues to demonstrate the combination of repeatable economics and growing geological confidence that investors want to see in an advancing gold project. The value of the recovered gold continues to materially exceed direct mining and processing costs, while each bulk sample campaign generates real operating data that improves confidence in grade predictability, helps refine the Company's upcoming resource estimate and reduces technical risk.

With approximately 17,500 tonnes already stockpiled and ready for processing, and a further 20,000 tonnes permitted for extraction, Inventus has a clear runway to build on these results. We believe continued bulk sampling can generate additional non-dilutive cash flow that can be used to further advance the project."

Near-Term Catalysts

  • Assay results are pending from 96 drill holes completed to date, with drilling ongoing

  • Processing of approximately 17,500 tonnes of stockpiled bulk sample material

  • A further 20,000 tonnes already permitted for extraction to support continued bulk sampling

Processing Results

A total of 2,512 dry tonnes were processed between January 26 and February 5, 2026. Reconciliation of the bulk sample was determined using pre- and post-run in-circuit inventories, and a total of 172 ounces of gold was recovered.

Based on the material processed to date, the Trench 1 bulk sample is estimated to have a head grade of 2.51 g/t gold and a metallurgical recovery of 85%. These figures are estimates because severe winter conditions affected the milling campaign. Material freezing within the milling circuit reduced throughput relative to the planned run and limited the reliability of tailings sampling. As only approximately 25% of the total bulk sample has been processed to date, the Company will provide a more complete metallurgical balance, including final reconciled head grade and recovery, once the remaining material has been processed under more representative operating conditions.

Direct Bulk Sample Costs

Direct bulk sample costs totalled approximately $578,626, equivalent to $230 per dry tonne processed (USD$169/tonne) and $3,364 per ounce recovered (USD$2,453/oz). These costs included grade-control drilling, extraction, crushing, hauling and processing. Corporate G&A and Inventus personnel costs were excluded, as these overlapped with other Company activities.

For further information visit www.inventusmining.com, or contact:

Wesley Whymark
CEO
Inventus Mining Corp.
E-mail: wesley@inventusmining.com
Phone: 705-822-3005

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About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets, the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project, located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America. Inventus has approximately 209 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Technical Information

The Trench 1 bulk sample was processed at McEwen Mining's Stock Mill, a fully permitted facility utilizing a conventional carbon in leach "CIL" flowsheet. The bulk sample material entered directly into the ball mill, where feed samples were collected for grade control. The material was milled to P95 (>95% passing 74 um) through a two-stage cyclone overflow re-grind ball mill circuit and then directed into the CIL tanks, where activated carbon adsorbed gold from solution. Tails were sampled after the final CIL tank discharge to determine metallurgical efficiency. The carbon load and circuit inventories were sampled, weighed and assayed before and after the bulk sample was processed to provide Inventus with an in-circuit inventory for reconciliation of the bulk sample.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "if", "yet", "potential", "undetermined", "objective", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither TSX venture exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX venture exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Inventus Mining Corp.



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