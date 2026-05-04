Inventus Announces Engagement of Red Cloud Securities

Inventus Announces Engagement of Red Cloud Securities

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 4, 2026 / Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV:IVS) ("Inventus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide liquidity services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and applicable securities laws. Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services firm that supports mineral exploration and mining companies with capital markets access and corporate profile development. Red Cloud will trade Inventus common shares on the TSX-V with the objective of maintaining an orderly market and improving share liquidity.

Under the agreement, Inventus will pay Red Cloud $5,000 per month. The engagement is ongoing and may be terminated by either party on 60 days' prior written notice. Inventus and Red Cloud are arm's length parties; however, Red Cloud and/or its clients may have a direct or indirect interest in Inventus securities. The agreement is intended to support market stability and liquidity for Inventus' common shares and is not a formal market-making agreement. Red Cloud will not receive shares, options, or performance-based compensation in connection with the services.

About Red Cloud Securities

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is registered as an Investment Dealer in Ontario, Quebec. Alberta and British Columbia and is a member of the Investment Industry Organization of Canada (IIROC). It is focused on providing unique comprehensive capital market services and innovative financing alternatives to the junior resource sector. The company was founded by capital markets professionals who designed the firm to service small public and private companies. This solution is a comprehensive platform that provides a full range of unconflicted corporate access services.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information visit www.inventusmining.com, or contact:

Wesley Whymark
CEO & Director
Inventus Mining Corp.
E-mail: wesley@inventusmining.com
Phone: 705-822-3005

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About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development Company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets, the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project, located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America. Inventus has approximately 211 million common shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "if", "yet", "potential", "undetermined", "objective", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Inventus Mining Corp.



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