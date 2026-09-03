Intuit to Host Annual Investor Day on September 17

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp , and Intuit Enterprise Suite , will host its annual Investor Day at its headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., on Sept. 17, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
Sasan Goodarzi, chairman and chief executive officer, and Sandeep Aujla, chief financial officer, will be joined by other business leaders to discuss Intuit's strategy for fiscal year 2027 and beyond. The company's fiscal year runs from August 1, 2026 to July 31, 2027.
The half-day event can be viewed live at https://investors.intuit.com/news-events . A replay will be available on Intuit's Investor Relations website a few hours after the event ends.
About Intuit
Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , Mailchimp , and Intuit Enterprise Suite , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.
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Lisa Patterson
Intuit Inc.
650-944-2713
lisa_patterson@intuit.com
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Sara Day
Intuit Inc.
650-336-3123
sara_day@intuit.com