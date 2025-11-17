Intuit and Rehmann Partner to Fuel Mid-Market Business Growth with Powerful AI-Native ERP Solution and Advisory Services

Intuit Enterprise Suite provides growing businesses with enterprise-grade power and AI-driven intelligence that simplifies complexities, boosts productivity and profitability

Rehmann provides transformative advisory services that deliver confidence with innovative solutions that maximize client potential

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , today announced a partnership with Rehmann , a professional advisory firm focused on accelerating client growth, to deliver Intuit Enterprise Suite to the firm's growing list of scaling, mid-market businesses needing a powerful, AI-native, ERP solution that drives growth.

Together, Intuit and Rehmann will deliver meaningful client services coupled with Intuit's AI-native, intelligent ERP platform, which simplifies the complexities of scaling, multi-entity businesses and automates workflows through a modern, Intuitive experience. With Intuit Enterprise Suite, Rehmann will streamline its clients' multi-entity accounting and reporting and support those currently on QuickBooks with a seamless upgrade experience. The firm will also leverage the platform's advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to assist with routine accounting tasks and quickly identify anomalies, enabling greater accuracy, efficiency, and insight.

"Like Intuit, Rehmann is obsessed with customer success," said Simon Williams, vice president, accountant segment, Intuit. "This partnership reflects our combined commitment to fuel business growth through the adoption of innovative, adaptable, AI-native solutions that streamline workflows, help save time, and deliver data-driven insights that drive faster decision making that accelerates profitability."

Today's growing mid-market businesses are more complex. They're often overserved by legacy ERP systems that are expensive, time-consuming, and costly to install and learn. Mid-market businesses are also over-digitized, using up to 25 different apps to manage and run their business. This leads to a fragmented tech stack with data silos, resulting in limited visibility into business performance, a lack of integrated workflows, and an inability to make data-backed, confident decisions.

Intuit Enterprise Suite is transforming how more complex, mid-market businesses grow, eliminating the need for companies to adopt costly, legacy ERPs or juggle multiple applications to manage their operations. It provides businesses with an adaptable, intelligent, AI-native ERP solution that includes multi-entity and multi-dimensional financial management capabilities, business intelligence and reporting, payments and bill pay, project profitability, payroll, HR, and marketing, in one connected, scalable, cloud-based platform. It also provides tailored workflows and reports and connects to an extensive partner ecosystem to create an optimized and customized experience that meets unique, industry-specific needs.

"We're excited to partner with Intuit on this journey," said Sharon Berman, principal, finance and accounting solutions, Rehmann. "This strategic move underscores our dedication to innovation and operational excellence. With Intuit Enterprise Suite, we're positioning our firm to deliver enhanced financial clarity and agility, supporting smarter decision-making and long-term growth."

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

About Rehmann

Rehmann is a professional advisory firm that provides accounting and assurance, business solutions and outsourcing, specialized consulting, and wealth management services. For over 80 years, Rehmann has provided forward-thinking solutions to our clients. With over 1,100 associates in our offices across Michigan, Ohio, and Florida, and those working remotely across the country, we are the momentum behind what's possible. We focus on the business of business – allowing companies and individuals to focus on what makes them extraordinary. We help you look to the future with confidence, thanks to our unrivaled expertise and integrity. We're a proud member of HLB International, a global network of independent accounting and advisory firms, and through our partnerships with our clients and communities, we drive impact that empowers our world. Find us online at rehmann.com and check out our 2024 Annual Report.

Kim Amsbaugh
Kim_Amsbaugh@intuit.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

IntuitINTUNASDAQ:INTUTech Investing
INTU
The Conversation (0)
Hands using a smartphone for stock trading with "Buy" and "Sell" buttons displayed.

Tech Weekly: Stock Valuation Fears Persist as US Government Reopens

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged DTEC PMP GmbH ("DTEC") to deliver a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for Homerun's antimony-free solar glass manufacturing project. The study will leverage... Keep Reading...
Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

Upcoming Meeting Dates - November 10, 2025

The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. Company Name Record Date Meeting Date Type ATLANTIS SUBMARINES INTL HLDS November 24, 2025 December 29,... Keep Reading...
Closeup of banknote with overlaid stock market data and charts.

Tech Weekly: Tech Stocks Feel the Heat Amid Valuation Fears

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the markets. We also break down next week's catalysts to watch to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen... Keep Reading...
Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Reveals CNG Solution for Natural Gas HPDI Engines and North America's Clean Transportation Future

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), a supplier of alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, today announces a breakthrough solution designed to dramatically expand the addressable market for HPDI™ while significantly improving... Keep Reading...
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date BATT Dark Star Minerals Inc. Thursday November 6, 2025 BLO Cannabix Technologies Inc. FNI Fathom Nickel Inc. NXT NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. PLAS PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Lithium Investing

Mineral Resources and POSCO Pen Lithium Joint Venture

Copper Investing

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Base Metals Investing

Juggernaut Receives 5 Year Drill Permit For 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in the vicinity of the Montviel Rare Earth Resource, Quebec, Canada