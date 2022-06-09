Precious MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

June 9 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (CNSX:IMCX.CN) (OTC:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has signed a "definitive option agreement" with Christopher O. Naas and T. Greg Hawkins, both Directors of the Company, (the "Property Holders") to acquire a 100% of the Chuck Creek Property (the "Property"). The Property Holders hold a 100% interest in the Property, located in central British Columbia, approximately 30 kilometers east of Clearwater. On closing, Interra shall have paid to the Property Holders, CDN$ 30,000 plus 35,000 Interra shares and granted a 1% Net Smelter Return (NSR), with a 0.5% buy back option.

The Chuck Creek Property covers 33.57 sq. kilometers (8,293 acres) and is situated in central British Columbia. The property is located within the Eagle Bay Assemblage of rocks and is surrounded on all sides by Taseko Mines' Yellowhead property, which hosts a copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit. The large undeveloped Yellowhead deposit has proven and probable reserves of 817 million tonnes grading 0.29% copper equivalent. ( https://www.tasekomines.com/properties/yellowhead ).

"The Chuck Creek claims have yielded significant multi-ounce gold silt samples in the past.  Interra aims to discover the source of this mineralization, and conduct work this year on the project with compelling location, proximity to major deposits, and year-round access, minutes from a major highway" stated CEO Jason Nickel.

The Chuck Creek Property was first staked by the Property Holders in 2002 and is one of the largest unexplained alluvial gold stream geochemical anomalies in the province. Historical silt samples concentrates have returned up to 58,600 ppb Au and soil samples panned to concentrates have returned up to 78,600 ppb Au.  Location maps are shown below.


Click Image To View Full Size

ON BEHALF OF Interra Copper CORP.

Jason Nickel, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1-604-754-7986

Email: CEO@interracopper.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:


Email: invest@interracopper.com

Telephone: +1-604-588-2110

Website: https://interracopper.com

ABOUT Interra Copper CORP.

Interra is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, Interra continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane Property covers approximately 206 km 2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane geological belt of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previously-operated open pit Kemess Mine and the current open pit Mount Milligan mine, both two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane Property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the ‘Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to the Consolidation, the receipt of any required regulatory approvals thereto, the cancellation of stock options, and exploration plans on the Thane Property. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects. The Company does not undertake to update forward looking statements or forward looking information, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Interra CopperCSE:IMCXBase Metals Investing
IMCX:CC
Interra Copper

Interra Copper

Overview

As experts forecast an explosion in demand for copper and the reality of securing mines becomes increasingly difficult, the copper industry is on track to face a global supply gap ranging from 4.7 to 10 million tons by 2030.

Driven by the global shift towards environmental sustainability, the widespread adoption of renewable energy, electric vehicles and electric motors has catalyzed the growth in demand for copper materials used in its machinery. Overall demand for copper is estimated to increase by 12 to 15 percent. What does this mean? Canadian investors and mining companies may be sitting on a goldmine of opportunity — or, in this case, a copper mine.

Interra Copper (CSE:IMCX, OTCQB:IMIMF, FRA:3MX) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring, identifying and acquiring copper and is dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the technical advancements of its assets. Led by a highly experienced management team, the company’s drilling exploration program is fully funded and will begin in July.

“We have identified high priority zones defined by IP chargeability highs with supporting copper and gold mineralization from both soil and rock samples, and we are excited to be able to test the depth potential of these targets by diamond drilling this summer,” said David McMillan, interim CEO of Interra Copper.

Producing more than 50 percent of the copper supply in Canada in 2019, British Columbia is arguably the most attractive market for copper in Canada. Interra Copper has focused all its efforts on its flagship Thane property, which is situated in the Quesnel Terrane region of British Columbia.

The Quesnel Terrane has an impressive past and planned production of 50 billion pounds of copper and 28 million ounces of gold. With relatively low exploration, the Thane property is near 16 productive and/or development stage mining projects which have historically produced significant yields. Third-party data identifying six mineralized areas suggests promising copper, gold, and silver contents in the 200 square kilometre property. The Thane property is fully owned by Interra Copper (subject to a one percent NSR).

Accelerating the process of obtaining reliable geochemical results, Interra Copper plans to utilize a portable XRF — a device that can immediately quantify and qualify elements in a sample such as copper — expediting informed planning regarding drilling expansion beyond its 8 already planned drill holes. Prioritizing in-depth analysis and thoroughness, Interra Copper will submit samples to ALS laboratories for additional multi-element and gold analysis. Streamlining its operations, Interra Copper also plans to deliver accurate sample results to investors in less than six months.

Sample 3050: 0.30 percent cu, 1.21 g/t Ag

Interra Copper’s management team is well-primed for success given their experience and accomplishments in both the mining and exploration and the corporate sector.

Independent Director Jason Nickel is a mining engineer, investor, and entrepreneur with 25 years of experience. Nickel recently led the production and development of new underground and pit operations as Mine Manager for an emerging Canadian producer.

Chairman to the Board of Directors Gregory Hawkins is a certified professional geoscientist with 52 years of experience in the industry. Hawkins was previously responsible for the identification and/or delineation of 10 mineral deposits in multiple countries with seven deposits taken to production.

Director, President and Interim CEO David McMillan has been involved in the mining and finance industry for over 40 years. McMillan has held several directors and executive roles for both public and private companies.

Company Highlights

  • Interra Copper’s flagship Thane project is located in the Quesnel Terrane region in British Columbia where past and planned production of copper is estimated at 50 billion pounds in the region.
  • The Thane project, set to begin in July, is strategically located in an area of relatively low exploration and near multiple mines which have historically produced significant yields. Third-party data identifying six mineralized areas suggests promising copper, gold, and silver contents in the 200 square kilometre property.
  • Interra Copper plans to use portable XRF machines to accelerate planning and decision-making regarding drilling sites.
  • The Thane project is fully funded and fully owned by Interra Copper (subject to a one percent NSR).
  • Interra Copper boasts an experienced management team with several decades of experience in mining, exploration and business and notable achievements in their respective industries.

Key Projects

Thane Property

The flagship Thane project is located in the Quesnel Terrane, a region rich in porphyry-style deposits, in British Columbia. The 206.58 square kilometre property is near 16 productive and/or developmental stage mining projects which have historically produced significant yields.

The Thane property has a history of relatively low exploration dating back to the 1970s. To date, six mineralized areas have been identified in the Thane property with copper and gold mineralization as high as 13.9 percent, 77.8 g/t Au along with silver as high as 56.4 g/t Ag found in each area, based on data reports from previous operators.

The project is set to begin with eight drill holes that will be 2,400 metres deep with drilling expansion and exploration plans already in the works.

Management Team

Jason Nickel — Chief Executive Officer

Jason Nickel holds a degree in Applied Science in Mine Engineering from the University of British Columbia and a post graduate diploma in business administration from Simon Fraser University. Jason brings 25 years of experience in Mine Operations, Engineering, Project Development and resource company management to Interra Copper along with a decade of corporate and junior resource markets focus. He is an experienced mining engineer, investor and entrepreneur with a diverse 25-year mining background in operations, engineering, feasibility and exploration/development of venture capital projects. Most recently, Nickel was a Mine Manager for a significant Canadian emerging producer, leading the production and development of new underground and pit operations. He has provided management and consulting services to the industry since 2008.

T. Gregory Hawkins — Chairman to the Board of Directors

T. Gregory Hawkins has worked in the mining exploration and investment industry since 1969. He has been variously responsible for the identification and/or delineation of 10 mineral deposits in Canada, USA, Chile, Ghana, Mali and Zäire (DRC), with seven deposits taken to production.

Christopher O. Naas — Director, Chief Operating Officer

Christopher O. Naas has over 34 years of experience in the mineral exploration field in Canada, the USA, South America and Africa and brings extensive experience in the supervision of mineral exploration programs that have successfully developed mineral resources from grassroots prospects.

Oliver Foeste — Chief Financial Officer

Oliver Foeste is the founder and Managing Partner of Invictus Accounting Group and brings over 10 years of financial reporting and executive experience across numerous industries including junior exploration and mining companies. Previously, Mr. Foeste has held senior management and executive positions in multinational and small capitalization companies listed in Canada and the United States.

David McAdam — Chairman of Audit Committee

David McAdam has over 30 years of finance and operations experience in large and small capitalization companies, where has been the financial lead in raising over $250 million in equity and securing over $100 million in debt. He has been the financial and/or operational lead in over 90 acquisitions, including the integration of the target companies.

McAdam has been the Chief Financial Officer of several public and private companies including a number of public and private BC-based mining companies (one a Vancouver based TSX company with producing assets in South Africa and public reporting across the TSX-AIM-JSE exchanges). Other sectors include for-profit provider of English as a Second Language training to foreign students (Executive advisory and Investor Relations), a Fortune 150 waste management/recycling company (VP Ops and Director of Finance).

Samir Patel — Independent Director, Chairman of Governance Committee

Samir Patel is a securities lawyer with over 11 years of experience in securities and corporate law, particularly in relation to M&A transactions, continuous disclosure requirements, corporate governance and equity financings.

He is currently General Counsel & Corporate Secretary at First Mining Gold Corp., a gold exploration and development mining company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and has been with First Mining Gold since June 2016. Prior to that, he earned a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree from the University Nottingham in the United Kingdom.

David McMillan — Director

David McMillan has worked in the mining and financial markets for over 40 years. Since he retired from the securities industry in 2000, he has held numerous director and executive roles in public and private companies.

Gordon Neal — Independent Director

Gordon Neal is currently President of Neal & Company Consultants, having provided more than 30 years of capital markets and corporate governance advisory services to public and private companies. Neal & Company have raised more than $700,000,000 for companies across many sectors including precious metals, oil and gas, forestry and clean tech industries. From August 2017 to March 2021, Gordon was President of New Pacific Metals Corp, with prior positions as VP Corporate Development at Silvercorp Metals, and for 9 years was VP Corporate Development at Mag Silver Corp. in the 1990s, Gordon was also the founder and president of Neal McInerney Investor Relations, which at the time, was the second largest investor relations firm in Canada.

Janet Francis — Corporate Secretary

Janet Francis has over 15 years of experience in the field of regulatory compliance and corporate governance. She has served as a director or officer of several public companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, and Canadian Securities Exchange in the technology, education, and mining sectors. She is the principal of a corporate secretarial firm providing services to publicly listed companies, reporting issuers, and companies seeking to go public.

Interra Copper -- Geological and Geochemistry Analysis with Drill results at Pinnacle Zone

Interra Copper -- Geological and Geochemistry Analysis with Drill results at Pinnacle Zone

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Reports Further Anomalous Cathedral Main Zone Drill Results

Interra Copper Reports Further Anomalous Cathedral Main Zone Drill Results

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FRA: 3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") announces further 2021 summer season drilling results from the Cathedral Area at its 20,600 hectare Thane Property, located on traditional territory of the Takla and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations in North-Central B.C.

Results are from drill holes TH21-3, TH21-4, TH21-6, and TH21-12. TH21-3 and TH21-12 were designed to test the southern extent of a 600 square meter IP chargeability along line 5300N within the Cathedral Main zone. TH21-4 was drilled within the Cathedral South zone on the western extent of IP line 5200. TH21-6 was designed to test a broad, hidden, near surface 200 square meter IP chargeability anomaly approximately 350 meters to the east also on line 5300N. Drill holes intersected indicator low grade copper-gold mineralization. Anomalous mineralized intervals of significant copper (Cu), gold (Au), silver (Ag) or molybdenum (Mo) include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Extends Cathedral Anomalous Zone 800 Meters to the South

Interra Copper Extends Cathedral Anomalous Zone 800 Meters to the South

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FRA: 3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") announces further Drilling Results from the Gully Area at its 20,600 hectare Thane Property, located on traditional territory of the Takla and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations in North-Central B.C.

Results are from drill holes TH21-7, TH21-8 and TH21-11 which tested the eastern portion of the Gully Zone's IP chargeability anomaly along lines 4700N and 4600N respectively as well as the southern end of line 6350E. All three holes intersected indicator low grade copper-gold mineralization. Mineralization styles intersected within the drill holes consists of localized, structurally controlled, quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite±arsenopyrite fractures, veins and rare semi-massive mineralization at shallow to moderate depths proximal to diorite-(quartz) monzonite and latite porphyry contacts and south-southwest to south-southeast trending moderate to steeply (40-80°) westerly dipping chloritic shears and dilational breccias. Significant mineralized intervals anomalous in some or all of Cu, Au, Ag, Mo include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Reports Molybdenite Age Dating from Gail Area and Update on Sample Analysis

Interra Copper Reports Molybdenite Age Dating from Gail Area and Update on Sample Analysis

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FRA: 3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the result of an age dating study on mineralization from the Gail Area completed at the Earth and Atmospheric Services Department of the University of Alberta. The study utilized rhenium-osmium age dating (" Re-Os "), a form of radiometric dating, of molybdenite from an outcrop sample. Interra collected the sample from a north-east trending (320Az), 20 cm wide quartz vein containing molybdenum, chalcopyrite and pyrite hosted in diorite, at its 206 square kilometre Thane Property in north-central British Columbia.

Interra's Chairman, T. Greg Hawkins, P.Geo., APEGBC, stated, "This age date adds further confirmation and support for the "proof of concept" of the existence of copper gold calc alkaline porphyry mineralization of the same date as the bulk of such mineralization in the Quesnel Terrane. Attendant potassic alteration (Kspar/biotite) and quartz, magnetite, epidote, and native copper mineralogy (Afton, Kwanika) are also key components. The structural controls as evidenced by our recent drilling and airborne mag and radiometric geophysics and ground chargeability/resistivity surveys suggest further similarity with other known deposits where structure has shaped the current resource (Kwanika, Lorraine)."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper announces Encouraging initial results from 12-hole, 2,783 metre diamond drilling program

Interra Copper announces Encouraging initial results from 12-hole, 2,783 metre diamond drilling program

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FRA: 3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce initial Drilling Results from the Cathedral Area at its 20,600 hectare Thane Property, located on traditional territory of the Takla and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations in North-Central B.C.

Results are from drill holes TH21-1, TH21-2 and TH21-5, which tested the northern portion of the Cathedral Zone's IP chargeability anomaly. All three holes intersected indicator low grade copper-gold and moderate grades of molybdenum mineralization. Mineralization styles intersected within the drill holes consists of disseminated, vein and localized semi-massive copper mineralization at shallow to moderate depths within the Cathedral Zone. Localized quartz-chalcopyrite-molybdenum fractures and vein mineralization has also been intersected within the drilling campaign. Significant mineralized intervals include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Metals Reports IP Survey Results at Lacsha Project, Peru

Latin Metals Reports IP Survey Results at Lacsha Project, Peru

TSXV: LMS) OTCQB: LMSQF) is pleased to announce the results of the Induced Polarization (" IP ") survey at its 100% own Lacsha project, located in the Coastal Copper Belt, Peru. The objective of the recently completed survey was to determine the distribution of potentially copper bearing sulphides (IP chargeability), distribution of alteration (IP resistivity and ground magnetics) to frame the Lacsha copper target in the context of an upright, intact porphyry copper system and identify drill targets. The responses in general correlate well with generally accepted porphyry exploration models and the result is four high-priority targets areas ( Figures 1 and 2 ).

"The recently received IP data is the final layer of data that we will use to define drill targets. Combined with magnetic data and surface geochemistry, we see a relatively simple suite of anomalies that define four significant drill targets," stated Keith Henderson, Latin Metals' President & CEO. "Surface chip channel sampling completed in Q1 defined consistent mineralization including 52m grading 0.38% copper and 237ppm molybdenum. While these grades are excellent, the IP chargeability data points to peak chargeability below surface at approximately 100m from surface. The project will need to be drilled to establish whether chargeability is related to copper mineralization."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
EV Nickel Phase 2 Drilling Results- 48.6 metres Grading 1.31% Nickel from W4, Samples Submitted for Met Testing

EV Nickel Phase 2 Drilling Results- 48.6 metres Grading 1.31% Nickel from W4, Samples Submitted for Met Testing

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

  • EVMET22-01 intersects 48.60 metres grading 1.31% Ni, including 13.0 metres grading 2.98% Ni
  • EVMET22-02 intersects to 33.0 metres grading 0.74% Ni, including 9.0 metres grading 1.47% Ni
  • Holes EVMET22-01 and EVMET22-02 submitted for Metallurgical Test Program with SGS Canada Inc.
  • Metallurgical Results from Langmuir W4 anticipated by mid-summer

EV Nickel Inc. (TSXV:EVNI) ("EVNi" or the "Company") is pleased to report the assay results for three holes completed as part of the Phase 2 Drill Program, from within the Langmuir W4 Zone. The holes were designed to provide a representative sample for metallurgical analysis. Each of the three holes intersected high-grade nickel sulphide mineralization consistent with the Langmuir W4 Zone. Two of the three holes, EVMET22-01 and EVMET22-02, will be submitted for the metallurgical analysis to SGS Canada Inc., providing a suitable quantity and quality of material for their test work

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Completes Trade-Off Studies Demonstrating Tangible Improvements to the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Completes Trade-Off Studies Demonstrating Tangible Improvements to the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on key findings from a series of engineering trade-off studies (" TOS ") which have tangibly de-risked and improved the value of the Baptiste Nickel Project (the " Project "). These TOS focused on those project elements which have the strongest influence on overall Project value, with common objectives of optimizing Project economics, reducing the risk profile and better defining optionality ahead of the next study phase.

FPX Nickel Corp. Logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Highlights
  • A comminution circuit utilizing semi-autogenous grinding (" SAG ") tangibly improves project value and provides an improved execution basis versus the previously considered high-pressure grinding rolls (" HPGR ") approach
  • There is significant value in a phased construction approach, including an initial operating phase of 4-7 years at 100,000 tonnes per day (" tpd ") followed by an expansion to 150,000 tpd for the remainder of the 30-plus year mine life, versus the previously considered single-build 120,000 tpd approach
  • Multiple tailings storage locations have been identified as technically feasible, including conventional facility configurations with reduced sand requirements for dam construction, thereby enabling finer primary grinding to increase nickel recovery
  • An improved understanding of options for routing of the site access road and off-site power system, better defining the economics of those linear facilities

"The completion of these trade-off studies marks a significant milestone for FPX, demonstrating our commitment to a methodical, risk-based approach to project development," noted Martin Turenne , the Company's President and CEO. "These findings have yielded a more robust project model, one which will contribute to lower development risk and improved project economics in the next stage of study."

Background

Following on the September 2020 release of the Baptiste Nickel Project Preliminary Economic Assessment (the " PEA "), the Company has been focused on both optimization and de-risking efforts ahead of the next study stage. Results from the Company's 2021 field and metallurgical testwork programs were fed into a series of value-based TOS conducted from the fourth quarter of 2021 through to the second quarter of 2022. The TOS were conducted with assistance from several of the Company's key service providers, including:

  • Ausenco Engineering Canada Ltd. – process facilities and on-site infrastructure
  • Moose Mountain Technical Services – mine design and engineering
  • Knight Piesold Ltd. – tailings and water management
  • Onsite Engineering Ltd. – site access road upgrades and alignment
  • Carisbrooke Ltd. – off-site power system options and alignment

While TOS results will be further refined at the commencement of the next formal Project study, the early addressing of optionality will allow the next study phase to be more efficient, focusing on robust project definition rather than optionality. In addition to improving Project value, the TOS findings provide a more mature technical and economic basis as the Company advances towards progressive engagement, consultation, and accommodation activities, thereby supporting more meaningful discussions and more informed decisions in defining the Project scope.

Comminution – Crushing and Grinding Circuits

The Company's comminution trade-off study looked at defining the best value crushing and grinding technology for the Project, with the PEA's HPGR flowsheet as a base case. Key criteria for this TOS were extracted from 2021 grindability and pilot-scale HPGR testwork (summarized in the Company's news release dated December 8, 2021 ) and augmented by benchmarking of other ultramafic deposits worldwide.

Initial screening of suitable technologies and configurations shortlisted conventional flowsheets utilizing either HPGR or SAG technologies. Further evaluations supported a holistic, value-based decision basis considering capital cost, operating costs, constructability, operability, maintainability, execution schedule, project footprint, and emissions.

Following evaluation, a SAG-based comminution circuit was definitively identified as best value, with contributing factors including:

  • Capital Cost – typical savings associated with SAG-based circuits versus HPGR (20-30%) are amplified due to Baptiste's site conditions, topography, and mineralization characteristics
  • Operating Costs – typical savings associated with HPGR-based circuits (20-25%) are muted due to the low-cost of low-carbon power in British Columbia and the Baptiste deposit's low abrasiveness
  • Constructability, Operability, Maintainability, Footprint, and Emissions – all favour a SAG-based circuit over an HPGR approach

Comminution TOS findings were validated through additional grindability testwork and an independent subject matter expert (" SME ") review of all testwork, flowsheet selection, and equipment sizing, with results confirming the TOS basis and recommendation.

Project Scale and Phasing

This trade-off study looked at challenging the PEA's single-build 120,000 tonne per day concentrator throughput scenario. This evaluation considered project scales ranging from 60,000 to 150,000 tpd as part of both single-build and phased construction approaches. Key differentiators in the TOS include reducing the initial project build burden, maximizing the mine's higher-grade profile during payback years, initial build versus expansion funding scenarios (financing versus free cash flow), and improved metallurgical flexibility during the initial operating years due to new grind size opportunities identified in the tailings trade-off study basis (see below).

Tangible value was identified in a phased construction approach, including an initial operating phase of 4-7 years at approximately 100,000 tpd, followed by an expansion to approximately 150,000 tpd.  This initial throughput level reduces the initial capital burden and build intensity, with the expansion to 150,000 tpd resulting in a similar volume of total nickel produced as the single-build 120,000 tpd approach, but over a shorter total mine life.

This improved approach to project throughput and construction favourably impacts the Project's initial capital burden, better utilizes the mine grade profile, funds the expansion from free cash flow at the  end of the PEA's identified payback period, and accelerates the overall resource extraction basis, all contributing to increased Project value.

Tailings Facility Location and Management Strategy

The tailings trade-off study looked at available tailings deposition locations and technologies, with the PEA tailings storage facility location and dam construction methodology as a base case. A preliminary tailings alternatives assessment looked for potential storage locations on a regional scale, with all viable technologies (including management of filtered tailings) and locations then shortlisted for further technical evaluation.

Further evaluation indicated that there are multiple conventional and technically viable options for tailings management, as well as hybrids thereof.  Notably, options were identified which reduce the requirement for the coarse primary grind as presented in the PEA, thereby providing the Project with the opportunity to increase nickel recovery, which is particularly beneficial during the higher-grade initial operating years.

Learnings on the associated technical, environmental, social, and economic risks and opportunities of each option will be important inputs to the Company's planned multi-criteria analysis resulting in identification of a technically, environmentally and socially preferred strategy for tailings management. This process will include review and input from multi-disciplinary independent technical experts and Project partners and stakeholders.

Primary Grind Size

This trade-off study looked at an improved understanding of the impact of primary grind size on Project economics. A relatively coarse primary grind of 300 µm was considered in the PEA so that sufficient sand quantities would be available to support construction of the PEA tailings storage facility, which included a sand dam. The associated limiting impact on metallurgical recovery due to this coarse primary grind was clearly identified and included in the PEA financial model.

With the identification of multiple tailings locations and construction strategies which can utilize finer primary grinds, there is an opportunity to improve nickel recovery and overall Project economics. This TOS defined the opportunity associated with finer primary grind sizes and the results will seed upcoming evaluations as the Project configuration is further refined.

Linear Facilities – Site Access Road and Off-Site Power System

These studies looked at potential concepts and alignments for key linear facilities, including the site access road and off-site power system. The Access Road TOS confirmed the PEA's site access road upgrade approach, with the majority of the existing road network alignment confirmed as suitable for Project requirements. The Off-Site Power System TOS identified multiple technically feasible connection options to the British Columbia hydroelectric grid, including the associated impact of each on the Project basis. Results from both TOS will support the Company's planned engagement, consultation, and accommodation activities prior to the selection of final design concepts.

Andrew Osterloh , P. Eng., FPX Nickel's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District claims cover 245 km 2 of the Mount Sidney Williams ultramafic/ophiolite complex, 90 km northwest of Fort St. James in central British Columbia . The district is a two-hour drive from Fort St. James on a high-speed logging road.

Decar hosts a greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe), which is amenable to bulk-tonnage, open-pit mining. Awaruite mineralization has been identified in four target areas within this ophiolite complex, being the Baptiste Deposit, and the B, Sid and Van targets, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling on all four targets. Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit, which was initially the most accessible and had the biggest known surface footprint, has been the focus of diamond drilling since 2010, with a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed. The Sid target was tested with two holes in 2010 and the B target had a single hole drilled in 2011; all three holes intersected nickel-iron alloy mineralization over wide intervals with DTR nickel grades comparable to the Baptiste Deposit. The Van target was not drill-tested at that time as bedrock exposures in the area were very poor prior to more recent logging activity.  In 2021, the Company executed a maiden drilling program at Van, which has returned promising results comparable with the strongest results at Baptiste.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/09/c0339.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Hits Visible Gold in New Yvan Zone on the Arrowhead Property

Opawica Hits Visible Gold in New Yvan Zone on the Arrowhead Property

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to provide an update on the Arrowhead Property in Rouyn Noranda camp of the Abitibi in Quebec.

Highlights include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Reports on UAV Drone Mission on the Bronson Property Book 6 Copper Occurrence

Fabled Reports on UAV Drone Mission on the Bronson Property Book 6 Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 3142 at PDAC 2022 in Toronto, June 13-15

Latin Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 3142 at PDAC 2022 in Toronto, June 13-15

Latin Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMS) invites you to visit them at Booth #3142 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

About Latin Metals Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×