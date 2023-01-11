South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of a Non-Brokered Private Placement

Lithium Investing News

International Lithium Corp. Engages Investing News Network

International Lithium Corp. Engages Investing News Network

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new advertising and investor awareness campaign agreement (the "Agreement") with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN"). Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, INN has offices in Toronto, New York, and San Francisco. INN has been dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007.

INN will introduce the Company to INN's audience of educated, active investors. Using a variety of methods including an Enhanced Advertiser Profile, News Marketing, website and newsletter advertising and dedicated emails, INN will encourage its audience to engage directly with the Company to consider investing in the Company. INN does not provide investor relations or market-making services as defined by TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Under the terms of the Agreement with INN, which supersedes an earlier agreement with INN, the Company has agreed to pay INN $29,000 at the commencement of the campaign and $29,000 after six months. The engagement, to the extent that it constitutes marketing activity under TSX Venture Exchange policies, is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

John Wisbey, Chairman and CEO of International Lithium Corp. commented:

INN will expand ILC's name recognition and corporate message via digital and social media platforms resulting in greater market awareness of ILC's very promising Raleigh Lake and other lithium projects. The engagement of INN is an implementation of our plan shared in the Q3 2022 Chairman's report that we will focus on getting our message out loud and clear, so that every serious investor in the lithium space knows about us.

About International Lithium Corp.

International Lithium Corp. believes that the world faces a significant turning point in the energy market's dependence on oil and gas and in the governmental and public view of climate change. In addition, we have seen the clear and increasingly urgent wish by the USA and Canada to safeguard their supplies of critical battery metals and to become more self-sufficient. Our Canadian projects are strategic in that respect.

Our key mission in the next decade is to make money for our shareholders from lithium and rare metals while at the same time helping to create a greener, cleaner planet. This includes optimizing the value of our existing projects in Canada and Ireland as well as finding, exploring and developing projects that have the potential to become world class lithium and rare metal deposits. Zimbabwe has been identified as a strategic market by the Company.

A key goal has been to become a well-funded company to turn our aspirations into reality, and following the disposal of the Mariana project in Argentina in 2021 and the Mavis Lake project in Canada in January 2022, the Board of the Company considers that ILC is now well placed in that respect with a strong net cash position.

The Company's interests in various projects now consists of the following, and in addition the Company continues to seek other opportunities, especially in Canada and Zimbabwe:

NameLocationArea (Hectares)Current Ownership PercentageFuture Ownership percentage if options exercised or work carried outOperator or JV Partner
Raleigh LakeOntario48,500100%100%ILC
Wolf RidgeOntario 5,7000%100%ILC
AvaloniaIreland29,20045%21%Ganfeng Lithium
Mavis LakeOntario 2,6000%0%
(carries an extra earn-in payment of CAD $1.4M if resource targets met)		Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR)
Forgan Lake & Lucky LakeOntario0%1.5% Net Smelter RoyaltyUltra Lithium Inc. (TSX.V:ULT)

 

The Company's primary strategic focus at this point is on the Raleigh Lake lithium, rubidium and caesium project in Canada and on identifying additional properties.

The Raleigh Lake project consists of 48,500 hectares (485 square kilometres) of mineral claims in Ontario and is ILC's most significant project in Canada. The exploration results there so far, which are on only about 8% of ILC's current claims, have shown significant quantities of rubidium and caesium in the pegmatite as well as lithium. Raleigh Lake is 100% owned by ILC, is not subject to any encumbrances, and is royalty free.

With the increasing demand for high tech rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and electrical storage as well as portable electronics, lithium has been designated "the new oil", and is a key part of a "green tech" sustainable economy. By positioning itself with projects with significant resource potential and with solid strategic partners, ILC aims to be one of the lithium and rare metals resource developers of choice for investors and to continue to build value for its shareholders in the '20s, the decade of battery metals.

On behalf of the Company,

John Wisbey
Chairman and CEO
www.internationallithium.com

For further information concerning this news release please contact +1 604-449-6520

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release or other releases contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this or other news releases may include: the effect of results of anticipated production rates, the timing and/or anticipated results of drilling on the Raleigh Lake or Wolf Ridge or Avalonia projects, the expectation of resource estimates, preliminary economic assessments, feasibility studies, lithium or rubidium or caesium recoveries, modeling of capital and operating costs, results of studies utilizing various technologies at the company's projects, budgeted expenditures and planned exploration work on the Company's projects, increased value of shareholder investments, and assumptions about ethical behaviour by our joint venture partners or third party operators of projects. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available at www.sedar.com. While management believes that the assumptions made are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Forward-looking information herein, and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on expectations, estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are subject to significant business, economic, legislative, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150984

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

International LithiumTSXV:ILCBattery Metals Investing
ILC:CA
International Lithium Corp. Begins Phase 3 Drilling at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. Begins Phase 3 Drilling at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the start of Phase 3 of the 2022 diamond drilling campaign at the Raleigh Lake Lithium project near Ignace, Ontario, Canada.

Further to Company's news release dated September 20, 2022; ILC has completed 6,251 metres core drilling at the Raleigh Lake project in the first two phases of drilling in 2022. Phase 3 began on September 28, 2022 with approximately 2,500 metres of proposed drilling.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Phase 2 Drilling Returns Lithium Oxide Concentrations of 3.62% Over 6.46m, 2.91% Over 7.89m, 2.73% Over 8.39m and 2.45% Over 9.9m at International Lithium Corp.'s Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

Phase 2 Drilling Returns Lithium Oxide Concentrations of 3.62% Over 6.46m, 2.91% Over 7.89m, 2.73% Over 8.39m and 2.45% Over 9.9m at International Lithium Corp.'s Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the complete assay results for Phase 2 of the diamond drilling program at the Raleigh Lake Lithium project near Ignace, Ontario, Canada.

Further to Company news releases dated February 9, March 21, May 17, and June 23, 2022; ILC completed 6,251 metres core drilling at the Raleigh Lake project in two phases. Phase 1 ran during the winter months of March and April 2022 where ten (10) holes were drilled for a total of 2,053 metres. Phase 2 ran from May 12 to June 30, 2022 drilling 4,198 metres in twenty-six (26) holes (Table 1). Phase 2 saw six holes targeting Zone 2 and twenty holes within Zone 1. This brings the total to eight holes drilled at Zone 2 and twenty-eight at Zone 1 in 2022 so far.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Announces Drilling Returns 3.46% Lithium Oxide Over 7m and 1.38% Rubidium Oxide Over 5.9m at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Announces Drilling Returns 3.46% Lithium Oxide Over 7m and 1.38% Rubidium Oxide Over 5.9m at Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce assay results for Phase 1 of the diamond drilling program at the Raleigh Lake Lithium project near Ignace, Ontario, Canada.

Further to Company news releases dated February 9, March 21, and May 17, 2022; ILC is conducting a minimum of 5,000 metres core drilling at the Raleigh Lake project in two phases. Phase 1 ran during the winter months of March and April 2022 where ten (10) holes were drilled for a total of 2,053 metres (Table 1 and Figure 1). Eight holes targeted Pegmatite 1 in Zone 1 and two holes targeted Pegmatite 2 in Zone 2. All drill holes in Zone 1 encountered spodumene bearing pegmatites.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Corp. Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

International Lithium Corp. Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that its common shares have today commenced trading on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "ILHMF" effective at the opening of trading on Thursday, June 16, 2022, and will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "ILC" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "IAH". Existing U.S. shareholders of ILC will now find common shares quoted on the OTCQB without any further action needed. Investors in the United States can find current financial disclosure and quotes for the Company's common shares on https:www.otcmarkets.comstockILHMFoverview.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Phase 2 Drilling of Further 3,000 Metres Commences at International Lithium's Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project in Ontario, Canada

Phase 2 Drilling of Further 3,000 Metres Commences at International Lithium's Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project in Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce the commencement of Phase 2 of the 5,000-metre drilling program previously announced on February 9, 2022 at the Raleigh Lake lithium, rubidium and caesium project near Ignace, Ontario.

ILC is conducting a minimum of 5,000 metres core drilling at the Raleigh Lake project in two phases. Phase 1 ran during the winter months of March and April 2022 where ten (10) holes were drilled for a total of 2,053 metres (Table 1 and Figure 1). Eight holes targeted Pegmatite 1 and 3 in Zone 1 and two (2), the first holes ever drilled at Pegmatite 2, were targeting Zone 2. All drill holes encountered spodumene bearing pegmatites.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coloured Ties Capital Provides Lithium Portfolio Update and Substantial Issuer Bid Tender Deadline Update

Coloured Ties Capital Provides Lithium Portfolio Update and Substantial Issuer Bid Tender Deadline Update

 Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on the Company's lithium portfolio.

Quebec Pegmatite Corporation Holds Corvette Lithium District and Mazerac Lithium District Claims in Quebec

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Intersects Gold Mineralization at Rockstone Project

Infinity Stone Intersects Gold Mineralization at Rockstone Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has intersected 1.70 g/t Au over 2.0 m from its Fall Drill Program at the Rockstone Graphite Project.
  • Gold intersection represents a new regional gold discovery and appears to be associated with Rockstone Cu/Zn/graphite VMS-type exhalite mineralization.
  • Company's technical team is awaiting remaining assay results from the Fall Drill Program at Rockstone and will publish consolidated data in coming weeks.

 Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") announces that it has intersected 1.70 gt Au over 2.0 metres from its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project"). RS-22-02 encountered the 2.0-metre interval of gold mineralization from 198 metres to the drillhole's final depth of 200 metres, terminating in the mineralized lithology of intermediate volcanics with quartz veining. The Company completed drilling of 4 holes, RS-22-01, RS-22-02, RS-22-03, and RS-22-04, totalling 800.0 metres. The Au intersection represents a new regional gold discovery and appears to be associated with Rockstone CuZngraphite VMS-type exhalite mineralization.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy to Present at Future Minerals Forum in Saudi Arabia

ION Energy to Present at Future Minerals Forum in Saudi Arabia

Highlights:

  • Ion Energy will meet with investors and government officials at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 10-13, 2023;
  • Focus on sharing Ion Energy's compelling value proposition as Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer, strategically located next to the world's leading battery manufacturer; and
  • ION executives will be at Stand FMF 27, where industry leaders across the mining value chain can learn about the Company's ongoing exploration work, including finding the highest-grade lithium brine known to have been collected in Mongolia, assayed at 918 mg/L lithium.

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to be participating in the Future Minerals Forum being held from January 10-13, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ion Energy will be exhibiting at Stand FMF 27. Ali Haji, CEO & Director of Ion Energy, and Aneel Waraich, Director of Ion Energy, will both be present, with a focus on sharing ION's story, alongside furthering potential partnerships for the Company's current and future projects.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Appoints Ausenco to Commence PEA for Lithium Carbonate Plant in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Appoints Ausenco to Commence PEA for Lithium Carbonate Plant in Argentina

-- Recent drill results drive decision to increase
proposed plant capacity by 25% to 50,000 tpa

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company focused on the development of over 27,500 hectares of what may be the last, 100% owned, undeveloped lithium salar in the Salta region of Argentina, is pleased to report that after an extensive review and selection process, Australian-based Ausenco Limited ("Ausenco") has been selected to undertake a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of a proposed 50,000 tonneyear high-purity lithium carbonate production plant in Tolillar salar.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
INVITATION: Winter Investor Series at the Vancouver Club: January 10th, 2023

INVITATION: Winter Investor Series at the Vancouver Club: January 10th, 2023

Investor.Events would like to invite the Investment Community to its Winter Investor Series being held at the Vancouver Club in Vancouver, British Columbia on Tuesday January 10th, 2023! Individual Investors, Institutional Investors, Advisors, and Analysts are invited to register to attend the event.

Registration Link: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/investor-series-at-the-vancouver-club-tickets-443443560627

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Announces New Board Members

Canada Silver Announces New Board Members

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - January 6, 202 3 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that two members have been appointed to the Board of Directors. Daniel Barrette has been appointed to the board to fill a vacancy and Annemette Jorgensen has been appointed as an additional director of the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Alianza receives drilling permits for Twin Canyon Gold Project, CO

NiCAN To Commence Drilling at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

Benton Receives $100,000 Option Payment from Rio Tinto Exploration for Baril Lake West Project

Empress Royalty Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Under Symbol "EMPYF"

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Empress Royalty Corp. to OTCQX

Lithium Investing

December Quarter Results Briefing

rare earth investing

Retention License 00007 Renewal Approved For Makuutu Western Zone

Rare Earth Investing

Rare Earths Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Rare Earths in 2023

Rare Earth Investing

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2023

×