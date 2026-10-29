Intercontinental Exchange Reports Third Quarter 2026

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE):
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Jeff Sprecher ,
ICE Chair & Chief Executive Officer , said ,
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2026. For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $940 million on $2.8 billion of consolidated revenues, less transaction-based expenses. Third quarter GAAP diluted EPS were $1.67. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $1.1 billion in the third quarter and adjusted diluted EPS were $2.02. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.
Warren Gardiner, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "Through the first nine months of the year, we've delivered record revenues, adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per share, underscoring the strength and durability of our business model. Our strong and growing cash flows enabled us to return a record $2.5 billion to stockholders year to date, including a record $1.6 billion of share repurchases, while continuing to invest in strategic growth initiatives. As we look to the balance of the year and into 2027, we expect to continue returning capital to stockholders alongside our deleveraging plan following the close of MarketAxess, extending our track record of growth and value creation."
Third Quarter 2026 Business Highlights
Third quarter consolidated net revenues were $2.8 billion including exchange net revenues of $1.5 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $674 million and mortgage technology revenues of $549 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $1.4 billion for the third quarter of 2026. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $1.1 billion. Consolidated operating income for the third quarter was $1.4 billion, and the operating margin was 51%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the third quarter was $1.7 billion, and the adjusted operating margin was 61%.
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$ (in millions)
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Net
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Op
|
Adj Op
|
|
3Q26
|
|
Exchanges
|
$
|
1,542
|
|
75
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%
|
76
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%
|
Fixed Income and Data Services
|
$
|
674
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|
36
|
%
|
46
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%
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Mortgage Technology
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$
|
549
|
|
2
|
%
|
40
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%
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Consolidated
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$
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2,765
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|
51
|
%
|
61
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%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q26
|
|
3Q25
|
|
% Chg
|
Recurring Revenues
|
$
|
1,365
|
$
|
1,275
|
|
7
|
%
|
Transaction Revenues, net
|
$
|
1,400
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$
|
1,136
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|
23
|
%
Exchanges Segment Results
Third quarter exchange net revenues were $1.5 billion. Exchange operating expenses were $390 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $373 million in the third quarter. Segment operating income for the third quarter was $1.2 billion, and the operating margin was 75%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $1.2 billion, and the adjusted operating margin was 76%.
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$ (in millions)
|
|
3Q26
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3Q25
|
% Chg
|
Const
|
Revenues, net:
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
$
|
603
|
$
|
482
|
25
|
%
|
26
|
%
|
Ags and Metals
|
|
83
|
|
51
|
62
|
%
|
62
|
%
|
Financials (2)
|
|
190
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|
139
|
37
|
%
|
37
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%
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Cash Equities and Equity Options, net
|
|
132
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|
105
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25
|
%
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25
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%
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OTC and Other (3)
|
|
112
|
|
99
|
13
|
%
|
14
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%
|
Data and Connectivity Services
|
|
292
|
|
264
|
10
|
%
|
10
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%
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Listings
|
|
130
|
|
125
|
4
|
%
|
4
|
%
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Segment Revenues
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$
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1,542
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$
|
1,265
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22
|
%
|
22
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring Revenues
|
$
|
422
|
$
|
389
|
8
|
%
|
8
|
%
|
Transaction Revenues, net
|
$
|
1,120
|
$
|
876
|
28
|
%
|
28
|
%
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(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 3Q25, 1.3488 and 1.1689, respectively.
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(2) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options.
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(3) OTC & Other includes net interest income and fees on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, exchange member fees, bilateral trading fees, non-exchange execution revenue, electronic trade document confirmation services, and agriculture grading and certification fees.
Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Results
Third quarter fixed income and data services revenues were $674 million. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $429 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $365 million in the third quarter. Segment operating income for the third quarter was $245 million, and the operating margin was 36%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $309 million, and the adjusted operating margin was 46%.
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$ (in millions)
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|
3Q26
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3Q25
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% Chg
|
Const
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed Income Execution
|
$
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34
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$
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33
|
5
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%
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5
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%
|
CDS Clearing
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|
102
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|
90
|
12
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%
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13
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%
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Fixed Income Data and Analytics
|
|
336
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|
311
|
8
|
%
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8
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%
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Data and Network Technology
|
|
202
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|
184
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10
|
%
|
10
|
%
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Segment Revenues
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$
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674
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$
|
618
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9
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring Revenues
|
$
|
538
|
$
|
495
|
9
|
%
|
9
|
%
|
Transaction Revenues
|
$
|
136
|
$
|
123
|
10
|
%
|
11
|
%
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(1) Revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 3Q25, 1.3488 and 1.1689, respectively.
Mortgage Technology Segment Results
Third quarter mortgage technology revenues were $549 million. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $536 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $330 million in the third quarter. Segment operating income for the third quarter was $13 million, and the operating margin was 2%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $219 million, and the adjusted operating margin was 40%.
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$ (in millions)
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3Q26
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3Q25
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% Chg
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Revenues:
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|
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Origination Technology
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$
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189
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$
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188
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1
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%
|
Closing Solutions
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60
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58
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4
|
%
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Servicing Software
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229
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|
216
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6
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%
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Data and Analytics
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71
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|
66
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6
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%
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Segment Revenues
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$
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549
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$
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528
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4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring Revenues
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$
|
405
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$
|
391
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4
|
%
|
Transaction Revenues
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$
|
144
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$
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137
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4
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%
Other Matters
- Operating cash flow through the third quarter of 2026 was $4.5 billion and adjusted free cash flow was $3.7 billion.
- Unrestricted cash was $936 million and outstanding debt was $23.3 billion as of September 30, 2026.
- Through the third quarter of 2026, ICE repurchased $1.6 billion of its common stock and paid $884 million in dividends.
- On October 21, 2026, the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission granted early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the "HSR Act"), effective as of October 21, 2026, satisfying the HSR Act condition in ICE's acquisition of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The merger remains subject to the remaining customary closing conditions and approvals and the receipt of other required regulatory approvals. Based on the HSR Act approval, ICE now expects the merger to close in the first quarter of 2027 ahead of the first-half of 2027 timeline ICE announced in July.
Updated Financial Guidance
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GAAP
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Non-GAAP
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2026 Exchange Recurring Revenue (% growth)
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9%
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2026 Fixed Income & Data Services Recurring Revenue (% growth)
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8%
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4Q26 Operating Expenses
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$1.317 - $1.327 billion
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$1.082 - $1.092 billion (1)
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4Q26 Non-Operating Expense
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$170 - $180 million
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$175 - $185 million (2)
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2026 Capital Expenditures
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~$1.050 billion
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4Q26 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
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558 - 563 million
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(1) 4Q26 non-GAAP operating expenses excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangibles.
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(2) Adjusted non-operating expense excludes equity earnings from unconsolidated investees and net interest on pre-acquisition-related debt.
Earnings Conference Call Information
ICE will hold a conference call today, October 29, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its third quarter 2026 financial results. A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the company's website at www.ice.com in the investor relations section. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 833-461-5787 from the United States or 585-542-9983 from outside of the United States. Telephone participants are required to provide the participant entry number 272521750 and are recommended to call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call . The call will be archived on the company's website for replay.
The conference call for the fourth quarter 2026 earnings has been scheduled for February 4th, 2027 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refer to the Investor Relations website at www.ir.theice.com for additional information.
Historical futures, options and cash ADV, rate per contract, open interest data and CDS cleared information can be found at: https://ir.theice.com/investor-resources/supplemental-information/default.aspx
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Consolidated Statements of Income
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
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|
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Nine Months Ended
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Three Months Ended
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Revenues:
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2026
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Exchanges
|
$
|
7,286
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|
$
|
6,118
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|
$
|
2,407
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|
$
|
1,861
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|
Fixed income and data services
|
|
1,976
|
|
|
1,811
|
|
|
674
|
|
|
618
|
|
Mortgage technology
|
|
1,645
|
|
|
1,569
|
|
|
549
|
|
|
528
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
10,907
|
|
|
9,498
|
|
|
3,630
|
|
|
3,007
|
|
Transaction-based expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Section 31 fees
|
|
571
|
|
|
412
|
|
|
283
|
|
|
—
|
|
Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing
|
|
1,928
|
|
|
1,659
|
|
|
582
|
|
|
596
|
|
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
|
|
8,408
|
|
|
7,427
|
|
|
2,765
|
|
|
2,411
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
1,540
|
|
|
1,463
|
|
|
526
|
|
|
483
|
|
Professional services
|
|
109
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
39
|
|
Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs
|
|
102
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
9
|
|
Technology and communication
|
|
725
|
|
|
647
|
|
|
245
|
|
|
219
|
|
Rent and occupancy
|
|
72
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
23
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
222
|
|
|
219
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
77
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,172
|
|
|
1,171
|
|
|
399
|
|
|
387
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
3,942
|
|
|
3,735
|
|
|
1,355
|
|
|
1,237
|
|
Operating income
|
|
4,466
|
|
|
3,692
|
|
|
1,410
|
|
|
1,174
|
|
Other income/(expense):
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
94
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
28
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(630
|
)
|
|
(599
|
)
|
|
(222
|
)
|
|
(192
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
|
496
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
71
|
|
Total other income/(expense), net
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
(412
|
)
|
|
(168
|
)
|
|
(93
|
)
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
4,426
|
|
|
3,280
|
|
|
1,242
|
|
|
1,081
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
1,063
|
|
|
772
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
250
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
3,363
|
|
$
|
2,508
|
|
$
|
956
|
|
$
|
831
|
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
(52
|
)
|
|
(44
|
)
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
(15
|
)
|
Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|
$
|
3,311
|
|
$
|
2,464
|
|
$
|
940
|
|
$
|
816
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
5.87
|
|
$
|
4.30
|
|
$
|
1.68
|
|
$
|
1.43
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
5.85
|
|
$
|
4.28
|
|
$
|
1.67
|
|
$
|
1.42
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
564
|
|
|
573
|
|
|
561
|
|
|
572
|
|
Diluted
|
|
566
|
|
|
576
|
|
|
563
|
|
|
574
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
|
|
As of
September 30, 2026
|
As of
|
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
936
|
$
|
837
|
Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
|
4,226
|
|
748
|
Short-term restricted investments
|
|
1,005
|
|
629
|
Cash and cash equivalent margin deposits and guaranty funds
|
|
113,274
|
|
76,789
|
Invested deposits, delivery contracts receivable and unsettled variation margin
|
|
2,811
|
|
4,437
|
Customer accounts receivable, net
|
|
1,879
|
|
1,552
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
756
|
|
786
|
Total current assets
|
|
124,887
|
|
85,778
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
2,972
|
|
2,691
|
Other non-current assets:
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
30,664
|
|
30,646
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
14,656
|
|
15,353
|
Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
|
260
|
|
240
|
Long-term restricted investments
|
|
136
|
|
141
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
3,455
|
|
2,038
|
Total other non-current assets
|
|
49,171
|
|
48,418
|
Total assets
|
$
|
177,030
|
$
|
136,887
|
Liabilities and Equity:
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
1,187
|
$
|
1,078
|
Section 31 fees payable
|
|
94
|
|
—
|
Accrued salaries and benefits
|
|
386
|
|
455
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
416
|
|
204
|
Short-term debt
|
|
2,959
|
|
1,035
|
Margin deposits and guaranty funds
|
|
113,274
|
|
76,789
|
Invested deposits, delivery contracts payable and unsettled variation margin
|
|
2,811
|
|
4,437
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
174
|
|
118
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
121,301
|
|
84,116
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
Non-current deferred tax liability, net
|
|
4,133
|
|
3,998
|
Long-term debt
|
|
20,345
|
|
18,609
|
Accrued employee benefits
|
|
178
|
|
174
|
Non-current operating lease liability
|
|
685
|
|
635
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
411
|
|
364
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
25,752
|
|
23,780
|
Total liabilities
|
|
147,053
|
|
107,896
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
30
|
|
22
|
Equity:
|
|
|
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
7
|
|
|
7
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
(9,505
|
)
|
|
(7,792
|
)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
16,952
|
|
|
16,643
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
22,708
|
|
|
20,281
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(263
|
)
|
|
(224
|
)
|
Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders' equity
|
|
29,899
|
|
|
28,915
|
|
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
48
|
|
|
54
|
|
Total equity
|
|
29,947
|
|
|
28,969
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
177,030
|
|
$
|
136,887
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation
We use certain financial measures internally to evaluate our performance and make financial and operational decisions that are presented in a manner that adjusts from their equivalent GAAP measures or that supplement the information provided by our GAAP measures. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We use these measures in communicating certain aspects of our results and performance, including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and believe that these measures, when viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, can provide investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for making period-to-period comparisons of results because the adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not presented in accordance with, or as an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We encourage investors to review the GAAP financial measures included in our Quarterly Report on Form10-Q, including our consolidated financial statements, to aid in their analysis and understanding of our performance and in making comparisons. The tables below outline our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE, and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders, which are non-GAAP measures that are calculated by making adjustments for items we view as not reflective of our cash operations or core business performance.
Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures and Reconciliation
We consider free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow to be non-GAAP liquidity measures that provide useful information to management and investors to analyze cash resources generated from our operations. We believe that free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are useful as the bases for comparing our performance to that of our competitors and demonstrates our ability to convert the reinvestment of capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs required to maintain and grow our business, as well as adjust for timing differences related to the payment of Section 31 fees. These non-GAAP liquidity measures are not presented in accordance with, or as an alternative to, GAAP liquidity measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The table below presents free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, including the related adjustments.
|
Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Exchanges
|
|
Fixed Income
|
|
Mortgage
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
|
$
|
4,787
|
|
|
$
|
4,047
|
|
|
$
|
1,976
|
|
|
$
|
1,811
|
|
|
$
|
1,645
|
|
|
$
|
1,569
|
|
|
$
|
8,408
|
|
|
$
|
7,427
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
1,154
|
|
|
|
1,064
|
|
|
|
1,188
|
|
|
|
1,108
|
|
|
|
1,600
|
|
|
|
1,563
|
|
|
|
3,942
|
|
|
|
3,735
|
|
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
|
555
|
|
|
|
594
|
|
|
|
713
|
|
|
|
755
|
|
Less: Transaction and integration costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
Less/(Add): Regulatory matters
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
4
|
|
Adjusted operating expenses
|
$
|
1,105
|
|
|
$
|
1,012
|
|
|
$
|
1,061
|
|
|
$
|
995
|
|
|
$
|
975
|
|
|
$
|
921
|
|
|
$
|
3,141
|
|
|
$
|
2,928
|
|
Operating income
|
$
|
3,633
|
|
|
$
|
2,983
|
|
|
$
|
788
|
|
|
$
|
703
|
|
|
$
|
45
|
|
|
$
|
6
|
|
|
$
|
4,466
|
|
|
$
|
3,692
|
|
Adjusted operating income
|
$
|
3,682
|
|
|
$
|
3,035
|
|
|
$
|
915
|
|
|
$
|
816
|
|
|
$
|
670
|
|
|
$
|
648
|
|
|
$
|
5,267
|
|
|
$
|
4,499
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
76
|
%
|
|
|
74
|
%
|
|
|
40
|
%
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
|
53
|
%
|
|
|
50
|
%
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
|
77
|
%
|
|
|
75
|
%
|
|
|
46
|
%
|
|
|
45
|
%
|
|
|
41
|
%
|
|
|
41
|
%
|
|
|
63
|
%
|
|
|
61
|
%
|
Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Exchanges
|
|
Fixed Income
|
|
Mortgage
Segment
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
|
$
|
1,542
|
|
|
$
|
1,265
|
|
|
$
|
674
|
|
|
$
|
618
|
|
|
$
|
549
|
|
|
$
|
528
|
|
|
$
|
2,765
|
|
|
$
|
2,411
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
390
|
|
|
|
357
|
|
|
|
429
|
|
|
|
374
|
|
|
|
536
|
|
|
|
506
|
|
|
|
1,355
|
|
|
|
1,237
|
|
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
186
|
|
|
|
195
|
|
|
|
239
|
|
|
|
249
|
|
Less: Transaction and integration costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Adjusted operating expenses
|
$
|
373
|
|
|
$
|
341
|
|
|
$
|
365
|
|
|
$
|
336
|
|
|
$
|
330
|
|
|
$
|
304
|
|
|
$
|
1,068
|
|
|
$
|
981
|
|
Operating income
|
$
|
1,152
|
|
|
$
|
908
|
|
|
$
|
245
|
|
|
$
|
244
|
|
|
$
|
13
|
|
|
$
|
22
|
|
|
$
|
1,410
|
|
|
$
|
1,174
|
|
Adjusted operating income
|
$
|
1,169
|
|
|
$
|
924
|
|
|
$
|
309
|
|
|
$
|
282
|
|
|
$
|
219
|
|
|
$
|
224
|
|
|
$
|
1,697
|
|
|
$
|
1,430
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
75
|
%
|
|
|
72
|
%
|
|
|
36
|
%
|
|
|
39
|
%
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
51
|
%
|
|
|
49
|
%
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
|
76
|
%
|
|
|
73
|
%
|
|
|
46
|
%
|
|
|
45
|
%
|
|
|
40
|
%
|
|
|
42
|
%
|
|
|
61
|
%
|
|
|
59
|
%
|
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and Diluted EPS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Net income attributable to ICE
|
$
|
3,311
|
|
|
$
|
2,464
|
|
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
713
|
|
|
|
755
|
|
Add: Transaction and integration costs
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
(Less)/Add: Regulatory matters
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
|
4
|
|
Less: Net income from unconsolidated investees
|
|
(59
|
)
|
|
|
(75
|
)
|
Less: Fair value adjustments of equity investments
|
|
(452
|
)
|
|
|
(35
|
)
|
Add: Net interest expense on pre-acquisition-related debt
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Less: Income tax effect for the above items
|
|
(77
|
)
|
|
|
(180
|
)
|
Add: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
Less: Other tax adjustments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
Adjusted net income attributable to ICE
|
$
|
3,548
|
|
|
$
|
3,018
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders
|
$
|
5.85
|
|
|
$
|
4.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders
|
$
|
6.27
|
|
|
$
|
5.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
566
|
|
|
|
576
|
|
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and Diluted EPS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Net income attributable to ICE
|
$
|
940
|
|
|
$
|
816
|
|
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
239
|
|
|
|
249
|
|
Add: Transaction and integration costs
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Less: Net income from unconsolidated investees
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
(40
|
)
|
Less: Fair value adjustments of equity investments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(33
|
)
|
Add: Net interest expense on pre-acquisition-related debt
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Less: Income tax effect for the above items
|
|
(72
|
)
|
|
|
(50
|
)
|
(Less)/Add: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
39
|
|
Less: Other tax adjustments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
Adjusted net income attributable to ICE
|
$
|
1,136
|
|
|
$
|
980
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders
|
$
|
1.67
|
|
|
$
|
1.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders
|
$
|
2.02
|
|
|
$
|
1.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
563
|
|
|
|
574
|
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow Calculation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
4,486
|
|
$
|
3,387
|
|
Less: Capital expenditures
|
|
(318
|
)
|
|
(207
|
)
|
Less: Capitalized software development costs
|
|
(346
|
)
|
|
(318
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
3,822
|
|
$
|
2,862
|
|
(Less)/Add: Section 31 fees, net
|
|
(94
|
)
|
|
316
|
|
Adjusted free cash flow
|
$
|
3,728
|
|
$
|
3,178
|
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges – including the New York Stock Exchange – and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at https://www.ice.com/privacy-security-center/terms-of-use . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 - Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of an unanticipated event. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all factors that may affect our business and prospects. Further, management cannot assess the impact of each factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.
Category: Corporate
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261029170906/en/
ICE Investor Relations Contact:
Steve Eagerton
+1 904 854 3683
steve.eagerton@ice.com
investors@ice.com
ICE Media Contact:
Rebecca Mitchell
+44 207 065 7804
rebecca.mitchell@ice.com
media@ice.com