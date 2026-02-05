Intercontinental Exchange Reports Strong Full Year 2025 Results

20th consecutive year of record revenues
"As we close out 2025, we are pleased to report our 20th consecutive year of record revenues and continued earnings per share growth, driven by the strength of our diversified 'all-weather' business model and the trust of our global customers. Across our exchanges, fixed income, and mortgage technology platforms, we continued to modernize critical financial infrastructure leveraging best in class technology and automation, while operating with discipline in a dynamic macro environment. We saw record volumes across our exchange complex, our fixed income franchise continued to scale, and our mortgage technology business finished the year with renewed strength. Entering 2026, we believe the tailwinds behind our businesses are strong and we remain focused on innovation, durable growth, and long-term value creation for our shareholders."
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025. For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $851 million on $2.5 billion of consolidated revenues less transaction-based expenses. Fourth quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.49. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $975 million in the fourth quarter and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.71.
For the full year of 2025, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $3.3 billion on $9.9 billion of consolidated revenues less transaction-based expenses. Full year 2025 GAAP diluted EPS was $5.77, up 21% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net income attributable to ICE for the year was $4.0 billion and adjusted diluted EPS was $6.95, up 14% year-over-year.
Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.
Warren Gardiner, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "Our fourth quarter results capped another year of record revenues and operating income, supported by strong, durable cash flows from each of our major business lines and continued attention to operating efficiency. We maintained a balanced approach to leverage, ending the year well within our target leverage range, enabling us to reinvest in our network, while also returning $2.4 billion to shareholders. As we look ahead to 2026, we remain focused on disciplined investment, operational rigor, and enhancing the value we deliver to our customers and shareholders."
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Business Highlights
Fourth quarter consolidated net revenues were $2.5 billion, up 8% year-over-year, including exchange net revenues of $1.4 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $608 million and mortgage technology revenues of $532 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $1.0 billion. Consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter was $1.2 billion and the operating margin was 49%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter was $1.5 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 60%.
Full year 2025 consolidated net revenues were $9.9 billion, up 7% year-over-year, including exchange net revenues of $5.4 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $2.4 billion and mortgage technology revenues of $2.1 billion. Consolidated operating expenses were $5.0 billion for 2025. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $3.9 billion. Consolidated operating income for the year was $4.9 billion and the operating margin was 50%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the year was $6.0 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 60%.
|
$ (in millions)
|
Net
|
Op
|
Adj Op
|
|
Net
|
Op
|
Adj Op
|
|
Full Year 2025
|
|
4Q25
|
Exchanges
|
$5,411
|
74%
|
75%
|
|
$1,364
|
73%
|
74%
|
Fixed Income and Data Services
|
$2,419
|
39%
|
45%
|
|
$608
|
38%
|
44%
|
Mortgage Technology
|
$2,101
|
1%
|
41%
|
|
$532
|
1%
|
39%
|
Consolidated
|
$9,931
|
50%
|
60%
|
|
$2,504
|
49%
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY25
|
FY24
|
% Chg
|
|
4Q25
|
4Q24
|
% Chg
|
Recurring Revenue
|
$5,056
|
$ 4,829
|
5%
|
|
$1,289
|
$1,215
|
6%
|
Transaction Revenue, net
|
$4,875
|
$ 4,450
|
10%
|
|
$1,215
|
$1,108
|
10%
Exchanges Segment Results
Fourth quarter exchange net revenues were $1.4 billion, up 10% year-over-year. Exchange operating expenses were $365 million and on an adjusted basis, were $349 million in the fourth quarter. Segment operating income for the fourth quarter was $999 million and the operating margin was 73%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $1.0 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 74%.
|
$ (in millions)
|
4Q25
|
4Q24
|
% Chg
|
Const
|
Revenue, net:
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
$548
|
$477
|
15%
|
12%
|
Ags and Metals
|
53
|
54
|
(5)%
|
(6)%
|
Financials (2)
|
155
|
151
|
3%
|
(1)%
|
Cash Equities and Equity Options
|
120
|
114
|
5%
|
5%
|
OTC and Other (3)
|
97
|
87
|
13%
|
11%
|
Data and Connectivity Services
|
266
|
230
|
16%
|
16%
|
Listings
|
125
|
123
|
2%
|
2%
|
Segment Revenue
|
$1,364
|
$1,236
|
10%
|
9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring Revenue
|
$391
|
$353
|
11%
|
11%
|
Transaction Revenue, net
|
$973
|
$883
|
10%
|
8%
|
(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 4Q24, 1.2813 and 1.0664, respectively.
|
(2) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options.
|
(3) OTC & other primarily includes physical energy, interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, technology development fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.
Full year exchange net revenues were $5.4 billion, up 9% year-over-year. Exchange operating expenses, as well as on an adjusted basis, were $1.4 billion for the full year. Segment operating income for 2025 was $4.0 billion and the operating margin was 74%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $4.1 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 75%.
|
$ (in millions)
|
FY25
|
FY24
|
% Chg
|
Const
|
Revenue, net:
|
|
|
|
|
Energy
|
$2,182
|
$1,876
|
16%
|
15%
|
Ags and Metals
|
233
|
257
|
(10)%
|
(10)%
|
Financials (2)
|
608
|
559
|
9%
|
6%
|
Cash Equities and Equity Options
|
467
|
431
|
8%
|
8%
|
OTC and Other (3)
|
395
|
400
|
(1)%
|
(2)%
|
Data and Connectivity Services
|
1,031
|
947
|
9%
|
9%
|
Listings
|
495
|
489
|
1%
|
1%
|
Segment Revenue
|
$5,411
|
4,959
|
9%
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring Revenue
|
$1,526
|
$ 1,436
|
6%
|
6%
|
Transaction Revenue, net
|
$3,885
|
$ 3,523
|
10%
|
9%
|
(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2024, 1.2781 and 1.0820, respectively.
|
(2) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options.
|
(3) OTC & other primarily includes physical energy, interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, technology development fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.
Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Results
Fourth quarter fixed income and data services revenues were $608 million, up 5% year-over-year. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $378 million and adjusted operating expenses were $341 million in the fourth quarter. Segment operating income for the fourth quarter was $230 million and the operating margin was 38%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $267 million and the adjusted operating margin was 44%.
|
$ (in millions)
|
4Q25
|
4Q24
|
% Chg
|
Const
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed Income Execution
|
$29
|
$33
|
(6)%
|
(6)%
|
CDS Clearing
|
72
|
75
|
(5)%
|
(6)%
|
Fixed Income Data and Analytics
|
318
|
301
|
6%
|
5%
|
Data and Network Technology
|
189
|
170
|
11%
|
10%
|
Segment Revenue
|
$608
|
$579
|
5%
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring Revenue
|
$507
|
$471
|
8%
|
7%
|
Transaction Revenue
|
$101
|
$108
|
(5)%
|
(6)%
|
(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 4Q24, 1.2813 and 1.0664, respectively.
Full year 2025 fixed income and data services revenues were $2.4 billion, up 5% year-over-year. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $1.5 billion and on an adjusted basis, were $1.3 billion for the year. Segment operating income for the full year was $933 million and the operating margin was 39%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $1.1 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 45%.
|
$ (in millions)
|
FY25
|
FY24
|
% Chg
|
Const
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed Income Execution
|
$125
|
$117
|
8%
|
8%
|
CDS Clearing
|
338
|
343
|
(1)%
|
(2)%
|
Fixed Income Data and Analytics
|
1,234
|
1,177
|
5%
|
4%
|
Data and Network Technology
|
722
|
661
|
9%
|
9%
|
Segment Revenue
|
$2,419
|
2,298
|
5%
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring Revenue
|
$1,956
|
$1,838
|
6%
|
6%
|
Transaction Revenue
|
$463
|
$460
|
1%
|
1%
|
(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2024, 1.2781 and 1.0820, respectively.
Mortgage Technology Segment Results
Fourth quarter mortgage technology revenues were $532 million. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $524 million and adjusted operating expenses were $321 million in the fourth quarter. Segment operating income for the fourth quarter was $8 million and the operating margin was 1%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $211 million and the adjusted operating margin was 39%.
|
$ (in millions)
|
4Q25
|
4Q24
|
% Chg
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
Origination Technology
|
$188
|
$177
|
6%
|
Closing Solutions
|
60
|
52
|
14%
|
Servicing Software
|
214
|
213
|
—%
|
Data and Analytics
|
70
|
66
|
5%
|
Segment Revenue
|
$532
|
$508
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring Revenue
|
$391
|
$391
|
—%
|
Transaction Revenue
|
$141
|
$117
|
20%
Full year mortgage technology revenues were $2.1 billion. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $2.1 billion and adjusted operating expenses were $1.2 billion in 2025. Segment operating income for the full year was $14 million and the operating margin was 1%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $859 million and the adjusted operating margin was 41%.
|
$ (in millions)
|
FY25
|
FY24
|
% Chg
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
Origination Technology
|
$738
|
$713
|
4%
|
Closing Solutions
|
223
|
$202
|
10%
|
Servicing Software
|
871
|
$848
|
3%
|
Data and Analytics
|
269
|
$259
|
4%
|
Segment Revenue
|
$2,101
|
2,022
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring Revenue
|
$1,574
|
$1,555
|
1%
|
Transaction Revenue
|
$527
|
$467
|
13%
Other Matters
- Operating cash flow for 2025 was $4.7 billion and adjusted free cash flow was $4.2 billion.
- As of December 31, 2025, unrestricted cash and cash equivalents were $837 million and outstanding debt was $19.6 billion.
- Through the fourth quarter of 2025, ICE repurchased $1.3 billion in common stock and paid over $1.1 billion in dividends.
Financial Guidance
|
|
GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
2026 Exchange Recurring Revenue (% growth)
|
Mid-single digits
|
2026 Fixed Income & Data Services Recurring Revenue (% growth)
|
Mid-single digits
|
2026 Mortgage Technology Revenue (% growth)
|
Low-to-mid single digits
|
2026 Operating Expenses
|
$5.010 - $5.075 billion
|
$4.075 - $4.140 billion (1)
|
1Q26 Operating Expenses
|
$1.245 - $1.255 billion
|
$1.010 - $1.020 billion (1)
|
1Q26 Non-Operating Expense (2)
|
$180 - $185 million
|
2026 Capital Expenditures
|
$740 - $790 million
|
2026 Effective Tax Rate (3)
|
24% - 26%
|
1Q26 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|
568 - 574 million
|
(1) 2026 and 1Q26 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and integration expenses.
(2) Non-operating expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income/expense. Adjusted non-operating expense excludes equity earnings from unconsolidated investees.
(3) This represents 2026 full year guidance for both the GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates but note that the GAAP effective tax rate is more susceptible to diverging from this guidance based on items outside the normal course of business that are adjusted for to derive our non-GAAP results. Such items can be unknown, unpredictable or uncertain, requiring unreasonable efforts to determine with any precision and which could potentially be confusing or misleading.
Earnings Conference Call Information
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Revenues:
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Exchanges
|
$
|
8,120
|
|
$
|
7,441
|
|
$
|
2,002
|
|
$
|
1,943
|
|
Fixed income and data services
|
|
2,419
|
|
|
2,298
|
|
|
608
|
|
|
579
|
|
Mortgage technology
|
|
2,101
|
|
|
2,022
|
|
|
532
|
|
|
508
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
12,640
|
|
|
11,761
|
|
|
3,142
|
|
|
3,030
|
|
Transaction-based expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Section 31 fees
|
|
412
|
|
|
679
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
242
|
|
Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing
|
|
2,297
|
|
|
1,803
|
|
|
638
|
|
|
465
|
|
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
|
|
9,931
|
|
|
9,279
|
|
|
2,504
|
|
|
2,323
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
|
1,963
|
|
|
1,909
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
487
|
|
Professional services
|
|
158
|
|
|
154
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
40
|
|
Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs
|
|
70
|
|
|
104
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
16
|
|
Technology and communication
|
|
870
|
|
|
848
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
217
|
|
Rent and occupancy
|
|
88
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
22
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
293
|
|
|
307
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
75
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,560
|
|
|
1,537
|
|
|
389
|
|
|
389
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
5,002
|
|
|
4,970
|
|
|
1,267
|
|
|
1,246
|
|
Operating income
|
|
4,929
|
|
|
4,309
|
|
|
1,237
|
|
|
1,077
|
|
Other income/(expense):
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
119
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
36
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(803
|
)
|
|
(910
|
)
|
|
(204
|
)
|
|
(213
|
)
|
Other income/(expense), net
|
|
101
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
5
|
|
Total other income/(expense), net
|
|
(583
|
)
|
|
(681
|
)
|
|
(171
|
)
|
|
(172
|
)
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
4,346
|
|
|
3,628
|
|
|
1,066
|
|
|
905
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
976
|
|
|
826
|
|
|
204
|
|
|
196
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
3,370
|
|
$
|
2,802
|
|
$
|
862
|
|
$
|
709
|
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
(55
|
)
|
|
(48
|
)
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
(11
|
)
|
Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
|
$
|
3,315
|
|
$
|
2,754
|
|
$
|
851
|
|
$
|
698
|
|
Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
5.79
|
|
$
|
4.80
|
|
$
|
1.50
|
|
$
|
1.22
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
5.77
|
|
$
|
4.78
|
|
$
|
1.49
|
|
$
|
1.21
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
572
|
|
|
573
|
|
|
570
|
|
|
574
|
|
Diluted
|
|
575
|
|
|
576
|
|
|
572
|
|
|
577
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
|
|
As of
|
As of
|
|
December 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
|
Assets:
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
837
|
$
|
844
|
Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
|
748
|
|
1,142
|
Short-term restricted investments
|
|
629
|
|
594
|
Cash and cash equivalent margin deposits and guaranty funds
|
|
76,789
|
|
82,149
|
Invested deposits, delivery contracts receivable and unsettled variation margin
|
|
4,437
|
|
2,163
|
Customer accounts receivable, net
|
|
1,552
|
|
1,490
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
786
|
|
713
|
Total current assets
|
|
85,778
|
|
89,095
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
2,691
|
|
2,153
|
Other non-current assets:
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
30,646
|
|
30,595
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
15,353
|
|
16,306
|
Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents
|
|
240
|
|
368
|
Long-term restricted investments
|
|
141
|
|
2
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
2,038
|
|
909
|
Total other non-current assets
|
|
48,418
|
|
48,180
|
Total assets
|
$
|
136,887
|
$
|
139,428
|
Liabilities and Equity:
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
1,078
|
$
|
1,051
|
Section 31 fees payable
|
|
—
|
|
316
|
Accrued salaries and benefits
|
|
455
|
|
438
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
204
|
|
236
|
Short-term debt
|
|
1,035
|
|
3,027
|
Margin deposits and guaranty funds
|
|
76,789
|
|
82,149
|
Invested deposits, delivery contracts payable and unsettled variation margin
|
|
4,437
|
|
2,163
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
118
|
|
173
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
84,116
|
|
89,553
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
Non-current deferred tax liability, net
|
|
3,998
|
|
3,904
|
Long-term debt
|
|
18,609
|
|
17,341
|
Accrued employee benefits
|
|
174
|
|
170
|
Non-current operating lease liability
|
|
635
|
|
335
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
364
|
|
405
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
23,780
|
|
22,155
|
Total liabilities
|
|
107,896
|
|
111,708
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
22
|
|
22
|
Equity:
|
|
|
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
7
|
|
|
7
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
(7,792
|
)
|
|
(6,385
|
)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
16,643
|
|
|
16,292
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
20,281
|
|
|
18,071
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(224
|
)
|
|
(338
|
)
|
Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders' equity
|
|
28,915
|
|
|
27,647
|
|
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
54
|
|
|
51
|
|
Total equity
|
|
28,969
|
|
|
27,698
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
136,887
|
|
$
|
139,428
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation
We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.
Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE, adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders, and adjusted free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):
|
Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Exchanges
|
|
Fixed Income
|
|
Mortgage
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
|
$
|
5,411
|
|
|
$
|
4,959
|
|
|
$
|
2,419
|
|
|
$
|
2,298
|
|
|
$
|
2,101
|
|
|
$
|
2,022
|
|
|
$
|
9,931
|
|
|
$
|
9,279
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
1,429
|
|
|
|
1,323
|
|
|
|
1,486
|
|
|
|
1,455
|
|
|
|
2,087
|
|
|
|
2,192
|
|
|
|
5,002
|
|
|
|
4,970
|
|
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
64
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
|
779
|
|
|
|
792
|
|
|
|
993
|
|
|
|
1,011
|
|
Less: Transaction and integration costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
Less: Regulatory matters
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
Less: Other
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
Adjusted operating expenses
|
$
|
1,361
|
|
|
$
|
1,240
|
|
|
$
|
1,336
|
|
|
$
|
1,272
|
|
|
$
|
1,242
|
|
|
$
|
1,298
|
|
|
$
|
3,939
|
|
|
$
|
3,810
|
|
Operating income/(loss)
|
$
|
3,982
|
|
|
$
|
3,636
|
|
|
$
|
933
|
|
|
$
|
843
|
|
|
$
|
14
|
|
|
$
|
(170
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,929
|
|
|
$
|
4,309
|
|
Adjusted operating income
|
$
|
4,050
|
|
|
$
|
3,719
|
|
|
$
|
1,083
|
|
|
$
|
1,026
|
|
|
$
|
859
|
|
|
$
|
724
|
|
|
$
|
5,992
|
|
|
$
|
5,469
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
74%
|
|
|
73%
|
|
|
39%
|
|
|
37%
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
(8)%
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
46%
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
|
75%
|
|
|
75%
|
|
|
45%
|
|
|
45%
|
|
|
41%
|
|
|
36%
|
|
|
60%
|
|
|
59%
|
Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Exchanges
|
|
Fixed Income
|
|
Mortgage
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Three Months
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
|
$
|
1,364
|
|
|
$
|
1,236
|
|
|
$
|
608
|
|
|
$
|
579
|
|
|
$
|
532
|
|
|
$
|
508
|
|
|
$
|
2,504
|
|
|
$
|
2,323
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
365
|
|
|
|
334
|
|
|
|
378
|
|
|
|
368
|
|
|
|
524
|
|
|
|
544
|
|
|
|
1,267
|
|
|
|
1,246
|
|
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
185
|
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
|
253
|
|
Less: Transaction and integration costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Less: Regulatory matter
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Less: Other
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Adjusted operating expenses
|
$
|
349
|
|
|
$
|
313
|
|
|
$
|
341
|
|
|
$
|
329
|
|
|
$
|
321
|
|
|
$
|
331
|
|
|
$
|
1,011
|
|
|
$
|
973
|
|
Operating income/(loss)
|
$
|
999
|
|
|
$
|
902
|
|
|
$
|
230
|
|
|
$
|
211
|
|
|
$
|
8
|
|
|
$
|
(36
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,237
|
|
|
$
|
1,077
|
|
Adjusted operating income
|
$
|
1,015
|
|
|
$
|
923
|
|
|
$
|
267
|
|
|
$
|
250
|
|
|
$
|
211
|
|
|
$
|
177
|
|
|
$
|
1,493
|
|
|
$
|
1,350
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
73%
|
|
|
73%
|
|
|
38%
|
|
|
36%
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
(7)%
|
|
|
49%
|
|
|
46%
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
|
74%
|
|
|
75%
|
|
|
44%
|
|
|
43%
|
|
|
39%
|
|
|
35%
|
|
|
60%
|
|
|
58%
|
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Twelve Months
|
|
Twelve Months
|
Net income attributable to ICE
|
$
|
3,315
|
|
|
$
|
2,754
|
|
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
993
|
|
|
|
1,011
|
|
Add: Transaction and integration costs
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
Add/(Less): Litigation and regulatory matters
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
(145
|
)
|
(Less)/Add: Net (income)/loss from unconsolidated investees
|
|
(79
|
)
|
|
|
62
|
|
(Less)/Add: Fair value adjustments of equity investments
|
|
(55
|
)
|
|
|
1
|
|
Add: Other
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
Less: Net income tax effect for the above items
|
|
(268
|
)
|
|
|
(268
|
)
|
Add/(Less): Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
(43
|
)
|
Less: Other tax adjustments
|
|
(36
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Adjusted net income attributable to ICE
|
$
|
3,993
|
|
|
$
|
3,497
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders
|
$
|
5.77
|
|
|
$
|
4.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders
|
$
|
6.95
|
|
|
$
|
6.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
575
|
|
|
|
576
|
|
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months
|
|
Three Months
|
Net income attributable to ICE
|
$
|
851
|
|
|
$
|
698
|
|
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
238
|
|
|
|
253
|
|
Add: Transaction and integration costs
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Add: Regulatory matter
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Less: Net income from unconsolidated investees
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
Less: Fair value adjustments of equity investments
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Add/(Less): Other
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
Less: Net income tax effect for the above items
|
|
(88
|
)
|
|
|
(69
|
)
|
(Less)/Add: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
Less: Other tax adjustments
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Adjusted net income attributable to ICE
|
$
|
975
|
|
|
$
|
875
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders
|
$
|
1.49
|
|
|
$
|
1.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders
|
$
|
1.71
|
|
|
$
|
1.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
572
|
|
|
|
577
|
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow Calculation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Twelve Months
|
Twelve Months
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
4,662
|
|
$
|
4,609
|
|
Less: Capital expenditures
|
|
(373
|
)
|
|
(406
|
)
|
Less: Capitalized software development costs
|
|
(418
|
)
|
|
(346
|
)
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
3,871
|
|
$
|
3,857
|
|
Add/(less): Section 31 fees, net
|
|
316
|
|
|
(237
|
)
|
Adjusted free cash flow
|
$
|
4,187
|
|
$
|
3,620
|
