Intercontinental Exchange Reports Second Quarter 2026

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE):

  • 2Q26 net revenues of $2.7 billion, +5% y/y

  • 2Q26 GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69, +14% y/y

  • 2Q26 adj. diluted EPS of $1.90, +5% y/y

  • 2Q26 operating income of $1.4 billion, +7% y/y; adj. operating income of $1.6 billion, +4% y/y

  • 2Q26 operating margin of 52%; adj. operating margin of 61%

  • Through June 30, 2026, returned $1.8 billion to stockholders, including $1.2 billion in share repurchases

  • Board approved increase in share repurchase authorization up to $4.0 billion, effective July 1, 2026

Jeff Sprecher ,
ICE Chair & Chief Executive Officer , said ,
"We are pleased to report our second quarter results, which reflect continued revenue and earnings per share growth and record open interest across our exchange complex. Against a backdrop of rapid change in global markets, our customers continued to turn to ICE's regulated markets, trusted data and mission-critical technology to transfer risk. As markets become more global, digital and continuous, the opportunities for our all-weather model continue to expand. As we look to the second half of the year and beyond, we remain focused on innovation, durable growth and long-term value creation for our stockholders."

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2026. For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $958 million on $2.7 billion of consolidated revenues, less transaction-based expenses. Second quarter GAAP diluted EPS were $1.69. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $1.1 billion in the second quarter and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.90. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Warren Gardiner, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "Our second quarter results reflect the continued strength and consistency of our business model, with growth across all three of our operating segments and strong free cash flow generation. During the quarter we returned $945 million to stockholders, including $651 million of share repurchases, while continuing to invest across the platform. Share repurchases remain a priority, and the strength of our free cash flow lets us continue them alongside disciplined investment in strategically important opportunities. That balance reflects the capital discipline and financial rigor that have defined ICE's long track record of value creation for our stockholders."

Second Quarter 2026 Business Highlights

Second quarter consolidated net revenues were $2.7 billion including exchange net revenues of $1.5 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $645 million and mortgage technology revenues of $557 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $1.3 billion for the second quarter of 2026. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $1.0 billion. Consolidated operating income for the second quarter was $1.4 billion, and the operating margin was 52%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the second quarter was $1.6 billion, and the adjusted operating margin was 61%.

$ (in millions)

Net Revenues

Op
Margin

Adj Op Margin

2Q26

Exchanges

$

1,464

74

%

75

%

Fixed Income and Data Services

$

645

42

%

46

%

Mortgage Technology

$

557

8

%

43

%

Consolidated

$

2,666

52

%

61

%

2Q26

2Q25

% Chg

Recurring Revenues

$

1,353

$

1,256

8

%

Transaction Revenues, net

$

1,313

$

1,287

2

%

Exchanges Segment Results

Second quarter exchange net revenues were $1.5 billion. Exchange operating expenses were $386 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $370 million in the second quarter. Segment operating income for the second quarter was $1.1 billion, and the operating margin was 74%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $1.1 billion, and the adjusted operating margin was 75%.

$ (in millions)

2Q26

2Q25

% Chg

Const Curr (1)

Revenues, net:

Energy

$

518

$

595

(13

)%

(14

)%

Ags and Metals

87

65

35

%

35

%

Financials (2)

192

158

21

%

21

%

Cash Equities and Equity Options, net

140

123

15

%

15

%

OTC and Other (3)

111

96

15

%

15

%

Data and Connectivity Services

287

255

12

%

12

%

Listings

129

123

5

%

5

%

Segment Revenues

$

1,464

$

1,415

3

%

3

%

Recurring Revenues

$

416

$

378

10

%

10

%

Transaction Revenues, net

$

1,048

$

1,037

1

%

1

%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2Q25, 1.3353 and 1.1338, respectively.

(2) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options.

(3) OTC & Other includes net interest income and fees on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, exchange member fees, bilateral trading fees, non-exchange execution revenue, electronic trade document confirmation services, and agriculture grading and certification fees.

Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Results

Second quarter fixed income and data services revenues were $645 million. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $377 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $350 million in the second quarter. Segment operating income for the second quarter was $268 million, and the operating margin was 42%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $295 million, and the adjusted operating margin was 46%.

$ (in millions)

2Q26

2Q25

% Chg

Const Curr (1)

Revenues:

Fixed Income Execution

$

31

$

32

(4

)%

(4

)%

CDS Clearing

83

82

2

%

1

%

Fixed Income Data and Analytics

333

306

9

%

9

%

Data and Network Technology

198

177

11

%

11

%

Segment Revenues

$

645

$

597

8

%

8

%

Recurring Revenues

$

531

$

483

10

%

10

%

Transaction Revenues

$

114

$

114

%

%

(1) Revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2Q25, 1.3353 and 1.1338, respectively.

Mortgage Technology Segment Results

Second quarter mortgage technology revenues were $557 million. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $512 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $318 million in the second quarter. Segment operating income for the second quarter was $45 million, and the operating margin was 8%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $239 million, and the adjusted operating margin was 43%.

$ (in millions)

2Q26

2Q25

% Chg

Revenues:

Origination Technology

$

197

$

187

5

%

Closing Solutions

65

58

14

%

Servicing Software

226

220

2

%

Data and Analytics

69

66

6

%

Segment Revenues

$

557

$

531

5

%

Recurring Revenues

$

406

$

395

3

%

Transaction Revenues

$

151

$

136

11

%

Other Matters

  • Operating cash flow through the second quarter of 2026 was $3.3 billion and adjusted free cash flow was $2.6 billion.
  • Unrestricted cash was $1.1 billion and outstanding debt was $19.8 billion as of June 30, 2026.
  • Through the second quarter of 2026, ICE repurchased $1.2 billion of its common stock and paid $591 million in dividends.
  • Board approved increase in share repurchase authorization up to $4.0 billion, effective July 1, 2026

Updated Financial Guidance

GAAP

Non-GAAP

2026 Exchange Recurring Revenue (% growth)

High-single digits

2026 Fixed Income & Data Services Recurring Revenue (% growth)

7% - 8%

2026 Operating Expenses

$5.140 - $5.180 billion

$4.190 - $4.230 billion (1)

3Q26 Operating Expenses

$1.298 - $1.308 billion

$1.063 - $1.073 billion (2)

3Q26 Non-Operating Expense

$160 - $165 million

$175 - $180 million (3)

2026 Capital Expenditures

~$850 million

3Q26 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

560 - 566 million

(1) 2026 non-GAAP operating expenses excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, integration expenses, and regulatory matters.

(2) 3Q26 non-GAAP operating expenses excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangibles.

(3) Adjusted non-operating expense excludes equity earnings from unconsolidated investees.

Earnings Conference Call Information

ICE will hold a conference call today, July 30, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its second quarter 2026 financial results. A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the company's website at www.ice.com in the investor relations section. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 833-470-1428 from the United States or 646-844-6383 from outside of the United States. Telephone participants are required to provide the participant entry number 769427 and are recommended to call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call . The call will be archived on the company's website for replay.

The conference call for the third quarter 2026 earnings has been scheduled for October 29th, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refer to the Investor Relations website at www.ir.theice.com for additional information.

Historical futures, options and cash ADV, rate per contract, open interest data and CDS cleared information can be found at: https://ir.theice.com/investor-resources/supplemental-information/default.aspx

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended
June 30,

Three Months Ended June 30,

Revenues:

2026

2025

2026

2025

Exchanges

$

4,879

$

4,257

$

2,409

$

2,134

Fixed income and data services

1,302

1,193

645

597

Mortgage technology

1,096

1,041

557

531

Total revenues

7,277

6,491

3,611

3,262

Transaction-based expenses:

Section 31 fees

288

412

288

150

Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing

1,346

1,063

657

569

Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses

5,643

5,016

2,666

2,543

Operating expenses:

Compensation and benefits

1,014

980

509

499

Professional services

72

81

37

41

Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs

53

42

12

10

Technology and communication

480

428

242

215

Rent and occupancy

47

41

23

20

Selling, general and administrative

148

142

63

66

Depreciation and amortization

773

784

389

395

Total operating expenses

2,587

2,498

1,275

1,246

Operating income

3,056

2,518

1,391

1,297

Other income/(expense):

Interest income

51

64

27

31

Interest expense

(408

)

(407

)

(205

)

(201

)

Other income, net

485

24

74

5

Total other income/(expense), net

128

(319

)

(104

)

(165

)

Income before income tax expense

3,184

2,199

1,287

1,132

Income tax expense

777

522

312

267

Net income

$

2,407

$

1,677

$

975

$

865

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(36

)

(29

)

(17

)

(14

)

Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

$

2,371

$

1,648

$

958

$

851

Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders:

Basic

$

4.19

$

2.87

$

1.70

$

1.49

Diluted

$

4.18

$

2.86

$

1.69

$

1.48

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

566

574

564

573

Diluted

568

576

566

575

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions)

As of

June 30, 2026

As of

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2025

Assets:

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,067

$

837

Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents

627

748

Short-term restricted investments

886

629

Cash and cash equivalent margin deposits and guaranty funds

114,599

76,789

Invested deposits, delivery contracts receivable and unsettled variation margin

2,313

4,437

Customer accounts receivable, net

1,869

1,552

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

703

786

Total current assets

122,064

85,778

Property and equipment, net

2,884

2,691

Other non-current assets:

Goodwill

30,632

30,646

Other intangible assets, net

14,870

15,353

Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents

260

240

Long-term restricted investments

136

141

Other non-current assets

3,401

2,038

Total other non-current assets

49,299

48,418

Total assets

$

174,247

$

136,887

Liabilities and Equity:

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

1,159

$

1,078

Section 31 fees payable

286

Accrued salaries and benefits

280

455

Deferred revenue

567

204

Short-term debt

1,218

1,035

Margin deposits and guaranty funds

114,599

76,789

Invested deposits, delivery contracts payable and unsettled variation margin

2,313

4,437

Other current liabilities

154

118

Total current liabilities

120,576

84,116

Non-current liabilities:

Non-current deferred tax liability, net

4,125

3,998

Long-term debt

18,628

18,609

Accrued employee benefits

179

174

Non-current operating lease liability

681

635

Other non-current liabilities

406

364

Total non-current liabilities

24,019

23,780

Total liabilities

144,595

107,896

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries

32

22

Equity:

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders' equity:

Common stock

7

7

Treasury stock, at cost

(9,100

)

(7,792

)

Additional paid-in capital

16,840

16,643

Retained earnings

22,061

20,281

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(257

)

(224

)

Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders' equity

29,551

28,915

Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries

69

54

Total equity

29,620

28,969

Total liabilities and equity

$

174,247

$

136,887

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.

Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Exchanges
Segment

Fixed Income and Data Services Segment

Mortgage Technology Segment

Consolidated

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses

$

3,245

$

2,782

$

1,302

$

1,193

$

1,096

$

1,041

$

5,643

$

5,016

Operating expenses

764

707

759

734

1,064

1,057

2,587

2,498

Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

32

32

73

75

369

399

474

506

Less: Transaction and integration costs

50

41

50

41

Less/(Add): Regulatory matters

4

(10

)

(10

)

4

Adjusted operating expenses

$

732

$

671

$

696

$

659

$

645

$

617

$

2,073

$

1,947

Operating income/(loss)

$

2,481

$

2,075

$

543

$

459

$

32

$

(16

)

$

3,056

$

2,518

Adjusted operating income

$

2,513

$

2,111

$

606

$

534

$

451

$

424

$

3,570

$

3,069

Operating margin

76

%

75

%

42

%

38

%

3

%

(2

)%

54

%

50

%

Adjusted operating margin

77

%

76

%

47

%

45

%

41

%

41

%

63

%

61

%

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Exchanges
Segment

Fixed Income
and Data
Services
Segment

Mortgage
Technology
Segment

Consolidated

Three Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses

$

1,464

$

1,415

$

645

$

597

$

557

$

531

$

2,666

$

2,543

Operating expenses

386

353

377

373

512

520

1,275

1,246

Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

16

16

37

37

184

200

237

253

Less: Transaction and integration costs

10

10

10

10

Add: Regulatory matter

(10

)

(10

)

Adjusted operating expenses

$

370

$

337

$

350

$

336

$

318

$

310

$

1,038

$

983

Operating income

$

1,078

$

1,062

$

268

$

224

$

45

$

11

$

1,391

$

1,297

Adjusted operating income

$

1,094

$

1,078

$

295

$

261

$

239

$

221

$

1,628

$

1,560

Operating margin

74

%

75

%

42

%

37

%

8

%

2

%

52

%

51

%

Adjusted operating margin

75

%

76

%

46

%

44

%

43

%

42

%

61

%

61

%

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and Diluted EPS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Net income attributable to ICE

$

2,371

$

1,648

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

474

506

Add: Transaction and integration costs

50

41

(Less)/Add: Regulatory matters

(10

)

4

Less: Net income from unconsolidated investees

(43

)

(35

)

Less: Fair value adjustments of equity investments

(452

)

(2

)

Less: Income tax effect for the above items

(5

)

(130

)

Add: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles

27

6

Adjusted net income attributable to ICE

$

2,412

$

2,038

Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders

$

4.18

$

2.86

Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders

$

4.25

$

3.54

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

568

576

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and Diluted EPS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Net income attributable to ICE

$

958

$

851

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

237

253

Add: Transaction and integration costs

10

10

Less: Regulatory matter

(10

)

Less: Net income from unconsolidated investees

(17

)

(6

)

Less: Fair value adjustments of equity investments

(63

)

(2

)

Less: Income tax effect for the above items

(44

)

(66

)

Add: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles

3

3

Adjusted net income attributable to ICE

$

1,074

$

1,043

Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders

$

1.69

$

1.48

Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders

$

1.90

$

1.81

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

566

575

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Calculation

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

3,324

$

2,472

Less: Capital expenditures

(208

)

(145

)

Less: Capitalized software development costs

(230

)

(211

)

Free cash flow

$

2,886

$

2,116

Less: Section 31 fees, net

(286

)

(93

)

Adjusted free cash flow

$

2,600

$

2,023

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges – including the New York Stock Exchange – and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at https://www.ice.com/privacy-security-center/terms-of-use . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 - Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of an unanticipated event. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all factors that may affect our business and prospects. Further, management cannot assess the impact of each factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

Category: Corporate

ICE Investor Relations Contact:
Steve Eagerton
+1 904 854 3683
steve.eagerton@ice.com
investors@ice.com

ICE Media Contact:
Rebecca Mitchell
+44 207 065 7804
rebecca.mitchell@ice.com
media@ice.com

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(TheNewswire) Varennes (Québec), le 10 juin 2026 TheNewswire - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une entreprise verticalement intégrée spécialisée dans les gaz industriels, axée sur la production, la distribution et le stockage... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Secures Long-Term Hydrogen Supply Contract with Hone Inc. to Support Clean Energy Solutions for the Entertainment Industry

CHARBONE Secures Long-Term Hydrogen Supply Contract with Hone Inc. to Support Clean Energy Solutions for the Entertainment Industry

(TheNewswire) Varennes, Quebec, June 10, 2026 - TheNewswire Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated industrial gases company focused on production, distribution and storage of clean ultra-high purity ("UHP")... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

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