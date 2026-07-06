Intercontinental Exchange Reports June and Second Quarter 2026 Statistics

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today reported June 2026 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company's investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.
"For over 25 years, ICE has built and scaled technology that evolves with our customers' needs, combining deep liquidity, global participation, operational resilience and transparent price discovery into a single connected marketplace," said Ben Jackson, President of ICE. "Open interest is up 20% year-over-year across ICE's markets, highlighting the value of our global, all-weather model which allows customers to navigate complex risk in whatever way they choose, and as precisely as they need. The record performance in ICE's financial derivatives complex this year underscores the depth of liquidity our platform provides when markets shift materially."
June highlights include:
- Total open interest (OI) up 20% y/y
- Total Energy OI up 6% y/y
- Total Natural Gas OI up 8% y/y
- North American Gas OI up 8% y/y
- TTF gas OI up 8% y/y
- Asia gas OI up 44% y/y, including record OI of 252k lots on June 30
- Total Natural Gas OI up 8% y/y
- Total Agriculture & Metals ADV up 29% y/y; OI up 43% y/y
- Sugar ADV up 20% y/y; OI up 28% y/y
- Cocoa ADV up 97% y/y; OI up 73% y/y
- Coffee ADV up 27% y/y; OI up 22% y/y
- Cotton ADV up 35% y/y; OI up 109% y/y
- Total Financials ADV up 27% y/y; OI up 46% y/y, including record OI of 56.8M lots on June 11
- Total Interest Rates ADV up 29% y/y; OI up 52% y/y, including record OI of 53.0M lots on June 11
- Euribor ADV up 16% y/y; OI up 32% y/y, including record OI of 28.7M lots on June 11
- SONIA ADV up 53% y/y; OI up 85% y/y
- Gilts ADV up 13% y/y; OI up 17% y/y
- Total Equity Indices ADV up 16%
- MSCI ADV up 21% y/y
- Total Interest Rates ADV up 29% y/y; OI up 52% y/y, including record OI of 53.0M lots on June 11
- NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 32% y/y
- NYSE Equity Options ADV up 47% y/y
Second quarter highlights include:
- Asia Gas ADV up 6% y/y
- Record total Agriculture & Metals ADV up 36% y/y
- Sugar ADV up 30% y/y
- Cocoa ADV up 73% y/y
- Coffee ADV up 16% y/y
- Record Cotton ADV up 59% y/y
- Total Financials ADV up 22% y/y
- Total Interest Rates ADV up 24% y/y
- Euribor ADV up 12% y/y
- SONIA ADV up 39% y/y
- Gilts ADV up 18% y/y
- Total Equity Indices ADV up 8% y/y
- MSCI ADV up 19% y/y
- Total Interest Rates ADV up 24% y/y
- NYSE Cash Equities ADV up 12% y/y
- NYSE Equity Options ADV up 44% y/y
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.
Category: Corporate
SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange
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ICE Investor Relations Contact :
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+1 904 854 3683
steve.eagerton@ice.com
investors@ice.com
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