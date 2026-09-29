Intercontinental Exchange Expands Agreement with Wells Fargo to Support Full Home Loan Servicing Portfolio on MSP

Renewed long-term relationship extends Wells Fargo's use of ICE's MSP loan servicing platform

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, today announced that Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) has renewed its agreement to use MSP ®, ICE's mortgage loan servicing system.

As part of the expanded agreement, Wells Fargo will bring its full home loan servicing portfolio onto MSP, building on a relationship that spans more than 35 years. Wells Fargo also leverages ICE Business Intelligence to help automate and streamline default servicing workflows and has begun electronically registering its mortgage loans on the MERS® eRegistry, enabling more streamlined loan tracking and transfer processes through the industry's standard registry for mortgage loan identification.

"Wells Fargo's long-standing use of MSP is a testament to the value of a servicing platform that has been proven at scale and demonstrates what becomes possible when servicing is built around intelligent workflow automation," said Bob Hart, President of Mortgage Technology at ICE. "The ability to automate complex workflows, reduce manual intervention and adapt quickly to regulatory change is what separates servicers who are managing their portfolios from those who are truly in control of them. MSP and the broader suite of ICE tools give servicers that edge — with the security infrastructure and operational depth that the industry's most demanding institutions require."

MSP is a comprehensive loan servicing system that helps servicers manage the full servicing lifecycle, from loan boarding to payoff or default resolution. Designed to improve productivity and borrower outcomes, MSP uses configurable, exception-based workflows to automate routine servicing activities and intelligently surface exceptions that require human intervention. The platform provides servicers the operational visibility and control needed to meet regulatory requirements and deliver a consistent borrower experience at scale.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology , we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here . Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $2.3 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 38 on Fortune's 2026 rankings of America's largest corporations. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories .

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellsfargo

Category: Mortgage Technology

ICE Media Contact:
Johnna Szegda
johnna.szegda@ice.com
+1 (404) 798-1155

ICE Investor Contact:
Steve Eagerton
steve.eagerton@ice.com
+1 (904) 854-3683
investors@ice.com

Wells Fargo Media Contact:
Allison Chin-Leong
allison.chin-leong@wellsfargo.com
+1 (646) 457-8266

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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