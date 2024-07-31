Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU)

Intercepts up to 41g/t Au from In-Fill Drilling Program Nueva Sabana, Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to advise results from the first 7 of 25 shallow diamond drill holes in a 2,000m in-fill program on the Nueva Sabana oxide deposit in central Cuba, which was completed in July 2024.

The aim of the program was to increase the Indicated Resources in the Initial Mineral Resource Estimate advised to ASX on 6 March 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

Gold Domain – Nueva Sabana

Copper Domain – Nueva Sabana

Sampling Techniques and Data are set out in the JORC Code 2012 Edition Template attached.

NUEVA SABANA GOLD-COPPER MINE

  • The in-fill results continue the excellent grades for both gold and copper in the oxide deposit that were incorporated in the Scoping Study for the first stage of the proposed Nueva Sabana gold-copper mine reported to ASX on 7 May 2024.
  • Results from the remaining 18 holes are expected by the end of this month.
  • An updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the proposed mine is expected to be completed within two weeks of receiving these results, after which the pit design and mine schedule will be updated, followed by a Pre-Feasibility Study in September 2024.
  • The Nueva Sabana oxide deposit is metallurgically simple, and the mine is being planned as a copper project which will benefit from the high-grade gold cap during initial operations.
  • Metallurgical test work by Blue Coast Research Laboratories in Canada has indicated a gold recovery of 85% from a simple rougher flotation circuit, and a concentrate of 70.2 g/t Au.
  • A copper recovery of 84.5% yielded concentrate grades of 27% Cu from a rougher and cleaner circuit, which has formed the basis of the process design criteria for the Nueva Sabana concentrator.
  • Planning and permitting for the proposed mine is well advanced.
  • Total development costs are estimated to be ~US$30 million including ~US$5 million of pre- development and concession acquisition costs, and ~US$25 million for mine construction based on quotations for site works, industrial buildings, and a turnkey offer for the design and construction of the concentrator and associated power station.
  • The project requires minimal pre-stripping and will not involve the purchase of a mining fleet which is to be hired from the Cuban subsidiary of an international supplier.
  • Finance for the mine construction is being negotiated in the form of an advance on concentrate purchases by an international commodities trader.
  • The Nueva Sabana project, which is being developed by the 50% owned joint venture company, Minera La Victoria SA, is expected to be development-ready in October 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Antilles Gold Limited

Antilles Gold Limited


Emu NL logo

Quarterly Activity Report 30 June 2024

EMU NL (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 June 2024. Throughout the quarter, EMU has continued its primary focus on the Fiery Creek Prospect within the Georgetown Project, in North Queensland.

Tartana Minerals Limited

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 30 June 2024 and Appendix 5B

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company), is pleased to announce that copper sulphate pentahydrate (copper sulphate) production continues to increase with sales totalling 97.5 tonnes during the quarter, representing $411K in revenues. This combined with the $201K received this Quarter from earlier sales of zinc slag, brings the total to $612K for the Quarter.

Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold and Silver Prices Gain as Fed Holds Rates

The US Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday (July 31) that it will continue to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at 5.25 to 5.5 percent following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

The central bank has now maintained its policy for one year following its last rate increase in July 2023.

The meeting comes just days after the Bureau of Labor statistics released the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, which showed inflation continued to cool in June. The data showed a year-over-year increase of 2.5 percent in June, down from the 2.6 percent reported in May.

The index is a favored measure of the Fed as it continues to work to bring inflation back down to its target rate of 2 percent.

Zodiac Gold (TSXV:ZAU)

Zodiac Gold


Wildfire burns pine trees.

Mining Sector Faces Repeated Disruptions as Wildfires Burn Across Canada

Canadian wildfires are impacting mining companies in various areas, disrupting their activities.

Explorers and producing companies operating in BC, Québec and Newfoundland and Labrador and are among those that have been affected during this year's wildfire season, with activity starting as early as May.

In BC, Osisko Development (TSXV:ODV,NYSE:ODV) suspended non-essential activities at its Cariboo gold project on July 22 following an evacuation order. The order was lifted on July 26, and Osisko was able to resume work immediately.

Manuka Resources Limited

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Manuka Resources Limited (ASX:MKR) is pleased to provide the following report on its activities during the quarter ending 30 June 2024.


Highlights:



During the Quarter
• The Company confirmed its intention to install a fit-for-purpose processing and gold doré production facility on-site at its Mt Boppy gold project (“Mt Boppy”).
• Mt Boppy is permitted for processing and has previously had a gold processing plant on-site.
• The results of the investigations into on-site processing at Mt Boppy were released through the ASX on 9 April 2024.
• The results from the Q4 2023 sonic drilling program were modelled into a potential future mining schedule at Mt Boppy and the economic viability of the various plant feed sources for on-site processing were confirmed.
• These results were included in a Mineral Resource Update released by the Company through the ASX on 16 April 2024.
• Manuka completed an $8 million capital raising, announced through the ASX on 9 May 2024, with the majority of proceeds to finance equipment purchases and plant installation at Mt Boppy.
• Manuka mandated Proactive Mining Solutions to complete pit optimisations at Wonawinta fundamental to the Company bringing out its maiden silver reserve.
• In April 2024 the Company submitted an application for its wholly owned subsidiary, Trans-Tasman Resources Limited’s (“TTR”) world-class Taranaki VTM Iron Sands Project to be included as a Listed Project within New Zealand’s Fast Track Consenting Bill. The ‘one-stop-shop’ legislation is proposed to streamline government decision making and major project approvals process to facilitate the delivery of projects with significant regional or national benefits.
• In May 2024 the NZ Minister for Resources launched a “Draft Minerals Strategy for New Zealand”1 that identifies NZ’s minerals sector as a big opportunity to double the sector’s export value to over $2 billion over 10 years. One of the key new mineral opportunities identified in the MBIE Strategy are the offshore deposits of iron sands, containing vanadium and titanium in the South Taranaki Bight, 100% controlled by TTR.

