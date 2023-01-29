Coloured Ties Announces Approval of Option Agreement with Superior, Grant of Options and Closing of Substantial Issuer Bid

GamingInvesting News

Intella X, Neowiz's Web3 gaming platform reveals its ecosystem partners

- Following the recent announcement of $12 million in private funding, Intella X, Neowiz's Web3 gaming platform, has revealed its initial ecosystem partners.

Intella X reveals its Web3 gaming platform's initial ecosystem partners

The platform's initial gaming ecosystem consists of 30+ top-tier global partners from various sectors that include games, investments, blockchain services, and security to accelerate and bolster Web3 gaming through Intella X.

The partners of Intella X include Polygon, Animoca Brands, Magic Eden, Big Brain Holdings, Planetarium Labs, Global Coin Research (GCR), ConsenSys (Infura), Neowiz, Arumgames, Blue Potion Games, Hidea, Massive Gaming, Modori, Ozys, Web3Auth, CertiK, Haechi Labs, Theori, Block Crafters Capital, Kross Lab, Bora, Crit Ventures, JoyCity, Kaura, Kracker Labs, Mobirix, Neon Games, Pearl Abyss, Widus Partners, Wemix, Swapscanner, and XL Games.

An official from Intella X commented, "Through the support of our top tier ecosystem partners, Intella X will be built as a global, Web3-centric gaming ecosystem hub that exercises the fundamental values and philosophy of Web3 and leading innovators in Web3 gaming."

Each partner from their respective industries is committed to the acceleration of mass adoption of Web3 and the long-term growth of the Intella X gaming ecosystem by joining forces in providing the highest quality of gaming experience to Web3.

Intella X will make it's global debut on Polygon in the first quarter of 2023 with its proprietary mobile wallet, DEX, NFT marketplace, launchpad, and game lineups for 2023.

Follow Intella X socials for news and announcements.

Homepage - https://www.intellax.io

Twitter - https://twitter.com/TeamIntella

Discord - https://discord.com/invite/ATbzFeM4C4

Medium - https://medium.com/@intellax

Telegram - https://t.me/intellax

About NEOWIZ
NEOWIZ (KOSDAQ:095660), founded in 1997, is regarded as a pioneer and one of Korea's leading game companies. Since 2003, the company has successfully published a wide range of PC and mobile games via https://www.pmang.com/ , as well as co-developed and launched wildly successful titles such as FIFA online, Brave Nine, DJMAX Respect, Skul: The Hero Slayer, Cats & Soup, and the highly anticipated, three-time Gamescom award-winning title, Lies of P.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intella-x-neowizs-web3-gaming-platform-reveals-its-ecosystem-partners-301732320.html

SOURCE NEOWIZ Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/29/c5889.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

"First of its kind" collaboration between Liithos and CoinZoom, built on the Hedera network, reinvents Sunday Comics for a Web3 generation

Mega-TikTok Influencer Michael Le Partners with Liithos to create Ashfall, The TikTok Creator Series and Innovative 5-Episode Digital Collectible, Premiering Sunday, January 29

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Liithos, a AAA gaming and entertainment studio led by PlayStation veterans Michael Mumbauer (The Last of Us) and John Garvin (Days Gone) and Web3 marketplace CoinZoom have partnered with mega-influencer Michael Le (52.2 million followers on TikTok) to create an innovative narrative series to launch exclusively on TikTok. Starring Le along with TikTok influencer Slider Jesus ( 257k followers on Instagram), the epic adventure will introduce the world to Ashfall, the first transmedia IP announced by the Liithos team earlier this year that will launch as a comic book series in March and with a AAA video game currently in development,  built on the highly respected, low-cost, and sustainable Hedera network.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Blockchain Casual Golf Game "BIRDIE SHOT : Enjoy & Earn" opens for Global Pre-registration on Google Play

- By launching globally through Google Play, " BIRDIE SHOT " will improve user accessibility

- A variety of in-game rewards will be given to users who have pre-registered on Google Play

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ultra PRO and Critical Role Join Forces to Launch a New Line of Gaming Accessories

Ultra PRO International LLC ("Ultra PRO"), a California -based manufacturer known for high-quality gaming accessories, has partnered with Critical Role, a media company dedicated to storytelling and worldbuilding, to introduce a new line of accessories that both Critters and newcomers will love. That's right: for the very first time, the fan favorite adventuring parties from Critical Role are getting a gaming accessory collection of their very own, featuring characters from every Critical Role campaign. Vox Machina (Campaign 1), Mighty Nein (Campaign 2), and Bells Hells (Campaign 3, currently airing) will all see their own gaming accessories, perfect for tabletop RPGs of all kinds!

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

InventHelp Inventor Develops Immersive Video Gaming Accessory

"I thought there could be an improved way for gamers to control their characters when playing first-person combat-style, fighting, and sports games," said an inventor, from Taylorsville, Utah "so I invented the OMNI DIRECTIONAL TRACK. My immersive design enables you to use your feet and legs when playing video games."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a new piece of equipment for video gaming applications. In doing so, it allows the user to control the movements of his onscreen character by walking, running, or moving his feet. As a result, it enhances realism and could make the gaming experience more immersive and enjoyable. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for video gaming enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGJ-193, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-immersive-video-gaming-accessory-sgj-193-301727078.html

SOURCE InventHelp

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Former PlayStation and Activision Execs Bring Survival MMORPG Resurgence to ImmutableX

The free-to-play, post-apocalyptic survival MMORPG comes from a new web3 studio backed by four centuries of experience building AAA games, including FIFA, The Sims, Need for Speed, Gran Turismo, Horizon Zero Dawn, and others

Emergent Games a leading web3 games studio bringing together industry veterans from PlayStation, Activision, and NCsoft, today announces the launch of Resurgence a web3-based survival MMORPG, on ImmutableX the preferred developer platform for building and scaling web3 games on Ethereum .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Anson Stakes Major New Strategic Lithium Brine Project in Paradox Basin in Utah

European Union’s Just Transition Fund approves Cinovec as a Strategic Project

2023 Drilling Program Underway

Related News

Lithium Investing

QXR Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for Period Ended 31 December 2022

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Critical Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Resource Investing

Private Placement Directory

Precious Metals Investing

Aben Resources Announces Share Consolidation, Name and Symbol Change

×