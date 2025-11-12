Inside the Modern Family Office: Complexity, Innovation, and a Generational Shift

Bank of America Private Bank's Family Office Study Finds Nearly 60% of Family Offices Expect Leadership Transition Within the Next Decade

The Bank of America Family Office Study: Perspectives on the Modern Family Office reveals that the next decade will be a defining era for the world's wealthiest families. Generational transitions, economic optimism, and rapid technological advancements are reshaping how family offices manage and preserve multigenerational wealth.

With 87% of family offices yet to be passed down to the next generation — and 59% expecting that transition within the next 10 years — leadership handovers are poised to bring new approaches to investing, philanthropy, and the use of technology. In fact, among family offices with less engaged principals, 73% of those surveyed expect the next generation to redefine the office's mission or purpose.

"As younger generations step into leadership roles, they are poised to redefine what it means to manage multigenerational wealth — from integrating Artificial Intelligence to expanding philanthropic missions," said Elizabeth Thiessen, Head of Family Office Solutions, Bank of America Private Bank. "This evolution will shape the modern family office for generations to come."

The inaugural study surveyed 335 family office decision-makers across North America to understand how these organizations are evolving. Key findings include:

  • Top challenges for family offices today: Family offices identified their most pressing challenges as investing, growing and preserving wealth (64%), planning for the future (56%), the strategic use of credit (50%), and navigating technology (44%).
  • Innovation through AI and automation: More than half (57%) of family offices have utilized artificial intelligence for investment research and strategy. Automation is widely used for forecasting (76%), alternative investment analysis (74%) and portfolio modeling (73%).
  • Philanthropy's next chapter: As younger leaders prioritize social impact, 51% of family offices expect philanthropic goals and strategy to play a greater role following succession. Seven percent of offices were founded primarily to serve philanthropic or legacy missions.
  • Economic optimism is strong: Over 60% of family offices expect growth in U.S. stock markets, private equity, and M&A activity in the coming year. Among offices managing $500 million or more, more than half anticipate an increase in U.S. GDP.
  • Alternative investments are a growing priority: Family office portfolios are now nearly evenly split between marketable securities and alternatives. Private equity, direct investments in companies, and real estate are viewed as the most promising opportunities.
  •  Operational complexity: Family offices oversee intricate operations that go far beyond investment management. Many handle daily banking, estate planning, tax filings, household staffing, and manage dozens — or even hundreds — of bank and investment accounts.
  • Family businesses remain foundational: Sixty percent of family offices were founded with assets from a family business, and 85% continue to generate income from family-owned enterprises. These businesses often share infrastructure, personnel, and platforms with the family office.
  • Cybersecurity a critical concern: Nearly one-third of family offices or supported family members have experienced a cyberattack, with 40% reporting a significant impact on family assets. Larger offices face greater risk, and 10% of offices managing less than $500 million have no formal cybersecurity protections in place.

Read more about the Bank of America Family Office Study.

Methodology

In the Bank of America Family Office Study, we surveyed 335 primarily C-suite decision-makers at family offices in North America, of whom 55% were family members. For the purposes of this study, a family office was defined as a private company whose employees help manage a family's assets and needs. The offices in our study manage between $25 million and more than $5 billion in assets, with 60% holding $500 million or more. They range in size from less than 5 employees to more than 30, with 62% of offices having more than 10 employees.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Banking products are provided by Bank of America, N.A., and affiliated banks, Members FDIC and wholly owned subsidiaries of Bank of America Corporation.

Investment products  

Are Not FDIC Insured  

        Are Not Bank Guaranteed  

        May Lose Value  

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

Julia Ehrenfeld, Bank of America     
Phone: 1.646.855.3267
julia.ehrenfeld@bofa.com

Carolyn Batt, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.983.1369
Carolyn.batt@bofa.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inside-the-modern-family-office-complexity-innovation-and-a-generational-shift-302613080.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bank of America CorpBACNYSE:BACFintech Investing
BAC
The Conversation (0)
Blackstone Minerals

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Visits Blackstone’s Projects

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that His Excellency, Mr Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam visited Son La Province and met with Son La Provincial Peoples Committee and toured the Company’s mining and refining... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis Provides Business Update and Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Re-affirms expectation of positive annual Adjusted EBITDA 1 for fiscal 2024 and Positive Free Cash Flow 1 generation in calendar 2024 Announces Intention to Consolidate Common Shares Q3 2024 Investor Conference call scheduled for February 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time... Keep Reading...

Aurora Unveils Innovative Cannabis-Infused Ready-to-Drink Beverage in Latest Medical Product Launch

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Available at launch exclusively to Aurora's veteran patients, new products span THC, CBD and CBG offerings to meet the discerning taste, experience and product variety patients seek Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results and Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $ 3.4 Million Quarterly Net Revenue 1 rose 30% YoY to $63.4 Million ; Strong Growth of 42 % in Global Medical Cannabis Net cash position of over $200 Million , Expects to Repay the Remaining US$5.3 Million Balance of Convertible... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Stallion Uranium Closes Technology Data Acquisition Transaction & Engages Marketing Services

Silver Dollar Discovers New Mineralized Zone at the Nora Silver-Gold Project and Receives Drill Permit

Terra Clean Closes the Acquisition of the Past Producing Uranium Claims in San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

CHARBONE Confirms Construction Schedule on Track at Sorel-Tracy and Announces the Imminent Start of Equipment Installation Phase

Related News

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Closes Technology Data Acquisition Transaction & Engages Marketing Services

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Dollar Discovers New Mineralized Zone at the Nora Silver-Gold Project and Receives Drill Permit

Energy Investing

Terra Clean Closes the Acquisition of the Past Producing Uranium Claims in San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Confirms Construction Schedule on Track at Sorel-Tracy and Announces the Imminent Start of Equipment Installation Phase

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE confirme le respect de l'echeancier de construction a Sorel-Tracy et annonce le debut imminent de la phase d'installation des equipements

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Announces C$20 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Intersects 330.6 Metres Averaging 0.46% Cu in Southern Extension at Gaspé