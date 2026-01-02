InPlay Oil Corp. Confirms Monthly Dividend for January 2026

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO,OTC:IPOOF) (OTCQX: IPOOF) ("InPlay" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share payable on January 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2026. The monthly cash dividend is expected to be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian federal and provincial income tax purposes.

About InPlay Oil Corp.

InPlay is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta focused on light oil production. The company operates long-lived, low-decline properties with drilling development and enhanced oil recovery potential as well as undeveloped lands with exploration possibilities. The common shares of InPlay trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPO and the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol IPOOF.

www.inplayoil.com 

SOURCE InPlay Oil Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2026/02/c0830.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

InPlay OilIPO:CCTSX:IPOOil and Gas Investing
IPO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Josef Schachter, oil rigs.

Josef Schachter: Oil Stock Buy Signal Approaching, 3 Triggers to Watch

Josef Schachter, president and author at the Schachter Energy Report, shares his thoughts on oil and natural gas prices, supply and demand in 2026. "I think before the cycle is over, the 2007 high of US$147 (per barrel) will be breached, because the industry cannot respond quickly by bringing on... Keep Reading...
Silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with Canadian flag in background.

5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks of 2025

The oil and gas sector closed 2025 amid sharp swings, as ample supply and uneven demand weighed on prices.Crude benchmarks trended lower through the year, with rising output from non-OPEC producers, led by record US production, and higher OPEC+ quotas creating a persistent supply overhang.After... Keep Reading...
Oil rig with stock charts overlayed.

5 Biggest ASX Oil and Gas Stocks of 2025

Oil and gas are key energy fuels, and ASX-listed oil and gas stocks could benefit from their price moves. For the most part, 2025 was a volatile year for both the oil and gas markets. In the first half of the year, oil prices posted moderate gains, spurred on by rising tensions in the Middle... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE livre son premier chargement d'hydrogene propre UHP en Ontario

CHARBONE livre son premier chargement d'hydrogene propre UHP en Ontario

(TheNewswire)Brossard, Quebec, le 22 décembre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

- Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce the successful delivery of the first load... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

- Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce the successful delivery of the first load... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Bold Ventures Closes $776,800 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Goldgroup Enters Into Agreement To Sell Subsidiary Minera Apolo, S.A. de C.V., Disposing of Pinos Project

Rio Silver Inc. Completes Securities for Debt Transaction

55 North Mining Appoints Wayne Parsons as Executive Chair; Strengthens Leadership as the Company Advances the Last Hope Gold Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Closes $776,800 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver Investing

From Data to Discovery: How AI is Changing the Face of Modern Mining

Precious Metals Investing

Goldgroup Enters Into Agreement To Sell Subsidiary Minera Apolo, S.A. de C.V., Disposing of Pinos Project

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Inc. Completes Securities for Debt Transaction

zinc investing

Zinc Stocks: 5 Biggest Canadian Companies in 2025

Gold Investing

Utah’s Antimony Resource: A Strategic Investment Play in Critical Minerals

Copper Investing

Surge in Copper Demand Re-energises Cobar Basin’s Underexplored Resource Potential