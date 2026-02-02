InPlay Oil Corp. Confirms Monthly Dividend for February 2026

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO,OTC:IPOOF) (OTCQX: IPOOF) ("InPlay" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share payable on February 27, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 13, 2026. The monthly cash dividend is expected to be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian federal and provincial income tax purposes.

About InPlay Oil Corp.

InPlay is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta focused on light oil production. The company operates long-lived, low-decline properties with drilling development and enhanced oil recovery potential as well as undeveloped lands with exploration possibilities. The common shares of InPlay trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IPO and the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol IPOOF.

www.inplayoil.com

SOURCE InPlay Oil Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2026/02/c3927.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

inplay-oilipo-cctsx-ipooil-and-gas-investing
IPO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Angkor Resources Announces AGM Results and Appointment of New Director

Angkor Resources Announces AGM Results and Appointment of New Director

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (January 30, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on Thursday, January 29, 2026, including the... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Announces Co-Listing in the United States on OTCQB Market Under Symbol SYNTF

Syntholene Energy Announces Co-Listing in the United States on OTCQB Market Under Symbol SYNTF

Co-Listing Expands U.S. Investor Access and Visibility in World's Largest Aviation and Capital MarketsSyntholene Energy CORP (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces that its common shares have been approved for quotation and have commenced... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Oil barrel and stock chart overlayed on map.

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Oil Stocks?

Investing in oil stocks can be a lucrative endeavor, but determining the right time to enter a sector known for volatile swings can be tricky.Over the past five years, the oil market’s inherent volatility has been on clear display. Major declines in consumption brought on by the COVID-19... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
December 2025 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C

December 2025 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced December 2025 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of At-Surface High-Grade Gold at Keats Zone, Queensway Gold Project

Bunker Hill Mining Provides Corporate Update, Confirming Project Restart on Track for H1 2026, Improved Metal Mix, and Several New AI-Validated Exploration Opportunities

Apollo Silver Accepted into U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium

Strategic $180M capital raising funds Goldfields development

Related News

precious-metals-investing

New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of At-Surface High-Grade Gold at Keats Zone, Queensway Gold Project

precious-metals-investing

Apollo Silver Accepted into U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium

precious-metals-investing

Strategic $180M capital raising funds Goldfields development

cleantech-investing

MOU with Yinson and Himile to Advance LCO2 Tank Production

gold-investing

Matthew Piepenburg: Gold, Silver Going Higher, but Expect Volatility

silver-investing

Andy Schectman: Gold, Silver Being Repriced, Big Money Standing for Delivery

gold-investing

Jeff Clark: Gold, Silver Price Drop — Cash is Key in Corrections