Inflection Resources Announces Private Placement

Inflection Resources Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Inflection Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 25, 2026: Inflection Resources Ltd. (CSE: AUCU OTCQB: AUCUF FSE: 5VJ) (the "Company" or "Inflection") announces that it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 through the sale of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Unit.  Each Unit will comprise of one common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one further common share at a price of $0.40 for a term of 24 months.  All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

 

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration drilling on the Company's 100% owned projects in New South Wales and the Northern Territory in Australia and for general working capital.

 

Finder's fees may be paid in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Offering is subject to the approval of the CSE.

 

Directors and officers of the Company may acquire securities under the Offering, which will be considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61 101"). Such participation is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.  

 

The offered securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, any person in the United States or any "U.S person", as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.  Offers and sales in the United States will be limited to institutional accredited investors and qualified institutional buyers.  This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

 

About Inflection Resources Ltd.

Inflection is a gold-copper focused mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AUCU", on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUCUF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "5FJ", with projects in New South Wales and the Northern Territory, Australia.  For more information, please visit the Company website at www.inflectionresources.com.

 

NewQuest Capital Group

Inflection is part of the NewQuest Capital Group, an entrepreneurial, discovery-driven investment group that builds value through the incubation and financing of early-stage mineral exploration projects globally.  Further information about NewQuest can be found at www.nqcapitalgroup.com.

 

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Alistair Waddell

President and CEO
alistair@inflectionresources.com

For further information, please contact:

Brennan Zerb
VP Investor Relations

bzerb@inflectionresources.com

+1 (778) 867-5016

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering, other future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may vary from those anticipated in such statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include failure to obtain CSE acceptance of the Offering, inability to use of proceeds from the Offering as expected, failure to raise sufficient funds on the proposed terms or at all, and risks associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results and timing of exploration and development will be different from those expected by management. The forward-looking statements in this news release were developed based on the assumptions and expectations of management, including that CSE acceptance for the Offering will be obtained, the Company will be able to use the proceeds from the Offering as anticipated, required fundraising will be completed, as well as the other assumptions disclosed in this news release and that the risks described above will not materialize. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

inflection-resources-ltdaucu-cccnsx-aucugold-investing
AUCU:CC
The Conversation (0)
Inflection Resources Ltd.

Inflection Resources Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Closes Private Placement

Peruvian Metals Closes Private Placement

Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on January 29, 2026. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 10,000,000 units... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Commences 17,000 Metre Two-Phased Expansion Drill Programs at Tonopah West Project

Blackrock Silver Commences 17,000 Metre Two-Phased Expansion Drill Programs at Tonopah West Project

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces the mobilization of drill rigs for two major resource expansion drill campaigns at the Tonopah West project ("Tonopah West") located along the Walker Lane Trend in Nye and Esmeralda... Keep Reading...
American Eagle Reports Breakthrough Drilling at NAK, Encountering Continuous Mineralization over Previously Untested 1.7 km Trend, Including 901 m of 0.43% CuEq from Surface

American Eagle Reports Breakthrough Drilling at NAK, Encountering Continuous Mineralization over Previously Untested 1.7 km Trend, Including 901 m of 0.43% CuEq from Surface

Highlights: A broad zone of mineralization intersected within rocks of the Babine porphyry stock, previously interpreted to be barren; NAK mineralized system has significantly expanded. Prospective footprint effectively quadrupled, with porphyry Cu-Au-Mo mineralization now demonstrated... Keep Reading...
Gold bars and coins.

How to Invest in Gold Royalty and Streaming Stocks

Gold royalty companies offer investors exposure to gold and silver with the benefits of diversification, lower risk and a steady income stream. Royalty companies operating in the resource sector will typically agree to provide funding for the exploration or development of a resource in exchange... Keep Reading...
Hand labeled "BRICS" cutting paper money with scissors.

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

The BRICS nations, originally composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have had many discussions about establishing a new reserve currency backed by a basket of their respective currencies. The creation of a potentially gold-backed currency, known as the "Unit," as a US dollar... Keep Reading...
PDAC

Toronto to Host Global Mineral Sector for PDAC 2026, March 1 – 4

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) will bring together the mineral exploration and mining community in Toronto for its 94th annual Convention, taking place March 1 – 4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC).As the World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brunswick Exploration Announces Insider-Led Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

Streamex Corp. Announces GLDY Is Now Live and Available for Purchase

RZOLV Technologies to Present at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference March 5th

Transition Metals Exhibiting at PDAC 2026 - Booth #2126

Related News

rare earth investing

China's Rare Earth Export Ban Hits Japanese Defense Sector

uranium investing

US Nuclear Growth at Risk as Enrichment Supply Gap Looms

battery metals investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Insider-Led Non-Brokered Life Private Placement

precious metals investing

RZOLV Technologies to Present at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference March 5th

base metals investing

Transition Metals Exhibiting at PDAC 2026 - Booth #2126

base metals investing

Finlay Minerals advances multiple targets to drill-ready on its PIL Property

precious metals investing

Rio Silver Inc. Announces $3.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Eric Sprott