Inflection Resources Announces Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 25, 2026: Inflection Resources Ltd. (CSE: AUCU OTCQB: AUCUF FSE: 5VJ) (the "Company" or "Inflection") announces that it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 through the sale of up to 10,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit will comprise of one common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one further common share at a price of $0.40 for a term of 24 months. All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.
The proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration drilling on the Company's 100% owned projects in New South Wales and the Northern Territory in Australia and for general working capital.
Finder's fees may be paid in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Offering is subject to the approval of the CSE.
Directors and officers of the Company may acquire securities under the Offering, which will be considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61 101"). Such participation is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.
The offered securities have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, any person in the United States or any "U.S person", as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Offers and sales in the United States will be limited to institutional accredited investors and qualified institutional buyers. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About Inflection Resources Ltd.
Inflection is a gold-copper focused mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AUCU", on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUCUF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "5FJ", with projects in New South Wales and the Northern Territory, Australia. For more information, please visit the Company website at www.inflectionresources.com.
NewQuest Capital Group
Inflection is part of the NewQuest Capital Group, an entrepreneurial, discovery-driven investment group that builds value through the incubation and financing of early-stage mineral exploration projects globally. Further information about NewQuest can be found at www.nqcapitalgroup.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Alistair Waddell
President and CEO
For further information, please contact:
Brennan Zerb
+1 (778) 867-5016
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the offering, the use of proceeds from the Offering, other future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may vary from those anticipated in such statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include failure to obtain CSE acceptance of the Offering, inability to use of proceeds from the Offering as expected, failure to raise sufficient funds on the proposed terms or at all, and risks associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results and timing of exploration and development will be different from those expected by management. The forward-looking statements in this news release were developed based on the assumptions and expectations of management, including that CSE acceptance for the Offering will be obtained, the Company will be able to use the proceeds from the Offering as anticipated, required fundraising will be completed, as well as the other assumptions disclosed in this news release and that the risks described above will not materialize. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.
