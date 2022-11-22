Lithium Investing News


Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS, OTC:GEMSF) looks forward to becoming a single-source supplier of the critical minerals required for the electrification transition. The company is focused on accelerating the development of its mining assets for production. The company’s projects are located in highly prospective battery metal jurisdictions: James Bay Lithium in Quebec, Quebec’s Battery Valley and Thunder Bay in Ontario. An experienced management team with expertise throughout the natural resource industry leads the company toward its goals.

The company has four key projects at various stages of exploration moving toward production. The Camaro-Hellcat lithium and Galaxy lithium projects recently completed geophysical campaigns and are pending assays. Both assets are also preparing for drilling campaigns for Q1 2023. The Rockstone graphite project began its drilling campaign in November 2022. The Zen-Whorberi copper project is pending assays from its Q4 drilling campaign.

Camaro-Hellcat Lithium Project

Company Highlights

  • Infinity Stone Ventures is an exploration and development company focusing on developing critical battery metal projects in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions.
  • The company’s assets are entirely within Quebec and Ontario, two world-class jurisdictions with rich mineral deposits and clear regulatory guidelines.
  • Infinity Stone’s vision is to become a single-source supplier of the critical minerals the world requires to transition to clean energy.
  • The company has four battery metal projects in various stages of exploration: Camaro-Hellcat lithium, Galaxy pegmatite lithium, Rockstone graphite and Zen-Whoberi copper.
  • Infinity Stone’s projects are located within industry-recognized battery metal jurisdiction: James Bay Lithium in Quebec, Quebec’s Battery Valley and Thundery Bay in Ontario.
  • An experienced management team with 20 years of natural resource expertise leads the company.

Infinity Stone Hits Massive Graphite on Rockstone Step-Out Hole

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed drilling of the RS-22-03 step out drillhole, intersecting four separate intervals comprising a total of 45.5 metres of semi-massive to massive graphite.
  • The Company has expanded the drill program with an additional drill hole. RS-22-04 is a northern step-out of RS-22-03.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to provide an update on its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project").

Infinity Stone Discovers Lithium at Buda Pegmatite Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has recovered grab samples assaying up to 367 ppm Li, 2,090 ppm Rb, and 4,200ppm Be, and channel samples up to 1,408 ppm Rb over 4 metres.

Infinity Stone Provides Update on Rockstone Drill Program

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed drilling of the RS-22-01 twinned drill hole.

Infinity Stone Provides Update on Rockstone Drill Program and Corporate Update

Highlights
  • Infinity Stone has been active with exploration across its portfolio of battery metals projects over the past 6 months
  • Rockstone Drill Program has begun, with the first core samples recovered from the RS-22-01 drill hole
  • Infinity Stone is well positioned in the rapidly growing battery metals sector in Quebec and Ontario to support the North American market
  • Multiple short-term catalysts for growth, including assays, geophysics, and drilling, across portfolio

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to provide a general corporate update on the Company's recent activities, initiatives and upcoming catalysts for growth. Infinity Stone has been active with exploration on its four core battery metal projects with extensive prospecting and preliminary work ahead of planned and ongoing drilling programs. The Company's current drill program on the Rockstone Graphite Project has recovered its first core sample from the RS-22-01 drill hole, a twinned hole of the GC-12-01 discovery hole, which intercepted 25% Cg over 24 metres.

Infinity Stone Engages with LGC Standards for Pegmatite Bulk Sample Processing

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone will provide LGC Standards with 150kg bulk sample of pegmatite material from its Galaxy Pegmatite Project, near Mont-Laurier, Quebec
  • Bulk sample will be shipped to LGC Standards for testing and processing into a Certified Reference Material (CRM)
  • Infinity Stone has sent multiple samples from the Project for assay recently and is currently active on the property with an expanded exploration program

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company", "ISV" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that it has engaged with LGC Standards to process a 150 kilogram bulk sample from its Galaxy Pegmatite Project (the "Project") which covers 9,423 hectares near Mont Laurier, Quebec, into Certified Reference Material ("CRM"). CRMs are used as reference samples by labs globally as standards for calibration of assay and testing equipment. LGC Standards intends to produce a homogenous batch of a Lithium Ore CRM from the Infinity Stone 150kg bulk sample.

