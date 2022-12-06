Lithium Investing News

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed drilling of the RS-22-04 step out drillhole
  • RS-22-04 intersected 10.9 metres of semi-massive to massive graphite in addition to 8.8 metres of semi-massive to massive sulphides
  • The total known strike length of the Rockstone graphitic unit is now approximately 80 metres and remains open along strike

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to provide an update on its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project").

The Company has completed the drilling of RS-22-04, collared 15 metres to the northeast of RS-22-03. RS-22-04 is a step-out of the GC-12-01, RS-22-01, and RS-22-03 holes.

RS-22-04 intersected a 10.9-metre interval of semi-massive to massive graphite from 86.0 to 96.9 metres, directly adjacent to 8.8-metre interval of massive sulphides from 77.2 to 86.0 metres, successfully extending the previously-announced graphite zone identified in RS-22-03, northward. The total known strike length of the Rockstone graphitic unit is now approximately 80 metres and remains open along strike. Early observations suggest that the massive sulphide horizon represents VMS-type mineralization.

Rockstone hosts 18 additional high-priority drill-ready VMS-type EM (electromagnetic) targets generated by Maxwell Modelling of data derived from the 2007 Sabina VTEM survey. All additional targets are highly prospective for both graphite and VMS-hosted metals. Additional targets north of the original claim block are presently being modelled for drilling parameters.

"We are very pleased to hit mineralization in the second step-out hole of our Fall Drill Program. With a better understanding of the structure now we will be able to make a better determination as to next steps in the exploration of Rockstone," said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone. "Immediate next steps will likely include conducting downhole geophysics, as well as additional drilling of previously identified drill targets. With both the assays from drill core from this program, and the current metallurgical program underway at SGS, there are many near term catalysts in the pipeline," furthered Mr. Kalyan.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/146826_0019cf9ee424790c_001.jpg

Figure 1: Core Photo - RS-22-04 Graphitic and Sulphide Intervals - 77.2 to 88.3 m

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/146826_0019cf9ee424790c_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/146826_0019cf9ee424790c_002.jpg

Figure 2: Core Photo - RS-22-04 Graphitic Interval - 88.3 to 96.9 m

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8151/146826_0019cf9ee424790c_002full.jpg

About Rockstone Graphite Project

The Rockstone Graphite Project is located 45 km west of the seaway port at the City of Thunder Bay, Ontario Canada. The Project has excellent access by logging haul roads that connect to paved/gravel roads with nearby railways and a shipping port. Based upon the reprocessed Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey completed by Sabina Silver Corporation in 2007, there are 18 drill-ready electromagnetic targets. Greencastle's drilling in 2012 consisted of 4 diamond drillholes (916 metres). Diamond drill hole GC-12-01 intersected a 24 metre interval averaging 0.82% zinc and 0.15% copper within a graphitic argillite unit. Analysis of the pulps for the 24 metres returned a value of 25% Cg (graphitic carbon) using a LECO analytical procedure. Rockstone graphite morphology appears to be highly-ordered hexagonal graphite crystallites and crystallite agglomerates, likely formed by hydrothermal activity at a formation temperature of 702C.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

Infinity Stone Contact
Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367
zayn@altuscapital.ca

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

