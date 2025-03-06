- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
March 06, 2025
Inca Minerals (ICG:AU) has announced Supplementary Bidder's Statement
4h
Horizon Minerals Pours First Gold at Phillips Find, Strengthening WA Production Pipeline
Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) has successfully poured its first gold from the Phillips Find project in Western Australia, marking a key milestone for the company, The West Australian has reported.
The ore, mined from Phillips Find, located near Kalgoorlie, was processed at FMR Investments' Greenfields mill under a toll milling agreement. The company plans to process 200,000 tonnes of ore over four months, expecting to yield nearly 15,000 ounces of gold.
The Phillips Find project, approved in August 2024, is being developed in partnership with BML Ventures, with mining at the Newhaven and Newminster pits progressing on schedule, according to the news report. This achievement follows Horizon’s recent gold pour at its Boorara project, positioning it as Australia’s newest gold producer in 2025. The company aims to establish a sustainable gold production pipeline, with projects like Penny’s Find and Cannon nearing final investment decisions.Horizon’s progress comes amid strong gold prices, which have risen over 11 percent this year to around US$2,925 (AU$4,605) per ounce. With a mineral resource of 1.8 million ounces across its projects, the company is focused on expansion and increasing shareholder value. The West Australian reported these developments reinforce Horizon’s strategy to enhance cash flow and build long-term production capacity.
Click here for the full Report
This article includes content from Horizon Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
5h
Canadian Gold Corp. Tartan South Zone First Hole Intersects 6.1 gpt Gold over 6.0m Significantly Expands Zone by 170m Vertically
New Potential Hanging Wall Zone Discovered with 8.4 gpt Gold over 2.0m
Canadian Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGC) ("Canadian Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the first hole designed to significantly expand the South Zone to the southeast by 170 metres vertically at the Tartan Mine near Flin Flon, Manitoba, was a success (Fig. 1 & 3). The hole intersected 6.1 gpt gold over 6.0 metres and discovered what the Company's geological team believes could be a new Hanging Wall Zone, which returned 8.4 gpt gold over 2.0 metres, further to the south. The result from the Hanging Wall Zone aligns with a hole drilled in 2022, which returned 29.1 gpt gold over 5.85 metres, making this an exciting new discovery.
"These remarkable results represent an exciting new chapter in our ongoing exploration of the orogenic gold system at the Tartan project. The South Zone is parallel to and right beside the Main Zone, which could be developed from the same underground workings at depth. Equally exciting is that higher up in hole TLSZ25-32, it appears that we have hit an additional high-grade gold parallel zone. The significant downward expansion of the South Zone gold mineralization at both a high grade and mineable width indicates what may be a significant new plunge line for the South Zone. The South Zone remains open along strike in both directions and at depth. The added prospect of a potential new Hanging Wall Zone is truly the icing on the cake for our geological team.
We are delighted to be able to focus on both the Main Zone and South Zone (as well as further drill into a potential third parallel zone discovery) drilling to have a dual approach of exploration and rapidly advance toward our goal of bringing the Tartan Mine back into production." - Michael Swistun, CFA, President & CEO
Table 1. Drilling Assay Highlights
|Drill Hole
|From
(metres)
|To
(metres)
|Interval1
(metres)
|Depth Below Surface
(metres)
|Gold Grade
(gpt)
|Zone2
|TLSZ25-32
|222.00
|227.00
|5.00
|190
|4.0
|HWZ
|Including
|222.00
|224.00
|2.00
|8.4
|Including
|223.00
|224.00
|1.00
|11.3
|And
|477.00
|496.00
|19.00
|410
|3.2
|SZ
|Including
|482.00
|488.00
|6.00
|6.1
|Including
|484.00
|486.00
|2.00
|10.4
1Interval widths reported; true widths of the system are not yet known due to lack of drilling.
2SZ and HWZ refers to the South Zone and Hanging Wall Zone.
Table 2. Details of Drill Hole Reported in This News Release
|Drill Hole
|Azimuth
(Degrees)
|Dip
(Degrees)
|Length
(metres)
|Easting (UTM)
|Northing (UTM)
|TLSZ25-32
|360
|-61
|548
|324882
|6081867
Why Is This Drill Hole Important?
- This is the first hole drilled in this target during the 2025 drilling campaign. It nearly doubles the vertical extent of the South Zone by 61%, from 250 to 410 metres below surface (Fig. 1 & 3). It also has the potential to be the second drill hole in a third parallel zone.
- Demonstrates that the South Zone has similar depth potential as the Main Zone, which extends to 1,030 metres below surface and remains open for expansion.
- Due to its proximity to the Main Zone and current underground infrastructure (100 metres apart) (Fig. 3), there is excellent potential to increase the total ounces per vertical metre, allowing the Company to review potential higher gold production scenarios at lower costs.
- New potential Hanging Wall Zone is emerging. Limited drilling in the area appears to have led to a discovery with its first intersection. In 2022, a hole returned 29.1 gpt gold over 5.85 metres, which appears to align with the intersection released today that assayed 8.4 gpt gold over 2.0 metres. The majority of previous drilling at this location was too far north to intersect this new potential Hanging Wall Zone (Fig. 3).
- The South Zone has seen limited drilling during the Company's exploration Phases 1-4. This result opens many new target areas and provides the Company with opportunities to further expand the resource at Tartan before updating its mineral resource estimate. This is in addition to the many high-grade opportunities that exist at the Main Zone that have been highlighted in recent news releases.
Michael Swistun, CFA
President & CEO
Canadian Gold Corp.
(204) 232-1373
info@canadiangoldcorp.com
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Wesley Whymark, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
Technical Information
The samples collected by Canadian Gold Corp. described in this news release were transported in secure sealed bags for preparation and assay by ALS Labs in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The samples reported were crushed in their entirety to 80% passing 2 mm, with one 500 g subsample analysed for gold by photon assay.
About Canadian Gold Corp.
Canadian Gold Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose objective is to expand the high-grade gold resource at the past producing Tartan Mine, located in Flin Flon, Manitoba. The historic Tartan Mine currently has a 2017 indicated mineral resource estimate of 240,000 oz gold (1,180,000 tonnes at 6.32 g/t gold) and an inferred estimate of 37,000 oz gold (240,000 tonnes at 4.89 g/t gold). The Company also holds a 100% interest in greenfields exploration properties in Ontario and Quebec adjacent to some of Canada's largest gold mines and development projects, specifically, the Canadian Malartic Mine (QC), the Hemlo Mine (ON) and Hammond Reef Project (ON). The Company is 34% owned by Robert McEwen, who was the founder and CEO of Goldcorp and is Chairman and CEO of McEwen Mining.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release of the Company contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Canadian Gold's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Figure 1. Tartan Mine - South Zone Longitudinal Section illustrating the location of hole TLSZ25-32.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3276/243043_287b98d3044bb886_001full.jpg
Figure 2. Tartan Mine - Intersection of high-grade South Zone mineralization in hole TLMZ25-32.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3276/243043_287b98d3044bb886_002full.jpg
Figure 3. Tartan Mine - Main and South Zone 3D model showing the location underground infrastructure and drill hole TLSZ25-32.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3276/243043_287b98d3044bb886_003full.jpg
05 March
High Grade Gold Mineralisation Extended at Music Well
Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced High Grade Gold Mineralisation Extended at Music Well
05 March
Brien Lundin: Gold's Ultimate Move Still to Come, Get Positioned Now
In a conversation with the Investing News Network, Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, gave his latest thoughts on gold and junior gold stocks, saying that with the yellow metal continuing to ride high it's only a matter of time before explorers follow.
"The first part of the equation is already solved for us — now we just need the mining stocks to react," he explained. "The hard part is done, in other words — we got the metals to where they needed to be ... the juniors will follow eventually. They virtually have to."
Watch the video above for more from Lundin on gold and gold stocks.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
05 March
1911 Gold's Strategic Path to Advancing its True North Project in Canada
1911 Gold (TSXV:AUMB,OTCBB:AUMBF,FWB:2KY) President and CEO Shaun Heinrichs shared the company's strategic 2025 growth plan for the True North project, located in Manitoba about 150 kilometers northeast of Winnipeg, Canada.
Heinrichs underlined ways to leverage existing infrastructure and resources, and how the company aims to generate substantial shareholder value.
05 March
Piche Resources
Investor Insight
With high-quality, drill-ready assets, with world-class discovery potential, Piche Resources is a compelling business case for investors looking to leverage a bull market for uranium and gold.
Overview
Piche Resources (ASX:PR2) is focused on discovering significant uranium and gold deposits in Australia and Argentina. The company boasts a portfolio of high-quality, drill-ready assets with world-class discovery potential, presenting a compelling opportunity for investors aiming to capitalize on the bullish markets for uranium and gold.
Piche Resources’ portfolio includes the Ashburton uranium project in Western Australia’s prolific Pilbara region; the Sierra Cuadrada uranium project in the San Jorge Basin in Argentina; and the Cerro Chacon gold project which shares geological similarities with the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina. Exploration work at these assets indicate their potential to become world-class projects.
Piche has an internationally recognized board focused on creating long-term shareholder value, and an in-country technical team in Argentina with a proven track record of taking projects from discovery through to development.
Company Highlights
- The company’s Australian asset is the Ashburton uranium project, which has been drilled previously and recorded high-grade uranium intersections over significant widths.
- In Argentina, the company’s Sierra Cuadrada uranium project in the San Jorge Basin has a significant history of high-grade, near-surface uranium mining operations.
- Drilling at one of the prospects at Sierra Cuadrada has shown visible uranium in numerous holes. Multiple other prospects are drill-ready and have the potential to host tier 1 uranium deposits.
- Exposure to gold with high-quality precious metal projects in Argentina that boast surface outcrop samples with gold grade up to 13 g/t gold.
- Internationally renowned board and management team with extensive uranium and gold exploration and development experience.
Key Projects
Uranium: Ashburton Project, Australia
Project Highlights
- Location: Pilbara region, Western Australia, approximately 1,150 km north of Perth.
- Project Area: Comprises three exploration licenses covering a 122 sq km land package.
- Historical Exploration: Previous drilling by Pancontinental (62 holes) identified 71 intercepts with grades exceeding 500 ppm U₃O₈, averaging approximately 1.1 lbs of U₃O₈ per tonne. Notable high-grade drilling results include:
- 10.5 m at 4,380 ppm U₃O₈ (Hole AR1004)
- 9 m at 3,490 ppm U₃O₈ (Hole AR1009)
- Recent Development: In 2024, Piche completed a combined reverse circulation and diamond drilling program totaling 3,082.8 meters. The results exceeded expectations, validating previous findings. A follow-up drilling program is planned for mid-2025, targeting both Angelo A & B prospects and other areas within the tenement portfolio.
Uranium: Sierra Cuadrada, Argentina
The Sierra Cuadrada project is located in the San Jorge Basin and spans 1,300 sq km, 200 km north of Comodoro Rivadavia. The project is flat-lying, with visible uranium assays of >3,000 U3O8 or 6.6 lbs per tonne. The mineralization occurs at varying stratigraphic layers and remains open at depth. There is potential for numerous continuous zones up to 30 km wide and 40 km long. Mineralization is open along strike NW and SW and downdip. Further work will include delineating the deposit with shallow drilling and trenching that Pinche boasts can be done at very low cost.
Project Highlights:
- Location: San Jorge Basin, approximately 200 km north of Comodoro Rivadavia.
- Project Area: Spans 1,300 sq km of flat-lying terrain.
- Mineralization: Visible uranium assays exceeding 3,000 ppm U₃O₈ (6.6 lbs per tonne) have been observed. Mineralization occurs at various stratigraphic layers and remains open at depth, with potential for continuous zones up to 30 km wide and 40 km long.
- Historical Context: The Argentine National Atomic Energy Commission conducted extensive uranium exploration from the mid-1950s, identifying thousands of anomalies and developing eight mining operations. In the Chubut province, radiometric and EM surveys have highlighted two large Cretaceous paleochannels in the San Jorge Basin, extending over 200 km N-S and 30 to 60 km E-W. Notable high-grade deposits in the area include Cerro Condor and Los Adobes, both past-producing operations with grades of 6,000 ppm U₃O₈ and 1,400 ppm U₃O₈ found in outcrop, respectively.
- Recent Developments: Auger drilling in 2024 conducted at Sierra Cuadrada highlights extensive areas of near surface uranium mineralization. Assay results have been received for the shallow reconnaissance holes including 6 samples >1000ppm U₃O₈ (to maximum 2,650 ppm U₃O₈) and 2 samples >500ppm U₃O₈ (to maximum 900 ppm U₃O₈)
Gold: Cerro Chacon, Argentina
The Cerro Chacon gold project is located 10 km south of Paso de Indios, in the Chubut Province of Argentina. The land tenement spans 365 sq km of prospective precious metals occurrences. Structural mapping and geochemical sampling at the Chacon Grid identified mineralized systems consistent with surface signatures at the Cerro Negro Mine that boasts a contained metal inventory of 5.8 Moz of gold and 50 Moz of silver.
Project Highlights
- Location: Approximately 10 km south of Paso de Indios, Chubut Province.
- Project Area: Encompasses 365 sq km of prospective precious metals occurrences.
- Geological Potential: Structural mapping and geochemical sampling have identified mineralized systems consistent with surface signatures at the Cerro Negro Mine, which has a contained metal inventory of 5.8 Moz of gold and 50 Moz of silver.
- Recent Developments: Exploration activities at the Cerro Chacon gold project have delineated a substantial mineralized corridor extending over 10 kilometers. Surface sampling and geological mapping have identified multiple high-grade gold occurrences, with assays returning values up to 13 g/t gold. These findings underscore the project’s potential to host significant gold resources. Piche Resources is preparing for a comprehensive drilling program to further evaluate these targets and define the extent of the mineralization.
Management Team
John (Gus) Simpson – Executive Chairman
John Simpson has over 37 years of experience in mineral exploration, development, and mining. Previously the executive chairman and founder of Peninsula Energy Limited (ASX:PEN), a USA uranium producer.
Stephen Mann – Managing Director
Stephen Mann is a geologist with over 40 years of experience in exploration, discovery, and development of mining projects, including 20 years in the uranium sector. Formerly the Australian managing director of Orano, the world’s third-largest uranium producer.
Pablo Marcet –Executive Director
Pablo Marcet is a senior geoscientist with 38 years of experience in exploration, discovery, and development of mineral deposits. Currently an independent director of lithium producer Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) and previously a director of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and U3O8 (TSX:UWE).
Clark Beyer – Non-executive Director
Clark Beyer is an internationally recognized nuclear industry executive with over 35 years of experience. Formerly the managing director of Rio Tinto Uranium Limited and currently principal of Global Fuel Solutions LLC, providing strategic consulting to the international uranium and nuclear fuels market.
Stanley Macdonald – Non-executive Director
Stanley Macdonald is a nationally recognized mining entrepreneur, founding director, and instrumental in the success of numerous ASX-listed companies, such as Giralia Resources, Northern Star, and Redhill Iron. Currently a director of Zenith Minerals.
