IMS now offering new brand integration opportunities within Roblox, one of the most popular virtual universes for Generation Z

IMS, part of Aleph Group, Inc and global partner of the world's leading digital platforms, announced an exclusive alliance with Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) in Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Uruguay Ecuador Paraguay Central America and Italy which will allow brands throughout the region to take advantage of unique relationships Super League has formed with dozens of talented game developers inside the Roblox metaverse, where millions of players create, share and play in immersive worlds every day.

With more than seven years of experience working on gaming platforms, IMS by Aleph renews its commitment to disruptive technologies and, through Super League, enables brands to become an organic part of the player experience within the metaverse. Through branded playable characters, custom designed sections, special in-game wearable items, soft branded earnable currencies, and more, brands are able to provide gamers with tangible benefits that make a game more fun to play.

Super League is a leading publisher of games, monetization tools, and content channels, and specializes in creating unique opportunities for brands to integrate into or create popular games and experiences on the two largest metaverse gaming platforms in the world, Roblox and Minecraft. According to the latest Roblox report , in the first quarter of 2022 the platform reached an average of 54.1 million active daily users and a total of 11.8 billion hours accumulated in this universe.

As a KidSAFE certified platform that fully complies with COPPA and GDPR regulations, Roblox is an ideal space for brands to connect with new generations and grow their business exponentially. The impact with the Gen Z universe is clear, which is why big brands worldwide such as Nickelodeon, Universal, Mattel, Nike, and Hasbro have deployed within the platform.

"IMS by Aleph's long established presence and track record for introducing new technology brands and social media platforms to the Latam marketplace made IMS a natural choice as our strategic partner. We look forward to an exciting partnership ahead", said Lane Soelberg , SVP of Network Development & Partnerships for Super League Gaming, Inc.

"This new alliance with Super League allows us to penetrate new technological universes, connecting Latin American companies with huge audiences that are difficult to reach in any other way. Companies in the region will have the opportunity to enter these new universes authentically and with creatively inspiring programs", explained Ignacio Vidaguren, IMS by Aleph CEO.

"The metaverse is not the future, it is happening now and brands have the opportunity to integrate into one of the largest platforms in the space due to this partnership, which literally offers a new universe where to connect with young gamers," announces Bruno Maslo , Partner Director of IMS.

With this new alliance, Super League Gaming joins IMS by Aleph's portfolio of strategic partners in Latin America which include: Twitter, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Warner Music , Twitch, TikTok, Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard Media, among others.

"As part of Aleph Group, Inc, we have a presence in more than 90 markets on four continents and the representation of more than 30 leading platforms. This global perspective sets us apart: it gives us the experience and ability to interpret the latest trends in the brand marketing industry", says Vidaguren.

About IMS by Aleph

Internet Media Services (IMS) is one of Aleph Group, Inc companies. Aleph is a leading global enabler of digital advertising connecting thousands of advertisers in emerging countries with the world's leading digital platforms.

Aleph represents the world's leading platforms in 90+ markets across the globe where they don't have a physical presence, enabling platforms like Twitter, Meta, Snapchat, and nearly 30+ others to expand into new markets and enabling advertisers to take full advantage of the platforms' advertising capabilities. Through these long-lasting partnerships, Aleph creates the opportunity for all people and businesses to advertise at a local and global level without limits.

Find out more: alephholding.com or press@alephholding.com

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG) is a leading publisher of games, monetization tools and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans.

The company's solutions provide incomparable access to an audience consisting of players in the largest global metaverse environments, fans of hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across major social media and digital video platforms.

Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company's platform includes access to vibrant in-game communities, a leading metaverse advertising platform, a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, cloud-based livestream production tools, and an award-winning esports invitational tournament series. Super League's properties deliver powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of all ages.

For more information go to: superleague.com

