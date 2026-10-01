Impinj to Announce Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Impinj to Announce Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Impinj, Inc. (Nasdaq: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

Impinj will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its third-quarter 2026 results and fourth-quarter 2026 outlook at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing +1-412-317-1863. A live webcast and replay will be available on the company's website at investor.impinj.com . Following the call, a telephonic replay will be available for five business days and may be accessed by dialing +1-412-317-0088 and entering passcode 1208951.

Management's prepared written remarks, quarterly financial data and the financial results press release will be made available on the company's website at investor.impinj.com on October 28, 2026.

Impinj Disclosure Channels to Disseminate Information

Impinj investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products, services and other topics through a variety of means, including our website, press releases, SEC filings, blogs and social media, in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. We use the Impinj website, Facebook page, LinkedIn page and blog as a means of disclosing information about the company and its services and for complying with the disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, we encourage investors and others to monitor these social media channels and our website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Impinj

Impinj (Nasdaq: PI) delivers the Physical Intelligence that connects the physical world to the AI-powered digital world, fueling automated workflows and improving consumer experiences. From retail merchandise and groceries to packages and shipping pallets, Impinj products and solutions identify and track tens of billions of everyday items, providing real-time operational insights that enable businesses to visualize everything, waste nothing and act instantly.

For more information, contact:
Investor Relations
Andy Cobb, CFA
Vice President, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
+1 206-315-4470
ir@impinj.com

Media Relations
Bassil Elkadi
Senior Director, Communications & Public Relations
+1 206-517-5300
comms@impinj.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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Impinj Inc.

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