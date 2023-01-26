iMetal Resources Recieves Exploration Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West

Imperial Approves $720 million for Largest Renewable Diesel Facility in Canada

  • Facility expected to produce more than 1 billion litres per year, or 20,000 barrels per day, of renewable diesel
  • Renewable diesel has potential to reduce annual greenhouse emissions by about 3 million tonnes compared to conventional fuels
  • Project to supply British Columbia in support of province's plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) said today it will further help Canada achieve its net zero goals by investing about $720 million (USD $560 million) to move forward with construction of the largest renewable diesel facility in the country. The project at Imperial's Strathcona refinery near Edmonton is expected to produce more than one billion litres of renewable diesel annually primarily from locally sourced feedstocks and could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the Canadian transportation sector by about 3 million metric tons per year, as determined in accordance with Canada's Clean Fuel Regulation. Regulatory approval for the project is expected in the near term.

Strathcona refinery, Edmonton, AB 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

"Imperial supports Canada's vision for a lower-emission future, and we are making strategic investments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our own operations and to help customers in vital sectors of the economy reduce their emissions," said Brad Corson, Imperial chairman, president and chief executive officer. "The investment at our Strathcona refinery will deliver immediate benefits to the local economy creating jobs and contributing to a lower-emission energy future for our employees, neighbours and communities."

The renewable diesel project was first announced in August 2021, with the Province of British Columbia supporting this project through a Part 3 Agreement under the BC low carbon fuel standard. A significant portion of the renewable diesel from Strathcona will be supplied to British Columbia in support of the province's plan to lower carbon emissions. Imperial also intends to use renewable diesel in operations as part of the company's emission reduction plans.

Imperial's renewable diesel facility will use low-carbon hydrogen produced with carbon capture and storage technology to help Canada meet low emission fuel standards. Imperial has entered into an agreement with Air Products for low-carbon hydrogen supply and is developing agreements with other third parties for biofeedstock supply. The low-carbon hydrogen and biofeedstock will be combined with a proprietary catalyst to produce premium lower-emission diesel fuel and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions relative to conventional fuels.

Site preparation and initial construction are underway. Renewable diesel production is expected to start in 2025. The project is expected to create about 600 direct construction jobs, along with hundreds more through investments by business partners.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

Cautionary statement: Statements of future events or conditions in this release, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the company's plans to construct a renewable diesel facility at Strathcona; references to the production of renewable diesel at Strathcona, including production estimates and projections, and expected sources of feedstock; the expected timing of regulatory approval; the availability of and use by the company of carbon capture and storage technology; the impact of the company's plans on Federal and Provincial low-carbon fuels standards and emissions targets; the company's projections regarding expected reductions in CO2 emissions in comparison to conventional fuels the company's expectations regarding job creation as a result of the project; the anticipated date for commencing renewable diesel production at the facility; the company's commitment to investing in projects that support sustainability and contribute to reducing emissions; and Strathcona's position amongst other renewable diesel complexes in North America.

Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning refinery utilization, energy use and greenhouse gas emissions; demand growth and energy source, supply and demand mix; the adoption and impact of new facilities and technologies such as the renewable diesel facility and hydrogen produced with carbon capture and storage, including on reductions to greenhouse gas emissions intensity; the availability and cost of locally-sourced and grown feedstock; the supply of renewable diesel to British Columbia in connection with its low-carbon fuel legislation; applicable laws and government policies and actions, including with respect to climate change and low carbon fuel legislation; that any required support from policymakers and other stakeholders for various new technologies will be provided; performance of third party service providers; the company's ability to effectively execute on its project plans and operate the refinery and renewable diesel facility; the progression of COVID-19 and its impacts on Imperial's ability to operate its assets; the company's ability to effectively execute on its business continuity plans; general market conditions; commodity prices; and capital and environmental expenditures could differ materially depending on a number of factors. These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, and petroleum products and resulting price, differential and margin impacts; environmental regulation, including climate change and greenhouse gas regulation and changes to such regulation; failure or delay of supportive policy and market development for emerging lower emission energy technologies; the competitiveness of alternative energy and other emission reduction technologies; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals; availability and performance of third-party service providers; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy such as actions in response to COVID-19; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; management effectiveness and disaster response preparedness, including business continuity plans in response to COVID-19; unexpected technological developments; operational hazards and risks; cybersecurity incidents; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in Item 1A risk factors and Item 7 management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of Imperial's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent interim reports of Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Imperial Oil Limited. Imperial's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Imperial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

Enterprise Group Subsidiary Awarded Project to Support Coastal Gas Link Construction

Enterprise Group Subsidiary Awarded Project to Support Coastal Gas Link Construction

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energyresource sector), announces that its subsidiary, Artic Therm International Ltd., ("Artic Therm") was awarded a project to assist in the protective coating application process of a significant section of the Coastal Gas Link Pipeline connecting N.E. British Columbia to the LNG Canada facility in Kitimat, BC.

Artic Therm's self-contained, portable truck heating units are capable of producing up to 3.3 million BTU of flameless heat and up to 15,000 CFM of clean, breathable air flow. Multiple ATI 2500 units will be heating several hundred metre sections of pipeline at a time, to achieve specific pipe temperatures. This heating effort is to assist in the application of a specialized protective coating. Extreme winter conditions, snow, and ice, make this coating process difficult in the remote Canadian landscape. The project is expected to take place over the remainder of the extreme winter season.

Helium Evolution

Helium Evolution Announces Grant of Stock Options

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), announces that it has granted stock options (the "Options") under the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan") to certain directors and officers (the "Option Recipients").

In aggregate, 1,950,000 Options have been granted, with each Option representing the right to receive one common share of the Company upon vesting, exercisable at a price of $0.16. The Options will vest as to 20% on each of the 6th, 12th, 18th, 24th and 30th month anniversaries of the date of grant. The Options will expire on January 24, 2028. These grants represent compensation to the Option Recipients for their respective service to the Company as directors and officers of the Company and as an incentive mechanism to foster the interest of such persons in the success of the Company.

Imperial to hold 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call

(TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host a 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call on Tuesday, January 31, following the company's fourth quarter earnings release that morning. The event begins at 9 a.m. MT and will be accessible by webcast.

During the call, Mr. Corson will offer brief remarks prior to taking questions from Imperial's covering analysts.

Ovintiv to Host its 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results Conference Call and Webcast on February 28, 2023

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2022 fourth quarter and year-end results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT on Tuesday February 28, 2023 . The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Monday February 27, 2023 . In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com .

Ovintiv to Host its 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results Conference Call and Webcast on February 28, 2023 (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/3IGLDNX to receive an instant automated call back.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator. Please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America ) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (403) 645-2252

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-to-host-its-2022-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-february-28-2023-301723695.html

PrairieSky Royalty Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

-

PrairieSky will release its 2022 annual and fourth quarter results on Monday, February 6, 2023 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's 2022 fourth quarter and year-end results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the annual information form will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Suncor Energy Amends Agreement with Elliott Investment Management

Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today announced that the agreement dated July 16, 2022 with Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates "Elliott"), has, in the interest of continued cooperation, been amended by the agreement of the parties to extend the right for Elliott to appoint an additional director to the board of Suncor from January 31, 2023 to March 17, 2023.

Suncor is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining in Canada and the United States and the company's Petro-Canada retail and wholesale distribution networks, including Canada's Electric Highway, a coast-to-coast network of fast-charging EV stations. Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. Suncor also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power. Suncor has been recognized for its performance and transparent reporting on the Dow Jones Sustainability index, FTSE4Good and CDP. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

Argentina Lithium Drilling Extends Lithium Brine Zone at Rincon West

Noram Lithium Strengthens Technical Team

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on San Domingo Drilling Results

